Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and give good coverage and support! The length hits perfectly 👌 — 10/10 would recommend." —Heather K.

Get it from Klassy Network for $40 (available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors).

Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business based in Florida creating unique and innovative apparel with built-in padding.