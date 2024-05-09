If Your Poop Looks Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

It can be pretty, um, crappy dealing with bowel issues.

Figuring out what’s normal and what isn’t can be challenging if you don’t know what to look for. Stools come in all shapes and sizes and can shift forms depending on what you’re eating or what is going on in your life at the moment.

“Bowel movements change from person to person depending on his or her diet, physical activity, how much water they consume, and what medications they take,” said M. Nuri Kalkay, a retired gastroenterologist and health blogger.

Everyone has their own barometer of how often their body is used to going and what a typical stool looks like for them. But what if things change, and you see something beyond the norm in the toilet? We chatted with some experts to determine what bowel habits aren’t so ordinary and might require a trip to the doctor.

Black and/or tarry stools