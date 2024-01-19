40 Products Under $25 Your Pet *And* Your Wallet Will Be Grateful For

1. A portable doggie water bottle, so you can make sure your pup stays hydrated on the go! This leak-proof bottle fits easily in a backpack or bag, and even has a wrist strap for hands-free carrying while you're out.
When I knew I was bringing home a puppy, this was one of the first things I bought and it is 100% absolutely worth it. I carry this water bottle on almost every single walk and to the dog park — so much so that other people's pups come up to me for hydration, LOL! My puppy has even learned to come up and ask for water when he sees me with this. It's also great for having on-hand in the car. It's easy enough to use, you just press the button to dispense water and if your pup doesn't drink it all, you can press the button to recycle it back inside.
BTW, it's always a good idea to keep a collapsible bowl on-hand and this is a great one!
Promising review: "We needed to make a 2,400 mile road trip (round trip) with our dog who LOVES to drink water. We needed something that would be quick and easy in the car so we didn’t have to stop every time, and this worked out so well! I love that the water easily went back inside if she didn’t finish everything we pushed out, and the lock worked great without any spills. She loved it, and it fit on the door!" —Rae Quigley
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (also available as a 12 oz. bottle).
2. A de-shedding glove to tackle your furry friend’s grooming routine with such ease, they’ll think you’re just really lovin’ up on them when you use it. And now you can sit on your couch (or in your car) without being covered in fur, too. 🥲
Promising reviews: "I'm amazed at how much hair that comes off my cat with this glove! My cat loves it and I love the fact that there are far less hairballs and cat hair flying around my home!" —Stephanie E. Hinkel
"I love this brand of gloves. I find it works very well on short- and medium-hair cats and on a German shepherd mix with a soft undercoat. The gloves are not easy to clean completely. If you’re very fussy about cleaning this completely, a quick rinse under running water will take the hair off the blue part, and a lint roller will remove the hair from the back. I love being able to buy single gloves as I tend to use just one on my dominant hand for cats. For a large dog I use both at once. This is by far the most effective brand of deshedding glove that I have used. Due to it’s larger surface it takes off more fur more quickly than a comb or brush teeth deshedding tool." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $12.09+ (available in four colors).
3. A cat litter deodorizer because guess who else doesn't like a smelly litter box? Yep, your cat! This odor-absorbing powder will help keep the box smelling its best, even if you don't have the time to clean it out everyday. They'll still be grateful at their sandy throne smelling fresh during each trip.
Promising reviews: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
"Love this product! I foster cats/kittens and this product takes care of the litterbox odor immediately. I love the smell and the cats have no problem when I sprinkle this in their boxes. Just a few shakes per litterbox is all it takes. Very happy with this and will buy again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
4. Or a bag of premium clumping litter that your cats will love as much as you, thanks to its odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. Plus, this double-layered litter mat created with a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter in case you have one of those feline companions that obsessively scoots fallen grains of litter out of sight when they see it. They'll probably feel a lot cleaner with less litter stuck to their paws, and whenever you're ready to clean, just press the sides in to open the mat and dump it out (into the litter box or trash)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these protectors, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week, and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it, and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it. You can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
6. A grinding stone for anyone who battles with their bunny or other four-legged furbaby when it comes to shaving down those ever-growing teeth and nails. This stone is created with natural lava rock, which allows your critter to file their nails and teeth on their own whenever they need to!
Promising review: "Packaged really well. My rabbit started chewing and scratching on it immediately!! He loves it. Will definitely buy again." —Robert J. Cardwell
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in a single pack and a double pack).
7. A cleaning magnet that'll keep your fish friends happy as a clam with a super clean tank. Instead of emptying or having to reach into the tank for scrubbing, this tool goes on the inside wall and attaches via magnet, so you can move it around from the outside, scrubbing and squeegeeing away algae and other gunk.
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising review: "As we all know the maintenance routine you are most likely to follow is going to be the one that is the easiest. I bought the small one for my 18gal, bowed front, glass aquarium; I absolutely love the ease of use. Cleaning the algae off the tank has gone from a monthly chore to an every few days routine, it only takes me a few moments to give the front and sides a quick wipe with the brush. No mess, no wet hands, and the fish don’t even really mind. In regards to the bowed front, if I use the scrubber in the vertical position and clean back and forth horizontally, it works perfectly (maybe takes a few extra passes because you are not using the entire scrub pad but not much more effort). The one and only complaint I have is that it has trouble getting in the corners and the very edge of the substrate." —Starr Voigt
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in four sizes).
