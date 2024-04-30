Paid Post

7 Things That Make Ocean City, Maryland, Somewhere To Smile About

Get ready to fall in love with Ocean City, Maryland!

1. Ocean City, Maryland, has 10 miles of beautiful, white-sand beaches, so if you're a “long walks on the beach” kind of person, you’ll love it here!

2. Ocean City, Maryland, features not one, not two, but 17 golf courses, so you can play your favorite sport to your heart’s content.

3. Ocean City, Maryland, is a place for foodies, with a ton of fine-dining options, like Marlin Moon and Spain Wine Bar. If you want something low-key, you can get quick bites from Surfin’ Betty’s or Annabelle’s BBQ.

4. Ocean City, Maryland, has one of the most exciting boardwalks in America. It’s nearly 3 miles long and lined with restaurants, shops, museums, rides, and a bunch of other fun activities.

5. Ocean City, Maryland, is a place for daytime and nighttime fun. Dance the night away at Seacrets or enjoy live entertainment at Coconuts Beach Bar.

6. Ocean City, Maryland, is a place for families. Take the crew to free events like movies at the beach, or spend some fun family time at the city's numerous parks and playgrounds.

7. Ocean City, Maryland, offers a ton of options when it comes to lodging. You can find hotels that suit your needs, pet-friendly stays, and even quaint vacation rentals so you can feel right at home.

