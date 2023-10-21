15 Celeb Controversies That Felt Like A Huge Deal At The Time, But Were Really Handled Poorly

Following the release of "Poker Face" in 2008, many people criticized the song and speculated about Lady Gaga's sexuality. So much so, it was the main talking point in an interview between her and Barbara Walters.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

1. First, in 2008, Miley Cyrus was notably photographed for the cover of Vanity Fair wearing only a sheet. The photo caused controversy because it went against her Hannah Montana persona. In order to regain her "good girl" image, Disney issued a statement calling out the cover for manipulating Miley, and they made Miley issue one, too, where she apologized to her fans and said she was "embarrassed."

Closeup of Miley Cyrus
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ten years later, Miley tweeted the cover of an issue of the New York Post where it read "Miley's Shame," and she said, "I'M NOT SORRY. Fuck YOU."

2. At the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, Miley Cyrus performed "Party in the USA," and danced on top of an ice cream cart holding a metal pole. Many criticized the performance saying it looked like a then-16-year-old Miley was dancing on a "stripper pole." In a recent TikTok, Miley reflected on the moment saying the pole was just there for her to hold so she wouldn't fall.

Miley onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Fox

"It wasn't a stripper pole! It was actually just for stability. I had a heel on," Miley said. "Guys, what did you want from me? Was I really going to do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?"

3. During their 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, Justin Timberlake tore off part of Janet Jackson's clothes, exposing her breast. Despite Justin's involvement, Janet wrongfully ended up at the center of the controversy, with an MTV executive reportedly saying at the time, "Janet Jackson engineered [the stunt]." The moment led to Viacom CEO Les Moonves reportedly ordering that Janet's singles and music videos be blacklisted from CBS and MTV. Her invitation to perform at the 46th Grammy Awards was also reportedly rescinded.

Janet and Justin onstage
Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, Janet was blamed for what was being deemed a "wardrobe malfunction" while Justin went on to appear at the Grammys in Feb. 2004, and won two Grammys. In 2021, Justin penned an apology to Janet on Instagram, writing, "I know I failed."

4. In 2007, Britney Spears notably shaved her head amidst being relentlessly harassed by paparazzi and during her ongoing divorce from Kevin Federline. The moment led to many tabloids and outlets continuing the narrative that she was having a "meltdown" and "in dire need of help," with ABC News' headline of the moment reading, "Bald and Broken: Inside Britney's Shaved Head."

Closeup of Britney Spears
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

In a recently released excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Britney recounted the shaved head incident, writing, "I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back." The following year, Britney was put in a court-ordered conservatorship.

5. In 2014, an online petition was started in an attempt to "deport Justin Bieber and revoke his green card" following his arrest for DUI, resisting arrest, and driving with an expired license. The petition read, "He is not only threatening the safety of our people, but he is also a terrible influence on our nation's youth. We the people would like to remove Justin Bieber from our society." Also, due to the fact it was started on a White House page and had over 275,000 signatures, the Obama Administration had to comment.

Closeup of Justin Bieber
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

"Thanks for your petition and your participation in We the People. Sorry to disappoint, but we won’t be commenting on this one," the official statement reportedly read. It continued to go into immigration reform before ending with, "So we’ll leave it to others to comment on Mr. Bieber’s case, but we’re glad you care about immigration issues."

6. George Michael made headlines in 1998 after he was arrested for reportedly "engaging in a lewd act alone" by an undercover police officer in a public restroom. It was later reported that George was "soliciting sex" from the undercover officer. The media frenzy, which George later described as making him feel entrapped, that surrounded the arrest led to George having to publicly come out as gay in a CNN interview three days later.

George Michael onstage
Pete Still / Redferns / Getty Images

"I spent the first half of my career being accused of being gay when I hadn’t had anything like a gay relationship," George began. "So I spent my years growing up being told what my sexuality was really…which was kind of confusing."

7. In 2015, a video of Ariana Grande appearing to lick donuts in a display case and say, "I hate America," surfaced via TMZ. After the video became public, many people criticized Ariana's behavior and statement, and she even pulled out from performing at the MLB's All-Star concert, although her team denied her dropping out was related. Police investigated the incident, and Ariana ultimately released a statement on Twitter saying, "I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American," and she detailed the upsetting food habits of Americans.

Closeup of Ariana Grande
Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

At the time of the incident, many fans rallied behind Ariana with "#WeForgiveYouAriana" trending on Twitter, meanwhile some people, like actor Rob Lowe, tweeted that her apology was lame.

8. After Lady Gaga released "Poker Face" as a single in 2008, the song caused some controversy particularly for the lyric, "I'm bluffin' with my muffin," with many people wondering if Gaga is bisexual. It was such a topic of conversation that Barbara Walters asked her about it in a 2009 interview, saying, "There's a line that everybody found...*gasps* had to do with your sexuality."

