20 Helpful Products For Grooming Down Under

Let's be real, not everybody shaves or waxes. Lots of choices — bald eagle, Bermuda triangle, full bush...it's all about what feels right for you.
1. A shave cream by Fur designed with olive oil extracts, vitamin E, antimicrobial tea tree oil and lavender oil for a soothing and moisturizing whipped formula.
2. A Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle razor with a built-in waterproof bikini trimmer on the other end, so you can maintain your bikini line without having to schedule an appointment.
My colleague Katy Herman believes this razor is a #musthave for anyone who does their own hair removal and/or maintenance in the comfort of their home.
She says: "These razors have been my go-tos for years, and the trimmer is shockingly sturdy for one attached to a drugstore razor. The regular razor end is a great moisturizing razor on its own, too, so you can totally reach for this on days when you're not, uh, planning to make a trip into the bush. It's so easy to use as soon as you open it — just pop the one included battery in, and it's ready. I won't be without one of these in my shower!"
Promising reviews: "These razors are the best for all areas! Love that you can use it in the shower because it is waterproof! And have absolutely no razor burn! I have been using this razor for years and have never gotten any kind of razor burn. I have been having trouble finding these in the store lately, so I was so glad that I was able to order them on Amazon!" —Taylor Brackin
"This is an excellent trimmer! I mainly bought it for bikini area. Used it quite a few times so far. Batteries are still good, easy to hold, doesn't snag hair, and gives you a very close shave/trim." —Irina
Get it from Amazon for $20.48.
3. Veet's sensitive hair removal gel which has over 27,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, so I'll let the reviewers explain why you should add this to your routine. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
4. A foaming wash designed for vulvas by someone with a vulva to help keep you feeling fresh with a cruelty-free, plant-based formula.
The vagina may be self-cleaning, but the vulva is not. So, I use this wash. When I was using it consistently, I could definitely feel a "difference" in my nether regions...a lot less irritation and a little relief after gentle exfoliation with a sugar scrub (#14 in this post!). Anyways, this product is created with natural ingredients, including coconut oil, lavender, grapefruit seed extract and apple cider vinegar. For people with more sensitive skin, there's also a Sensitive Foaming Wash.
Promising reviews: "I use this wash daily, mind you growing up I have never used a feminine wash. I've been using this product, I want to say for about four to five years. This product works very well. I like the scent, how fresh I feel and the foaming action. Sometimes the pumps malfunction but I have learned to keep a properly working one in the event that happens. This item is also a staple in my home." —Paddy Monthly
"I use this wash in the shower every day. I feel like it gets me cleaner than regular soap or other feminine washes. I sweat a lot and this wash keeps me feeling fresh longer." —Gigi
Get it from The Honey Pot Company for $10.99, Target for $8.99, or Amazon for $12.65.
The Honey Pot Company is a Black- and woman-owned small business that creates vaginal health products for people with vaginas using plant-derived and cruelty-free ingredients.
5. A shaving cream with a cheeky name that'll help prevent razor burns and bumps, as well as ingrown hairs.
6. A sleek waterproof trimmer by Bushbalm designed to deliver a comfortable grooming experience whether you're prepping for a wax, trimming the hedges or just straight-up removing all your body hair.
This trimmer boasts a five-hour run time on a full charge, so you can leave it in the bathroom without worry for at least a couple shaves. Not to mention, a pre-wax and shaving guard allows you to customize the height of the trimmer to your preferred length for any body part.
Promising reviews: "This thing is so soft to hold and then using it is a dream. I love that it is waterproof so I can keep it in the shower and it doesn’t catch on my gentle areas." —Anonymous
"This trimmer is amazing! It's sleek and elegant, it trims and shaves beautifully, and is absolutely amazing quality for the price. It's the Rolls Royce of trimmers. Yes it's a little more than some typical companies we know if, but it is most definitely worth it. It even comes with a little cleaning liquid, to keep it tip-top. If you're on the fence, you won't regret it." —Aimee M.
Get it from Bushbalm for $65.
7. Or a cordless, water-resistant trimmer with four lengths and a three-blade system for effortless trimming and/or shaving that helps speed up the grooming process.
8. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution, a multi-use, post-shaving product that helps reduce the appearance of painful razor bumps, ingrown hair and razor burn, so shaving sensitive areas becomes less of a chore and more of a confidence boost.
The main ingredient in this solution is isopropyl alcohol, so there's a bit of a sting to it, but some reviewers say it's worth the relief. No pain, no gain? (Of course, I come from a family that puts isopropyl alcohol on everything, so I kinda like it.)
Promising reviews: "At first I was bit unsure if I could trust the reviews of this product. I was experiencing really bad ingrown hairs around my bikini line. I decided to do some research and found this product. I also wash my bikini line with koljic acid soap before applying this. It’s only been a week and I see a HUGE difference. So worth the price! I can now wear a bikini without feeling self conscious!!!" —Chrissy G.
"I take a cotton ball soaked with the tend skin on it and rub it along my bikini line after each time I shave and it has worked unbelievably well! I get compliments on my 'Brazilian wax' every time I go to the pool or beach and it’s literally just this shit. There’s NO ingrown hairs, ZERO razor bumps, it makes your skin look so smooth and perfect. If your skin is more sensitive it can sting a little, but other than that I cannot recommend this stuff more." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 4-oz and 8-oz).
9. An ingrown hair treatment oil that flies off the (virtual) shelves because of how it helps soothe irritated skin after waxing or shaving.
One of my colleagues raves about this oil as one of her essentials. And she's not wrong — I used the sampler trio and my favorite oil of the bunch was The Nude Oil. I definitely saw results of lessened irritation in one to two weeks, which was exciting because I have a constant battle with ingrown hairs after shaving. But don't just take it from me...
