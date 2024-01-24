A wheel detached from the nose of a Boeing 757 airliner as it was preparing for takeoff in Atlanta on Saturday — the latest in a series of high-profile safety incidents and concerns that have troubled the aircraft manufacturer in recent weeks.

Delta Air Lines Flight 982 was taxiing on the runway at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, heading to Bogota, Colombia, when the nose wheel came off just after 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“One of your nose tires just came off, it just rolled off the runway behind you,” a pilot in a neighboring plane was heard informing the Delta plane’s cockpit, according to an audio recording obtained by ABC News.