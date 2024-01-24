A Man Has Been Charged With Harassment And Stalking Near Taylor Swift's Home

A man was arrested and charged Monday for harassment and stalking after people saw him “acting erratically” near Taylor Swift’s Tribeca home, police told HuffPost.
People noticed an “emotionally disturbed male,” who was later identified as 33-year-old David Crowe, “acting erratically” at Franklin and Hudson streets, where Swift reportedly lives in New York. Police took Crowe into custody and he was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.
Swift has been the target of several stalkers over the years. In 2022, a man was charged with stalking and criminal trespassing after he entered Swift’s Tribeca apartment. Last year, a woman was arrested outside Swift’s Rhode Island home after she was told to stay away. Another man was arrested at that same Rhode Island home in 2019 for allegedly carrying burglary tools. And a man pleaded guilty in 2019 to criminal contempt and attempted burglary after he broke into Swift’s New York home and took a nap there.
Swift has spoken out about her alleged stalkers and her safety several times. In a 2012 Vogue article, she said that she needs security “because there’s a file of stalkers who want to take me home and chain me to a pipe in their basement.” And in a 2019 Elle essay, she wrote that she carries QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing for gunshot and stab wounds.
“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online,” Swift wrote. “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”
