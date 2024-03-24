Promising reviews: "This is hands-down my favorite bodysuit and the easiest thing to grab when I’m trying to look put together, especially in the office. The padding in the front makes it so there are no bra lines to worry about, and the material hugs your body in a really nice way! 10 out of 10. 🖤 " —Gabrielle C.



"Obsessed. I wear it out and to work! So versatile, and I feel so good in it!" —Chloe B.

Get it from Klassy Network for $48 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).

Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business based in Florida creating unique and innovative apparel with built-in padding.