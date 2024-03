Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead Before Safety Deposition Against Company

He repeatedly reported the shavings to his bosses, but said his requests to have them removed were ignored and he was moved to another part of the plant.

Boeing, at the time of that complaint, reportedly said that the issue did not present a flight safety issue.

“As a quality manager at Boeing, you’re the last line of defense before a defect makes it out to the flying public,” Barnett told the Times. “And I haven’t seen a plane out of Charleston yet that I’d put my name on saying it’s safe and airworthy.”

Barnett also raised concerns to the BBC in 2019 about the planes’ oxygen systems, saying that testing found a failure rate of 25%. He said that nothing was done to improve them, however.