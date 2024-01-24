A Man Has Been Charged With Harassment And Stalking Near Taylor Swift's Home

Swift has spoken out about her alleged stalkers and her safety several times. In a 2012 Vogue article, she said that she needs security “because there’s a file of stalkers who want to take me home and chain me to a pipe in their basement.” And in a 2019 Elle essay, she wrote that she carries QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing for gunshot and stab wounds.

“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online,” Swift wrote. “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”



This article originally appeared on HuffPost.