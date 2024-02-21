“We are about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane,” passenger Kevin Clarke says in a video he shot and that was posted on Facebook by his wife. “Touchdown any second and the nightmare will be over.” Another photo appearing to show the damage was posted by a purported passenger on Reddit as well.

Clarke told WMTW, a local Maine television station, that he had just started to doze off when he heard “this incredible loud vibration like I’ve never heard ... I was like, what was that? And it stopped within seconds.”