Lady Gaga onstage
Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Barbara then asked if she liked men, too, with Gaga saying, "Oh, yeah." And then, Barbara continued to press her by asking if she has ever had sex with a woman, with Gaga visibly feeling uncomfortable that she was being asked this in an interview. In 2023, during her Las Vegas residency, Lady Gaga reminded people of "Poker Face" being a bisexual anthem, saying, "Bet you didn't know that this song was about sleeping with men and thinking about women the whole time. Now that's a good poker face."

9. In 2018, Fergie sang the US national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and said she wanted to "try something special." Immediately, people flocked to social media to criticize the performance, with many saying it was the "worst rendition ever," with Charles Barkley joking he "needed a cigarette" after. Ultimately, Fergie was forced to issue an apology.

Fergie singing the National Anthem
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In a statement released a few days later, Fergie said, "I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly, this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

10. Macaulay Culkin was notably at the center of his family's custody battle in 1995. This caused a media frenzy, with many assuming he was emancipating himself. The attention got so bad that Kieran Culkin recalled writing a note to the court asking for press to be banned. The whole thing was reportedly blown wildly out of proportion, with Macaulay saying in 2020 that "it's always misconstrued, that I 'emancipated' myself from my parents."

Young Macaulay Culkin
Mitchell Gerber / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images

He explained what really happened, saying, "I legally took my parents' names off of my trust fund and found an executor, someone who would look over my finances, just in case anyone wanted to stick their fucking pinkie in the pie. But the next thing you know, the story was that I divorced my parents."

11. Vanessa Hudgens had a nude photo leak on the internet in 2007, around a month after High School Musical 2 premiered. Disney reportedly forced her to apologize in order to maintain her child star image. While reflecting on the incident in 2020, Vanessa said it was "really fucked up" that she was blamed for taking the photos instead of people calling out those who leaked them.

Closeup of Vanessa Hudgens
Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Joe Jonas even recalled working for Disney at the time, saying, "We were working with Disney in 2007 when the Vanessa Hudgens nude-photo scandal happened. We heard that she had to be in the Disney offices for a whole day because they were trying to figure out how to keep her on lockdown."

12. Photos of Michael Phelps seemingly smoking weed at a party months after the 2008 Beijing Olympics were published by a UK tabloid. Many people didn't condone Michael's behavior, with some saying that his "American hero" persona had "gone up in smoke." Ultimately, Michael issued an apology, saying, "It was an awful judgment. And, really, the people I hurt is my family, clearly, my friends, the close people around me, and most importantly, the fans. And I realize that that hurt a lot of people."

Michael Phelps
Phil Walter / Getty Images

At the time, Michael was asked if he was smoking weed, and he responded, "It was a bad mistake. I mean, we all know what you and I are talking about. It's a stupid mistake. ... I want to teach other people not to make that mistake." He reportedly lost his endorsement deal with Kellogg's because of the incident, too.

13. Runner Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana right before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and it led to a one-month suspension. Sha'Carri admitted to smoking weed as a way to deal with her biological mother's death, saying, "We all have our different struggles, we all have our different things we deal with, but to put on a face and have to go out in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain."

Sha&#x27;Carri Richardson
Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Sha'Carri's suspension led to many outlets writing detailed explainers on why marijuana is still a banned Olympics substance after many people debated online whether or not Sha'Carri's suspension was warranted. In 2022, Sha'Carri called out the apparent double standard when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete after testing positive for a banned heart medication weeks before.

14. In 2001, Winona Ryder was arrested for shoplifting and was later found guilty of stealing $5,500 worth of designer clothes and accessories, according to the New York Times. At the time, the six-day shoplifting trial drew national attention and was fuel for countless tabloid stories. Reflecting on the incident in 2016, Winona said, "I won’t get into what happened, but it wasn’t what people think. And it wasn’t like the crime of the century! But it allowed me time that I really needed."

Winona Ryder in court
Pool / Getty Images

Shortly after the shoplifting charges, Winona took a break from Hollywood and later said she struggled to find roles once returning in her late 30s, that is until Stranger Things came around.

15. And finally, Ashlee Simpson appeared as the musical guest on an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2004. When she came on stage to perform her song "Autobiography," the song she had performed first, "Pieces of Me," could be heard instead. This led to many criticizing her for appearing to lip sync. Later, she denied lip syncing, saying, "It's just not me," while blaming her "chronic acid reflux" for her needing a backing track for her SNL performance.

Ashlee Simpson onstage
NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Years later, in a 2018 interview on Watch What Happens Live, Ashlee reflecting on the incident, saying, "I had a vocal problem. I had two nodes beating against each other, and I woke up, and I had no voice. Then I should've said, 'No, I will not go on, I will not do this.'"