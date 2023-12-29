Skip To Content
13 Actors Who Were Drinking Or Doing Drugs While Filming These Movies And Shows You Probably Watched Under The Age Of 21

In a 2010 interview, Carrie Fisher talked about doing drugs on the set of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back while they filmed the opening scenes on Hoth.

by Nora Dominick

This post contains mentions of substance abuse.

1. First, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he was drinking heavily while filming the later Harry Potter movies in order to deal with his level of fame. While he "never drank at work on Harry Potter," he said he does recall going to work "still drunk."

"I never drank at work," he added. "I can point to many scenes where I’m just gone. Dead behind the eyes." He continued, saying, "Even at the lowest point, I still loved my job so much. I loved going to set, and there was never a day where my own [feelings] would affect how I was on set; there was never a point where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish this hadn’t happened to me, I wish I wasn’t Harry Potter.'"

2. Omri Katz said he was stoned while filming Hocus Pocus in 1993. "That was at an age where I started experimenting with cannabis," he began. "Let's just say, some of those scenes, I was having a good old time."

He recalled a time when director Kenny Ortega asked him if he was high after he kept messing up a scene. Omri said, "I'll tell you what I do remember: I was misperforming and not hitting my keys or marks. Kenny comes up to me and practically grabs me by the shirt, and he was like, 'Are you high?' and I was like, 'No,' and of course, I was."

3. André Roussimoff, aka André the Giant, reportedly drank a lot while filming The Princess Bride in order to "deal with the pain" due to a back injury. Cary Elwes recalled, "He was due to have an operation right after the shoot, and his doctor didn’t know what kind of pain medication to give him because of his size, so the only way that he could deal with the pain was to drink alcohol. And it didn’t affect him at all. He didn’t flub a line or miss a day. The guy could handle his liquor, let me tell ya."

Cary said André never drank "for the sake of drinking," but his ability to consume large amounts of alcohol was often "the stuff of legend." Cary recalled going out drinking with André after a New York screening of The Princess Bride, and while Cary sipped "a beer all night — which [André] thought was very funny," he estimated André probably could have "100 beers in one sitting."

4. Andrew McCarthy said he was abusing alcohol while filming Pretty in Pink. He said, "I was so hungover for that whole movie. … I'm thinking 'God, I got a headache. I am just dying here. I got to go lay down.' But on film, it came across a certain way."

In particular, Andrew said he couldn't even get through a scene where he looks at Molly Ringwald's character in a record store because they filmed it after he had "a night of heavy drinking."

5. Jennifer Lawrence talked about how the cast of Catching Fire sometimes drank together while filming a few scenes. In particular, Josh Hutcherson recalled "running around acting like total idiots" while filming a scene with Jennifer and Woody Harrelson, with Jennifer adding, "We were drunk. That was fun. That was the first time I've ever drank at work."

Jennifer also said the cast tried to enjoy some vacation time while filming parts of Catching Fire in Hawaii, admitting that their drink of choice was a piña colada.

6. In a 2010 interview, Carrie Fisher admitted to doing cocaine while filming Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. "We did cocaine on the set of Empire in the ice planet," Carrie said. "I didn't even like coke that much. It was just a case of getting on whatever train I needed to take to get high."

She reportedly told the Associated Press that she didn't like cocaine, but was "intent on getting high." She recalled that her life was "defined by addiction."

7. Prior to his death in 2023, Matthew Perry was very vocal about his alcohol and drug abuse while starring on Friends. In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew wrote, "You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season. When I’m carrying weight, it's alcohol; when I'm skinny, it's pills; when I have a goatee, it’s a lot of pills."

He also recalled a moment when he was driven to a treatment center after filming Monica and Chandler's wedding on Friends. Matthew wrote, "I married Monica and got driven back to the treatment center — at the height of my highest point in Friends, the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show — in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician."

8. Christine Baranski cleared up the long-standing rumor that the cast of Mamma Mia! was drunk while filming the movie, by saying they never drank on set, but were very hungover one day after going out to dinner and drinking Tsipouro, a Greek spirit that has a 40%–45% ABV. While Christine didn't have to film the next day, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skargård reportedly had to shoot their final scene.

Christine said, "I think all three guys and Meryl [Streep] had to just shoot a final scene, but fortunately, I think the camera was behind them all day. They were doing Sophie sailing out to sea at the end. [Laughs] I don’t think their faces had to be seen because everybody was like, whoa!"

9. Judy Garland was reportedly given various pills by the studio while filming The Wizard of Oz and her other early movies. Judy told her biographer, "They had us working days and nights on end. They’d give us pills to keep us on our feet long after we were exhausted. Then they’d take us to the studio hospital and knock us out with sleeping pills­."

She continued, saying, "Then after four hours, they’d wake us up and give us the pep pills again so we could work 72 hours in a row. Half of the time, we were hanging from the ceiling, but it was a way of life for us." While The Wizard of Oz was filming, she was apparently "already in an upper/downer drug cycle."

10. While filming Jaws, there was reportedly constant fear that Robert Shaw's drinking "would delay filming." Robert reportedly drank frequently between takes, and his son Ian Shaw even recalled, "He got too drunk to perform the Indianapolis speech when he finished writing it. He had to beg Steven to have another go, and then he got it right the following morning."

Ian recently starred in The Shark Is Broken on Broadway as his father. The play tells the story of the making of Jaws. Robert's drinking while filming Jaws also apparently led to several fights between himself and Richard Dreyfuss.

11. While shooting Billy Madison, Norm Macdonald admitted that he had a few drinks before filming certain scenes. Adam Sandler recalled shooting a scene in a pool where he said a line, waited for Norm to say his line back, and then realized Norm had fallen asleep.

"I say my line, I think I did it very well, and then I'm like, Let me see how Norm ping-pong's this line back," Adam said. "There was a little bit of a delay, and I was like, Oh, old Norm likes to take his time. Maybe he's going deep for this. And then, I'm waiting a little longer, and I'm like, Wow! He's really milking this one. And then, a few more seconds, I noticed old Norm was sleeping."

12. John Leguizamo said he "drank a lot between takes" while filming Super Mario Bros. in 1993 where he played Luigi. The drinking on set even led to him accidentally breaking Bob Hoskins's hand while filming one scene.

"I hit the accelerator really hard, then I hit the brake really hard and stopped on a dime. And the door came flying out, smashed his fingers," he recalled. John also said they were heavily drinking on the set of Super Mario Bros. because they "were all miserable."

13. And finally, while filming their 1965 movie Help!, The Beatles were stoned for a majority of the filming. John Lennon said, "We were smoking marijuana for breakfast during that period. Nobody could communicate with us, it was all glazed eyes and giggling all the time. In our own world. It's like doing nothing most of the time, but still having to rise at 7 a.m., so we became bored."

Even while filming A Hard Day's Night, John said he was "on pills" during filming. He added, "Help! was where we turned on to pot and we dropped drink, simple as that. I’ve always needed a drug to survive."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.