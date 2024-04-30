Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A crew neck brami that offers the support of underwire without needing an actual bra underneath this go-to, pair-with-anything, made-for-warm-weather top.
Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and give good coverage and support! The length hits perfectly 👌 — 10/10 would recommend." —Heather K.
Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business based in Florida creating unique and innovative apparel with built-in padding.
2. A floral corset top that basically screams SPRING with its square-neck design and structured boning for a chic, fitted look that looks absolutely fabulous with a pair of baggy, mid-rise jeans (and don't worry, there are solid color options, too).
Promising review: "This top is so cute, and I got lots of compliments on it. High-quality material and zipper in the back. Great purchase!" —Connie L. Brasil
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in women's sizes 0–14 and 12 prints).
3. A pair of viral cargo pants because, yes, you absolutely need this many pockets, and it doesn't hurt that you can match them with almost every top you own. So stash away!
Promising review: "I love, love, love these cargos! They fit so nice (and they make your butt look nice, LOL), I want to get every color. I could have sized up because of the drawstring, but I still like how they fit! I get so many compliments on them." —Asia
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and in 45 colors).
4. A pair of under-$15 bow drop earrings so you can add an elegant touch to your springtime-event styles, thanks to the stunning drape of the bow "strings" that will have heads turning and people asking where you got them.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great, and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six styles).
5. A casual leopard-print T-shirt for anyone whose aesthetic is simply animal print. Pair this crew neck tee with your favorite distressed jeans, and you'll have a ~fierce~ look that makes you feel like the queen of the jungle.
Promising review: "This is one of my all-time favorite tops. You can dress it up or down. The small fits more like an XS. I would size up if you want a looser fit." —ACupFullOfSass
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in eight colors).
6. A tiered dress — this simple silhouette offers timeless style that can be dressed up or down effortlessly with whatever jackets, shoes, and other accessories are just waiting in your closet to be worn. It's giving "linen look" without the outrageous price tag of actual linen, and we should celebrate that!
Promising reviews: "This dress is perfect; so comfortable and cute. Can wear with sneakers or dress up with heels." —Paige Kim
"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you). A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." —Mira
Get it from Amazon for $38.20+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 20 colors).
7. A set of crop tops that has reviewers and TikTokers obsessed about it for the compression design that offers support *and* comfort, so you can pretty much wear them anywhere, from your 6 a.m. hot yoga class to a late-night fast-food run. Plus, word on the street is they're a great affordable alternative to similar styles at Skims!
Promising reviews: "These tanks are so adorable. They are soft and stretchy. I can wear them with jeans or leggings, and they look cute with both. They run true to size." —Brittany Hill
"I'm a bigger girl, and I was really concerned with how these would look and fit on me. They are AMAZING. The material is so soft and comfortable, and it stretches so well without even looking stretched. They fit tightly, but in a supportive way and not suffocating. The bands at the bottom are higher quality, and they don't roll up or anything. For the price, these are a STEAL, and I am buying another set. (I do want to give a warning to the ladies who wear these tops without bras: The lighter ones do show nips pretty easy.)" —Ada
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $28.98 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in dozens of styles, including two-packs).
8. Waterproof duck boots to get you through those April showers in luxe-like comfort. These affordable alternatives to Sperry and L.L.Bean boots come in a range of styles, including fleece-lined, just in case you live in a place where spring weather includes the occasional bout of sleet or snow.
Promising reviews: "Great fit and quality for the price! The best part about these shoes is the Sherpa lining. They have kept my feet toasty warm. They look good on, and they fit really nicely. I love the zipper for easily slipping them on, and the ties for tightening or loosening. I have a pair of L.L.Bean boots that aren’t lined, and honestly, these are just as comfortable, if not more so." —Kerry Worley
"I am thrilled with these boots! I took a chance on them and went to Seattle in the winter hoping they would keep my feet dry and comfy. They did not disappoint! We hiked and walked on beaches, it rained, and it snowed, and I wore these boots every day. My feet were always warm and dry, and they held up perfectly. Not to mention, they looked great! :) They made this pregnant lady very happy, and I highly recommend them." —L.McDaniel
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in three colors and styles).
9. OR a very stylish pair of waterproof rain boots boasting a classic Chelsea style, so you could pair them with a nice pair of jeans or even a dress without taking away from your look, but still keeping toes dry and warm when the weather doesn't want to cooperate with the function.
Promising review: "I have trouble with rain boots because I have wide feet and they usually crowd my toes, but these are perfect! Super comfortable, and didn’t need to break them in whatsoever. Sprayed the hose on them to make sure they’re waterproof, and they are! But some water will come in on the sides where there is fabric, but that’s pretty standard with any boot like this. Just amazed at the quality and comfort for the price." —J. Enyeart
Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes 4–13 and in 15 colors).
10. A pair of overalls made with an oh-so-comfortable cotton-linen blend so that you can step out in such chic style, everyone will think you've just emerged from creating high-class art in a fancy studio space...even if you're just on a quick snack run between meetings.
Promising review: "My husband hates it when I wear baggy clothes, but he loves these overalls. The loose style is super comfortable and cute, not sloppy or dowdy. The light fabric is perfect, even for hot weather. I love the length, too. I've worn them with flip-flops and combat boots. A perfect outfit for running errands, lounging around, or traveling. Pair them with a simple white T-shirt, signature slides, and a statement jacket and you're a fashionista!" —Eliza B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S—3X and in 17 colors/patterns).
11. A jersey scarf wrap that's versatile enough to carry along with you on your warm-weather travels as a go-to accessory, but also wear later as a wrap if you end up walking into a restaurant or museum that has the AC blasting because it's over 85 degrees outside.
Promising review: "A flight attendant lent me her wrap on an overnight flight, as there were no blankets. I was amazed at how soft and warm it was. It’s so versatile and compact. I throw it in my handbag for a blanket at the movies. Easy to pack and use for travel. They make great gifts!" —Don Hammond
Get it from Amazon for $48+ (available in nine colors).
12. A pleated tennis skort for anyone whose style leans toward preppy chic. This go-to bottom is designed with seamless shorts underneath, so you can skip, twirl, and move around without worry. A skort like this is versatile enough to dress up any outfit, whether paired with a crop top or sweater, platform sneakers, or flip-flops.
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $15.29+ (available in sizes 0–12 and in 42 colors and patterns).