1. A flowy tank dress if your spring wardrobe consists of lots of comfortable go-tos. This simple dress will fit right in with a maxi-length silhouette and lightweight material.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! It’s loose, lightweight but not sheer, and great for summer. I wanted something very comfortable for chasing around the kids I babysit in NYC humidity. The slits on both sides make it really easy to move around in without being too risqué. I also love the adjustable straps." —Kat Y.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 32 colors).
2. A square neck Bramisuit — an ultra-comfy bodysuit designed with a built-in bra. It'll look so seamless tucked in your favorite skirt or pants, you'll get waaaaaay more bang for your buck than you ever thought because of how versatile it is!
Promising reviews: "This is hands-down my favorite bodysuit and the easiest thing to grab when I’m trying to look put together, especially in the office. The padding in the front makes it so there are no bra lines to worry about, and the material hugs your body in a really nice way! 10 out of 10. 🖤 " —Gabrielle C.
"Obsessed. I wear it out and to work! So versatile, and I feel so good in it!" —Chloe B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $48 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business based in Florida creating unique and innovative apparel with built-in padding.
3. A pleated skirt just perfect for putting together those flirty and fun outfits that spring is all about! Whether attending a wedding, picnic, or simply meeting the besties out for brunch, this skirt adds a sophisticated flair to every style.
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors and lengths).
4. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that could be easily dressed up with the right jacket or heels for a put-together look that's still ridiculously comfortable, thanks to jogger-style bottoms.
Promising reviews: "This is a jumpsuit for all seasons. You can wear it in the summer with sandals or espadrilles. In the winter, you can wear it with a light jacket or cardigan. I have worn it at work recently, with heels. And yes, it is fitted enough that it works for both formal and casual settings. A great buy for the price!" —Nina Cates
"This feels like a comfy pair of jammies but can be dressed up with a belt and heels. 💕 The waistband is elastic and the material is a medium-weight stretchy material. Surprisingly nice quality piece for the price. —Marthastoo
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).
5. A button-down cropped corduroy shacket because the unpredictable springtime weather calls for layering, and this is a perfect option if you want to stay stylish and comfortable.
Promising review: "This is officially my new favorite jacket! I dress it up and dress it down all the time since it's so soft and comfortable. I wear it in the office almost every day, on dates, and running errands. It's so comfortable and I have gotten so many compliments on it. I will be buying more colors :)" —Ivy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors).
6. High-waisted leggings, which will truly never go out of style when it comes to being the perfect bottoms for lounging, light workouts, and running errands. For the price, you could buy several pairs of these comfortable, reviewer-loved leggings and still spend less than you would on a single pair of brand name ones!
Promising review: "These are the best pair of leggings I own, period. I've been a Fabletics fan for quite a while, but these are the new favorite. I'd say they're similar to the Lululemon Align, but that's not being fair to these leggings. The Lulus were not squat-proof, lighter weight, not a good fit, and didn't look good. These look amazing, feel amazing, and are squat-proof. I'll definitely be ordering more." —Moab reader
Get them from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 26 patterns).
7. Orrrr a pair of lightweight legging-style joggers — lots of reviewers rave about how they are an affordable alternative to a certain Lululemon cult-fave. If you've been looking for a pant that does it all, these are the perfect addition to your closet, keeping you comfortable no matter the weather or occasion.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 12 colors).
8. A puff-sleeve mini dress because it delivers a super chic style with a square neckline and adjustable sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder. If the occasion calls for a new dress, but your budget has barely any room to spare, this will do the trick without spending lots of your hard-earned cash!
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns).
And get a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in seven colors).
9. An underwire bodysuit that'll elevate any bottoms for a sophisticated style that looks so couture and runway-ready that even Miranda Priestley might raise an eyebrow of approval. It's giving designer fashion without the expensive label.
Promising review: "This bodysuit make me feel so sexy! I usually cover up a bit more than this, so I was nervous, and I’ve never worn a body suit before, but it was so comfortable. I got a tons of compliments!! I will be ordering at least a couple more in different colors :)" —Alexis
Get it from Amazon for $18.30+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors).
10. A satin midi skirt in case you want to elevate your office wardrobe for the season with an elegant silhouette that pairs perfectly with your favorite blouse *or* tee on casual Fridays. Everyone will wonder how in the world you could afford a "silk" skirt...👀
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Get it from Amazon for $41.58 (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/patterns).
11. A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans so you can stay comfortable throughout the day in bottoms that feel like leggings but look a lot more put-together. Now, all you need is a fancy top or jacket to complete your look!
Promising review: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check. I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING." —AlySedai
Get it from Amazon for $23.82+ (available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 19 washes).
12. Orrrrr a pair of Amazon Essentials jeggings that have earned over 11,000 5-star reviews because of how comfortable they are while still looking like classic denim jeans. I mean, no one has to know that they aren't! 🤫
Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover
Get them from Amazon for $14.57+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in regular, and long and eight colors).
13. A padded tank if your favorite part of warm weather is being able to go bra-free...comfortably! With this top, you'll be supported and even have the option to layer up with your favorite sweaters, sweatshirts, or jackets.
Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).