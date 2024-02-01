If you're like me and binge-watched all of Griselda on Netflix, then chances are you desperately want to go down a rabbit hole of what happened to the real-life people who are depicted in this new limited series.
So, below are the best facts and info about all of the real people from Griselda and what happened to them after (or during) the events of the series:
There are obviously BIG spoilers ahead for Griselda!
1. Griselda Blanco, who is played by Sofía Vergara in Griselda:
As shown in the series, Griselda eventually moved her operation to California per the documentary Cocaine Cowboys. In 1985, DEA agent Robert Palombo arrested Griselda, and she was charged with conspiring to manufacture, import, and distribute cocaine. She was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for her original drug trafficking indictment.
In 1994, she was charged with three murders in the state of Florida, including the death of Johnny Castro, who was only 2 years old. Griselda eventually pled guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and was "sentenced to serve three concurrent 20-year sentences."
Griselda was deported from the US to Colombia in 2004 where she lived until she was "gunned down" in Medellín in 2012. According to NBC News, she was reportedly shot and killed by "a motorcycle-riding assassin," with the Miami Herald reporting that she was killed when the two armed riders pulled up to her as she was leaving a butcher shop.
2. Dario Sepúlveda, who is played by Alberto Guerra in Griselda:
Griselda married Dario in 1978, and they had one son together, Michael Corleone Blanco. In 1983, Dario fled Miami with Michael, which is seen in the series.
However, Dario was reportedly shot and killed in his car next to his son while in Colombia. It's believed Griselda was involved in planning his murder, which aided in her gaining the nickname the "Black Widow," considering all of her husbands died.
3. Jorge "Rivi" Ayala, who is played by Martin Rodriguez in Griselda:
Rivi pled guilty to three murders in 1993, however according to NBC News Miami, he was likely "responsible for some three dozen murders during the '80s drug war." He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, but was denied parole in 2013.
In 2006, he was notably interviewed in Cocaine Cowboys where he discussed working alongside Griselda and being her most notorious and ruthless hitman.
4. June Hawkins, who is played by Juliana Aidén Martinez in Griselda:
After being instrumental in helping build a case against Griselda alongside Raul Diaz, June's involvement in the case was minimized until the Griselda creators researched and learned more about her. She was one of the first female police officers in Miami.
June was a consultant on Griselda and "spent hours chatting" with Juliana, who plays her in the show. Today, June, who is 73, lives in Nashville.
5. Al Singleton, who is played by Carter MacIntyre in Griselda:
Al was often credited with helping apprehend Griselda alongside fellow DEA agent Robert Palombo. Al continued to be a Miami homicide detective and eventually married June Hawkins in real life, however their romance reportedly didn't begin "until after Blanco was convicted." He currently lives in Nashville and is still married to June.
6. Jesus "Chucho" Castro, who is played by Fredy Yate in Griselda:
As depicted in the show, Griselda reportedly sent Rivi after Chucho following an altercation between Chucho and her son. In Cocaine Cowboys, Rivi explained he was instructed to "shoot" Chucho if he saw him.
While attempting to murder Chucho, Rivi shot and killed his 2-year-old son Johnny Castro. It's suspected that Chucho eventually called the police, and Johnny's body was discovered reportedly "bathed, clothed, adorned with roses, and wrapped in sheets," with police assuming Chucho prepared his son's body. Then, Chucho reportedly went into hiding.
7. Marta Ochoa, who is played by Julieth Restrepo in Griselda:
According to Cocaine Cowboys, when Griselda moved her operation to California, she befriended Marta because Rafa Salazar reportedly didn't want to send cocaine out there. So, Griselda used Marta to get the product.
Griselda reportedly wanted to kill Marta, with Rivi saying he told her that if it happened, there would be "no place for [them] to hide." Griselda reportedly didn't "want to pay for 1,500 kilos," so she was going to blame Marta for never giving the money to the Ochoas. According to Cocaine Cowboys, she was "kidnapped, murdered, and found on the side of the road."
