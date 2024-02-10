20 Helpful Products For Grooming Down Under

My colleague Katy Herman believes this razor is a #musthave for anyone who does their own hair removal and/or maintenance in the comfort of their home.

She says: "These razors have been my go-tos for years, and the trimmer is shockingly sturdy for one attached to a drugstore razor. The regular razor end is a great moisturizing razor on its own, too, so you can totally reach for this on days when you're not, uh, planning to make a trip into the bush. It's so easy to use as soon as you open it — just pop the one included battery in, and it's ready. I won't be without one of these in my shower!"

Promising reviews: "These razors are the best for all areas! Love that you can use it in the shower because it is waterproof! And have absolutely no razor burn! I have been using this razor for years and have never gotten any kind of razor burn. I have been having trouble finding these in the store lately, so I was so glad that I was able to order them on Amazon!" —Taylor Brackin

"This is an excellent trimmer! I mainly bought it for bikini area. Used it quite a few times so far. Batteries are still good, easy to hold, doesn't snag hair, and gives you a very close shave/trim." —Irina

Get it from Amazon for $20.48.