Promising reviews: "Not a day goes by where I do not use the Nude Oil on my body. After using it for the past few months, I’ve noticed less red bumps and no ingrowns after shaving. Love this stuff!" —Madeline D.
"I never thought I’d say I’m in love with a 'bush balm' but I am! It has been a game-changer for the redness and occasional ingrown hair I experience 'down there.' Hair is softer, grows in more evenly and I can shave with way less irritation! This will be a huge game changer for swim season!!" —Anonymous
Get it from Bushbalm for $26.
10. Cirepil's The Original Blue wax that aims to make at-home waxing quick and painless. These high-quality beads melt into a creamy gel that gently wraps around head-to-toe body hair allowing for easy breezy removal without needing wax strips, meaning you'll save some dough without compromising quality.
Promising reviews: "Most. Thorough. Labia. Strips. Ever! No one wants to have to do touch-up strips on the most sensitive area of their nether bits. One pass was all it took; I barely had to do any touchup tweezing. Is the photo TMI? Maybe. Are you looking at this wax because you are wanting to buy a good products for your nether bits? Probably. This is definitely the way to go." —Saundra
"I have been using this product ever since I moved to Japan four years ago. I use it mainly for Brazilian waxing on myself and I also do eyebrows and over the lip peach fuzz. In my opinion it's best for Brazilian and it's so-so for face hair as I have to apply like three times to get the smoothest results. I hardly ever get ingrown hairs and I recommend you use azulene oil for removal as it works great." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon from $23.99+ (available in two sizes and one kit).
11. A Beardscape trimmer, designed with a ceramic blade and five speed settings, that users swear is the best of the best when it comes to grooming below the belt.
12. Fur's Stubble Cream, which is an all-over moisturizer enriched with a blend of safflower oil, shea butter and tea tree oil to help soften hair as it grows back and minimize ingrown hairs.
13. A vegan sugar body scrub that'll leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and smelling sweet with a hint of tangerine and vanilla essential oils.
This is my favorite exfoliator. My go-to. I use it all over and I love the smell. I also use it to exfoliate my tattoos and afterwards the colors pop and look almost brand new. Post-shaving, again everywhere, and it makes my underarms, pubic area and legs feel smoother and moisturized even before toweling off and moisturizing. I pair this scrub with the matching oil and I'm obsessed.
Promising reviews: "The smell is incredible, there's barely any excess waters in it diluting the product so I know it'll last a long time. Used it a few times and I can already see a difference in my skin. Excited to see how great my skin is once the tub is gone!" —Emily M.
"I’ve had great results from this product! Smells amazing and has significantly improved the smoothness of my bikini area. I definitely would recommend!" —Anonymous
Get it from Bushbalm for $23.
14. A Billie razor with a simple plastic handle and a cartridge subscription, so you don't have to struggle with a dull razor or try to pick a new one from all the choices in the aisle — not to mention, you'll get an effortless and comfortable shave.
I've been using a Billie razor for years, and I love it. I set my subscription up, so that every three months I get a new pack of replacement cartridges and because I shave...less in the winter, I have a comfortable stock and never have to use a dull blade. Speaking of blades, these razors have cushy charcoal soap that lathers as you shave, making for an even closer cut. I tell everyone I know who hates being bothered with shaving to try out Billie — plus, when I am wrapping up my winter "hibernation" period, this blade removes hair...effortlessly.
Starter kit includes: A Billie handle (available in five colors), a magnetic holder, and two five-blade razor cartridges. And once you choose a subscription plan, Billie will send you replacement razor heads right to your mailbox.
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical that this razor would be different from any other razor. I will never use a different razor. I love the way my legs look and feel. So easy and quick to get the perfect shave!" —Sofia P.
"The razor feels solid and steady in your hand, the shape fits the curvy surfaces women shave, super sharp, and everything was shipped as expected. I’ve struggled with sensitive skin and overpriced razors — this is a refreshing change!" —Jessica L.
Get a subscription from Billie for $10/month (razors available in eight colors) *or* buy a single razor and two blade refills from Target or Walmart for $9.99 and Amazon for $14.99 (comes with four blade refills and available in five colors).
15. A bottle of signature Fur Oil designed for softening and cleansing pubic hair and skin to tackle those pesky ingrowns and deliver more moisturized and smoother skin below the belt.
16. A roll-on aftershave serum to help relieve and repair ingrown hairs, razor burn and razor bumps.
18. A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm that you can apply between your thighs to avoid that annoying skin irritation you get from simply walking around on a hot or humid day.
This vegan balm boasts a plant-derived formula that helps keep pores clog-free and lets skin breathe because we shouldn't have to suffer to look cute on a toastier day.
Promising reviews: "This product works better than I ever dreamed. I use it on my thighs, under boob, and sometimes on my chest — especially on long runs. It kills runner's chafe completely. It’s sweat resistant and long wearing. Will buy again." —Wendy H.
"This balm is absolutely wonderful after gaining weight from quarantine. My legs started to rub together really bad, and they became dark on the inside. A friend told me about this, and I’ve been using it for about a week now, and I use it every day faithfully. Under my stomach, under the breast, and between the thighs. Let me tell you, it is absolutely amazing; no more skin-to-skin burning or dry feeling. It's super moisturizing; there’s absolutely no scent at all which I absolutely love. I have very sensitive skin and react to things pretty quickly; especially with having eczema, this works wonders." —Sime
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes).
19. Finishing Touch's nick-free Flawless Hair Remover — if you're tired of having to constantly shave day after day, but your hair hasn't gotten the memo. This easy to use tool helps remove hair effortlessly, leaving you with smoother skin in minutes without having to fumble around with a razor just because you decided to do some grooming maintenance.
Promising review: "I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are. I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. This unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.