8. Rafael "Rafa" Cardona Salazar, who is played by Camilo Jiménez Varón in Griselda:
Following Marta's death, Rafa reportedly "turned on" Griselda and decided, alongside other cartel members, that they would have to kill her, according to Cocaine Cowboys. In 1986, Rafa was charged in "a three-count indictment" alongside Fabio Ochoa and Pablo Escobar. They were accused of "obstruction of justice" and for "contracting" the murder to drug informant Adler "Barry" Seal.
In Dec. 1987, Rafa was reportedly shot and killed in Medellín, Colombia following his extradition from the US, with the warrant for his arrest being "voided when the Colombian Supreme Court suspended the 1979 extradition treaty between Colombia and the United States." His death reportedly sparked "the first signs of trouble" between the Medellín and Cali cartels.
9. German Jimenez Panesso, who is played by Diego Trujillo in Griselda:
As depicted in the series, Panesso was shot and killed when a hitmen crew entered Crown Liquors and open fired in July 1979. The event came to be known as the Dadeland Mall Massacre. At the time of the event, Dade County homicide Lt. Robert Willis told reporters, "The first murder we've related to the same associations was a young Latin female involved in cocaine trafficking."
10. Papo Mejia, who is played by Maximiliano Hernández in Griselda:
In real life, Griselda really had an "ongoing battle" with Papo, according to filmmaker Billy Corben, who directed Cocaine Cowboys. Reportedly, Griselda instructed one of her men to stab Papo "in the middle of Miami International Airport" with a "vintage World War II bayonet." She reportedly wanted him to be stabbed "like a pig" because he was one.
11. Dixon Blanco, who is played by Orlando Pineda in Griselda:
What happened to Griselda's three oldest sons isn't quite clear. For a while, Dixon was believed to be dead, after serving time in a Pennsylvania penitentiary alongside his brother Ozzy, with Miami New Times reporting that he was murdered. However, when Griselda died, filmmaker Billy Corben wrote that she was survived by her sons Dixon and Michael, with Dixon living in Colombia.
12. Uber Blanco, who is played by Jose Velazquez in Griselda:
Similar to Dixon, not much is known about what actually happened to Uber. Again, Miami New Times reported that Uber was murdered like Dixon, "purportedly in retribution for carnage [Griselda] herself caused."
13. Osvaldo "Ozzy" Blanco, who is played by Martín Fajardo in Griselda:
In 1996, the Washington Post reported that Osvaldo was killed sometime in 1992 in a Colombian nightclub. He was 25 years old at the time. His death came after he spent time in prison alongside Dixon and befriended Rayful Edmond III, who was sent to prison for running a large cocaine operation out of Washington, DC.
14. Michael Corleone Blanco, who is played by Benson D. Larracuente in Griselda:
Michael is still alive, and recently called out Griselda for making his mom "ugly" in the series. In documents obtained by NBC News, Michael and his wife have filed a lawsuit against Netflix, Sofía Vergara, and more seeking damages "in excess of $50,000," and they also tried to halt the release of the series.
The pair alleges that the series used unauthorized "image, likeness, and/or identity" of family members and the show's producers relied on recorded conversations between themselves and Michael, but Michael was not compensated for their use.
15. Max Mermelstein, who is played by David Piggott in Griselda:
According to the LA Times, Max was responsible for helping import "$360 million worth" of cocaine into Florida and LA. In 1985, after being arrested by FBI agents in Florida and facing "a near-certain conviction and a life sentence in federal prison," Max turned into a government witness against the Medellín cartel and went into hiding. He became "the single most valuable government witness in drug matters in the US" at the time.
16. Fabio Ochoa Vasquez, who is played by Christian Gnecco-Quintero in Griselda:
Fabio, who also worked alongside Pablo Escobar, notably turned himself in to authorities in Colombia, making him the "first of the cartels top leaders" to do this. He reportedly surrendered "under two government decrees offering drug trafficker lenient judicial treatment, including a promise of no extradition to the United States," according to the LA Times.
17. And finally, Rafael "Amilcar" Rodriguez, who is played by José Zúñiga in Griselda:
Amilcar was really chased and arrested, with June revealing that the police used the phone company to pinpoint his location. After running, commandeering a car, and more, June and Raul caught him "in a laundromat hiding behind a [washing] machine." He reportedly pled guilty to murder and died in prison.
A previous version of this post reported Fabio Ochoa Vasquez had died. The post has since been updated.