Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A bandage halter dress — it's so elegant, all you need is the perfect strapless bra (if you wear one at all), some really gorgeous earrings, and a pair of comfy, yet fabulous pumps. Just make sure you don't upstage the bride!
Promising review: "This dress is PERFECT! I got compliments on the dress all night. I already knew it would be snug, but with the length and fishtail detail, it was very classy for a wedding. The material and zipper are sturdy and thick. I always buy dresses from this seller, and they never disappoint!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $68.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 22 colors).
2. A satin asymmetrical A-line gown designed with a corseted bodice and serious leg split that is just ready for being seated front row at NYFW, but will still look great sitting (or standing) at your BFF's nuptials.
Promising review: "UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! This is truly the most gorgeous, well-made, perfect quality, stunning gown we could have EVER purchased. Compliments for my daughter all night...BRAVO to the dress maker and the company for excellent customer service! Couldn’t be happier! :)" —Kelly Brock
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in sizes 0–26 Plus and 35 colors)
3. An off-the-shoulder smocked dress that has a bodycon silhouette with a LOT of stretch, so you can be comfortable through all the festivities and still look incredible. Plus, the ruffled mermaid hem is perfect for spring!
Promising review: "Looks great! Simple but sexy. Got this to wear to a wedding and it looked great!...I wore some light shape wear under it so I would have any underwear lines. Was super comfy has a lot of stretch for dancing and eating." —Cady Holmes
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 28 colors/patterns).
4. An embroidered tulle dress just ideal for all those weddings your friends and family have packed your spring schedule with, and it's lightweight, so you can wear it comfortably all day long: from your reception seat to the dance floor.
Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).
5. A halter maxi dress in case your next spring event is taking place beachside or your favorite aesthetic screams tropical. This seamless piece offers a sleek and sophisticated look when paired with a fashionable espadrille wedge or sandal.
Get it from Rebdolls for $59.90 (available in sizes S–5X).
Rebdolls is a Latine and woman-owned small business creating vibrant, must-have apparel and essentials in inclusive sizes.
6. A puff-sleeve mini dress because it delivers a super chic style with a square neckline and adjustable sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder. If the occasion calls for a new dress, but your budget has barely any room to spare, this will do the trick without spending lots of your hard-earned cash!
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns).
And get a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in seven colors).
7. A walkthrough maxi dress, which is designed with a built-in romper, so you can look as fabulous as ever without worrying about a breeze leading to a Marilyn Monroe moment.
Promising review: "I love this romper dress. I could wear it every day. I get so many compliments on it. I'm 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with big boobs. An extra large fit me and was actually big enough for my torso without giving me camel toe! My friends have all been begging for one of these dresses. It does come wrinkly, but you can just iron it and then enjoy feeling like a goddess!" —Catherine Watkins
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 26 prints).
8. A lace cocktail dress featuring a high neck that makes for a very sophisticated black-tie look, even though the hemline is above or just at your knees. 🤭
Promising review: "This dress was PERFECT for my friend's wedding. I saw a similar dress on another site at almost double the price, and I decided to take a chance on this. I am SO glad I did! It fit perfectly — it wasn't too tight or uncomfortable. I love that it's classy but still fitted and has the slit in the back for flair. I may even buy it in another color!" —Lauren Pearman
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and in two colors).
9. A must-have halter dress to keep you photo-ready whether networking at a community brunch, celebrating a baby or bridal shower, or simply enjoying happy hour on the patio. It comes in so many color and print options, you can't possibly go wrong!
10. A chiffon maxi dress that's basically runway — I mean, event-ready with a versatile two-in-one design, so you can wear it open and flowy or belted for a more fitted style. Either way, you're bound to turn heads at the function!
It comes with a removable belt of the same material!
Promising review: "This dress is so incredibly gorgeous. I can wear it with flats or heels without worrying about it getting dirty. I love that it comes with a little matching string to tie at the waist for a more fitted look. It's so comfortable and flowy. It's exactly what I was looking for and the colors are gorgeous. :)" —Paisley
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes M–XXL, S–L petite, and L–XXL tall and 29 styles).
11. A wrap dress just in case the most important part of your event outfit is literally how much leg you can show. It's giving wealthy and Hamptons day party vibes.
BTW, you can try out this dress before buying if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe!
Promising review: "This dress is SO PRETTY!!! The minute I walked out I had so many people compliment on this dress I bought my regular size and absolutely love it!!! The quality is amazing...extremely soft cotton." —Sarah Arshad
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 28 styles).