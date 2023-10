5.

In 2014, an online petition was started in an attempt to "deport Justin Bieber and revoke his green card" following his arrest for DUI, resisting arrest, and driving with an expired license. The petition read, "He is not only threatening the safety of our people, but he is also a terrible influence on our nation's youth. We the people would like to remove Justin Bieber from our society." Also, due to the fact it was started on a White House page and had over 275,000 signatures, the Obama Administration had to comment.