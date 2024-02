10.

During the 2007 Super Bowl, a massive rainstorm in Miami threatened to ruin Prince's now-iconic halftime show. The rain caused producers of the show to panic because the weather could interfere with the stage, Prince could slip and fall, etc. They began to wonder if it would be better to record the dress rehearsal in the event the show couldn't go on or if it was safer to have Prince lip sync to his own track if the band couldn't safely be on stage. In typical Prince fashion, he said, "I'm Prince, I'm gonna play live."