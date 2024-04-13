The Weather’s Warming Up, So Here Are 32 Gorgeous Tops To Throw On With A Pair Of Jeans

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A satin cowl neck top if you're on the hunt for an elegant, but comfortable option to wear for date night or a springtime event. From weddings to happy hour, this top pairs well with practically any bottoms and will effortlessly elevate your 'fit!
Promising review: "I love this top! The material is of great quality; it’s soft and not see-through at all. It fits me perfectly, not too tight, not too loose. This light green color is so cute, pics do not do it justice... The adjustable straps allow for an even more perfect fit!" —Jena
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available for 4–20 and in 15 colors).
2. A button-down cropped corduroy shacket because the unpredictable springtime weather calls for layering, and this is a perfect option if you want to stay stylish and comfortable.
Promising review: "This is officially my new favorite jacket! I dress it up and dress it down all the time since it's so soft and comfortable. I wear it in the office almost every day, on dates, and running errands. It's so comfortable and I have gotten so many compliments on it. I will be buying more colors :)" —Ivy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors).
3. A cotton-blend henley tank adorned with a button-front, so you can decide just how much cleavage you want to show off for the occasion. Plus, a go-to tank like this pairs *perfectly* with jeggings, bootcut jeans, or even denim shorts!
Promising reviews: "I bought this a month ago and it is a super cute fit, flattering, great, staple to have in your closet to go underneath the jacket or on its own in the summer." —BBRose427
"These will be good for throwing on with a pair of frayed jean shorts for a day at the beach or I can see wearing with a skirt, sandals, and cardigan for an evening out. They are made from a sturdy material and cover all bra straps. Only negative is they do run slightly longer than I prefer. I usually wear a 00 or 0 — I went with a 0 in this and it's perfect." —SJB22
Get it from Torrid for $24.90 (available in 12 colors and sizes 00–6X).
4. A classic button-down blouse — an essential for every wardrobe, so you're ready to put together a sophisticated outfit whenever necessary. But, of course, it's versatile enough to wear solo, with shorts, or even as a cover-up on your next beach day. This top is, quite literally, timeless.
Promising reviews: "Looks like a linen shirt. Very light, somewhat see through but with a nude color bra it is fine. It does have slits on each side which I wasn't aware of when I ordered." —Kindle Customer kriley4
"Light breathable fabric. You can leave it open, tie it, or button it up. Held up really well through a bunch of washes. I would highly recommend this. It’s a timeless staple that can work from casual to business. Medium fits perfectly, no gap around the chest. It’s a little loose but I wanted that fit." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon from $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors).
5. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort, thanks to its lightweight cotton design.
6. A long-sleeve bodysuit made with an innovative fabric that some reviewers compare to Skims' for how soft, seamless, and comfortable it is.
And in case you were wondering, a TikToker actually did research whether this fabric blend is the same as Skims' — check it out here. Plus, some reviewers say the double lining in the torso offers enough support that they don't need to wear a bra!
Promising review: "Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." —Wendy L.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors). And check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.
7. A cropped sweater vest featuring an adorable spring-worthy print. Be it strawberries, argyle, daisies, or hearts — you will look F-A-N-C-Y when pairing this preppy-chic top with your favorite jeans.
Promising reviews: "This sweater vest is sooo cute! I’m so in love with it and I will definitely be wearing it all spring and summer long. The fit is perfect and if I want to make it a little more cropped i will do a bra tuck. :) So sooo cute and I am obsessed!!" —Sabrina Paz
"This is one of my favorite things I've ever ordered from Amazon. I got the green one, and it is so cute! Worth the money. :)" —Serena
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors/patterns).
8. A chiffon blouse so easy to dress up for your next springtime occasion, you probably won't believe it! It boasts three-quarter sleeve, a wide scoop neck, and a built-in lining, so you don't have to worry about any bra lines or straps peeking through.
Promising review: "Very pretty on. Could be belted too. Lightweight for spring or summer. Would be nice under a blazer or jacket. Haven’t washed it yet not sure how it will be after washed. Considering buying another." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors).
9. A lightweight crewneck blouse boasting a flowy hem with knife pleat details that add a certain je ne sais quoi to your favorite pair of jeans.
10. A set of crop tops that has reviewers and TikTokers obsessed about it for the compression design that offers support *and* comfort, so you can pretty much wear them anywhere, from your 6 a.m. hot yoga class to a late-night snack run. Plus, word on the street is they're a great affordable alternative to similar styles at Skims!
Promising reviews: "These tanks are so adorable. They are soft and stretchy. I can wear them with jeans or leggings and they look cute with both. They run true to size." —Brittany Hill
"I'm a bigger girl and I was really concerned with how these would look and fit on me. They are AMAZING. The material is so soft and comfortable, and it stretches so well without even looking stretched. They fit tightly, but in a supportive way and not suffocating. The bands at the bottom are higher quality and they don't roll up or anything. For the price, these are a STEAL and I am buying another set. (I do want to give the warning to the ladies that wear these tops without bras, the lighter ones do show nips pretty easy)." —Ada
Get it from Amazon for $27.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and dozens of styles, including two-packs).
11. A chic wild cat print blouse designed with three-quarter sleeves and a ruffled collar to add a sophisticated touch to whatever bottoms you choose.
Promising reviews: "I love this shirt. So many color options and can be dressed up or casual. I'm going to order it in the other colors, but the red is stunning with a matching lip stain!" —Kelli Winger
"I ordered this top for work so I did not always have to wear a jacket but still look professional in warmer weather — it's surprisingly nice. The fit (M) was perfect in the bust, shoulders and sleeves. It's a bit long but you can do the 'tuck' easily. I got the burgundy / window plaid and I get compliments on it every single time I wear it. Probably going back for another!" —Kindle Customer JM
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and 49 colors).
12. A square neck Bramisuit — an ultra-comfy bodysuit designed with a built-in bra. It'll look so seamless tucked in your favorite skirt or pants, you'll get waaaaaay more bang for your buck than you ever thought because of how versatile it is!
Promising reviews: "This is hands-down my favorite bodysuit and the easiest thing to grab when I’m trying to look put together, especially in the office. The padding in the front makes it so there are no bra lines to worry about, and the material hugs your body in a really nice way! 10 out of 10. 🖤 " —Gabrielle C.
"Obsessed. I wear it out and to work! So versatile, and I feel so good in it!" —Chloe B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $48 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business based in Florida creating unique and innovative apparel with built-in padding.