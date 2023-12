3.

André Roussimoff, aka André the Giant, reportedly drank a lot while filmingin order to "deal with the pain" due to a back injury. Cary Elwes recalled , "He was due to have an operation right after the shoot, and his doctor didn’t know what kind of pain medication to give him because of his size, so the only way that he could deal with the pain was to drink alcohol. And it didn’t affect him. He didn’t flub a line or miss a day. The guy could handle his liquor, let me tell ya."