10 "Evermore" Songs That *Perfectly* Describe The Relationships Of "Gilmore Girls" 1. "Champagne Problems" – Rory & Logan The CW The old-fashioned romanticism of two college sweethearts breaking up after a rejected proposal – the literal storyline of Rory & Logan's breakup in the first run of the series. Though both loved each other and had happily merged their lives and friendships and living situations together, marriage just wasn't the right move, and both Rory and the "Champagne Problems" narrator had to turn their partners down at a fancy party, surrounded by friends and family. 2. "'Tis the Damn Season" – Christopher & Lorelai The CW There's something so comforting and sweet about a long-ago lover or high school sweetheart finding you again in your hometown. That person who knew you when you were 16 and worried about the world, who knows you inside out behind all of your facades. Even though you know it won't last and isn't meant to be, the idea of having them back, just for a little while, makes you feel safe and secure throughout it all. This is Christopher and Lorelai to a T! 3. "Tolerate It" – Dean & Rory (Pre-Breakup) The WB OK, this one might be slightly harsh – Rory didn't treat Dean QUITE this badly – but she did hurt him a lot when he was trying to connect with her. Throughout the end of their relationship, Rory had one eye out of the door and failed to see Dean hurting or trying to impress her. She ignored his attempts to be a good boyfriend, and he tolerated it until he simply couldn't any more. 4. "Happiness" – Luke & Lorelai (Post-Breakup) The CW Oooof "Happiness" cuts deep when it comes to Luke and Lorelai. Their relationship was so strong and fun and warm that it hurt to watch it end over fixable reasons. But, as Ms. Swift says, there was happiness because of them and there was happiness after them. (Even if we prefer the happiness when they're together and in love!) 5. "Ivy" – Jess, Dean, & Rory The WB A high school version of this iconic song of forbidden love. Rory's dating Dean but has fallen for Jess behind his back. He understands her better, knows her better, relates to her pain in a way Dean can't, and if he ever found out, they would both be in so much trouble. Jess is the classic bad boy compared to Dean's small-town charm, and this memorable love triangle fits "Ivy" perfectly. 6. "Gold Rush" – Logan & Rory (First Meeting) The WB Before they truly knew each other, "Gold Rush" was the perfect song for Rory & Logan. During their first few interactions, Logan was a womanizer, a party boy, the most in-demand boy at Yale, and although Rory liked him, she refused to be swept away by his gold rush. Everybody wanted him, but she didn't want a gold rush. 7. "Cowboy Like Me" – Logan & Rory (Yale Era) The WB "Cowboy Like Me" is a great anthem for Logan and Rory's initial start to their relationship. Truly meeting properly at the Life and Death Brigade party, they work together to help Rory create her article and take more risks in her life. But as their relationship changes, they both stop working on their individual pursuits and start to truly connect, both in good ways and bad ways. As Logan's natural rebellious streak takes over and infects Rory, they both become "outlaws" after stealing Mitchum's boat and spend much of their relationship laughing at "the rich folks," telling them what they want to hear. 8. "Willow" – Luke & Lorelai (Relationship Era) The WB When Luke and Lorelai are at their happiest, "Willow" is the perfect song to summarize their relationship. Both have scars from past relationships, both are absolutely committed to each other and proud of it, and the entire song is filled with links to the Gilmore Girls universe. From "my train could take you home" to "stronger than a '90s trend," "Willow" is practically a serenade to the Lukelai ship! 9. "Right Where You Left Me" – Dean & Rory The WB "Right Where You Left Me" is the perfect song for Dean and Rory following their breakup, with Dean staying still and staying behind in Stars Hollow after being heartbroken by Rory. Although he tries to move on and marry someone else, ("I'm sure that you got a wife out there"), when Rory returns, he goes back to her straight away. But every time she runs into him in the original run, he's the same Dean, living in the same place, seeing the same people, frozen in time – just where she left him. 10. And "Long Story Short" – Lorelai, Jason, & Luke The WB Lorelai and Jason were a complex and fascinating couple in the middle of the series, witty and sharp and very much attracted to each other. However, he was the wrong guy, and Luke was the right one, and the story told in "Long Story Short" fits their journey entirely; Lorelai and Jason ended on bad terms, before she fell for Luke's warmth and kindness. Ending things with Jason was a battle after he sued her father, her passing fancy with him "falling down the rabbit hole" of a secret relationship, until she gets together with Luke who "feels like home." But what do you think? Which Taylor Swift songs do you think suit the Gilmore Girls relationships? Let us know in the comments!