8. A medicated dog shampoo recommended by veterinarians for helping provide relief for pups with itchy, inflamed, or dry skin caused by fungus, parasites, allergies, and more. This shampoo boasts a hydrating and soothing formula to help pups shed dry skin and promote healthy skin growth, for fast-acting, you-have-to-see-it-to-belive-it results.
It's specially formulated and pH-balanced for dogs over 12 weeks old.
Promising review: "I have nothing but positive things to say about this shampoo. I recently purchased this shampoo for my pitbull named Hera. She always had issues with her skin and coat, but after she had he first litter she had bald patches and was almost bald in the flank area (her sides). The first time I used this product I followed the bathing instructions. It's now the nine days later and her coat looks better than it ever has. The first picture is after the first wash. The last was the eight days later. All I have to say is give it a try, I am so happy I did.—Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.96+ (available in two sizes).
9. A liquid tartar remover in case brushing your dog’s teeth ends up way more of a hassle than any other part of grooming, IMO. Simply add it to their water bowl and revel in fresh(er) breath during your next round of puppy kisses. Plus, your vet will be hella proud of their pearly whites.
Promising review: "I’ve tried other product for my dogs that never worked. After only a few days of adding this to their water, and that awful bad breath is so much better. This is the first additive I’ve ever claimed it works, but it really does. My girls had awful breath but this makes that better and I can even see a difference in their teeth. It appears it is taking the tartar off of their teeth and I may be able to cancel their dental appointment. Love the clean breath and the teeth appearing to be cleaner. Worth every penny!" —NG
Get it from Amazon for $10.12+ (available in three sizes and two flavors).
10. An innovative transparent toy blocker that'll stop your furbaby from rolling and losing treats and toys underneath the furniture and out of reach, be it intentional or not. (TBH, when I brought my puppy home he slept under the depths of the couch for a week, and this would have been very convenient, so I could keep an eye on him.) Anyway — petproof your home with these easy-to-use blockers and have a lot more peace of mind.
For installation, try to figure out the perfect position you want and then cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height that you need. Then, remove the protective paper and stick the blocker in position on a clean and dry floor!
FYI, reviewers also love these for blocking kids' toys from the depths of the couch! After removing the panels for cleaning (maybe annually), the adhesive won't remain sticky but you can replace them with the help of large clear Command Strips.
Promising review: "Love these! I no longer have to get on my hands and knees trying to get the cat toys from under the entertainment center. Looks great being clear. Was easy to put down. I even used the unused pieces under the front of a dresser. I couldn't stick them to the floor, as it's was a carpeted floor, but has also kept toys from going under." —Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
11. A concentrated marine conditioner because tap water isn't going to cut it if you want to create the best living conditions for your fish and other marine pets. This solution is designed to help remove chlorine and chloramine, as well as detoxify tap water of any heavy metals that might be contributing to a slimy coat on the inside of the tank. If you think Nemo and Dory are fine in there, you should read one of the 29,000 5-star ratings. *glub glub*
This solution can be used for both freshwater and saltwater tanks! All you have to do is pour one capful for every 200 liters of new or replacement water, and for the best results add it to new water first. For smaller volumes, use 2 drops per gallon.
Promising review: "I love this product and I recommend this to all my other fish parents and friends. The best water conditioner I've ever used and I definitely recommend for anyone who is curious or is thinking about buying definitely give Seachem Prime a chance!!" —Billionairebrat
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in seven sizes).
12. A pack of Earth Rated grooming wipes if you've got a pup with a fluffy butt that gets seriously nasty on a 💩 walk. Instead of using rough paper towels on your pooch's most sensitive area, these plant-based, odor-controlling wipes are perfect for keeping your pup clean without having to give them a bath.
I use these wipes every single day. No exaggeration. Look at that floofy butt. Yes, he manages to get poop on it during every potty trip that results in a #2. I was using warm, wet paper towels until I saw a 400-pack of these on sale during Fall Prime Day. THEY ARE SO MUCH BETTER!!!! They are so soft, and now, my puppy barely reacts when I have to wipe his butt, and it is so satisfying seeing all the dirt and poo come off of my buddy's backside and onto the wipe, so I don't have to worry about my rugs or couches being stained later on. 😮💨 PLUS, I use them for eye goop, dirty paws, his beard area, and even his wee-wee if it looks like it needs some extra TLC between baths and grooming appointments. Seriously, get these. Buy the 400 pack. I have a pack in the car, his go-bag, at home, and keep a few in a sandwich bag in my fanny pack. Also, they are thick and a pretty good size, so for booty cleaning, I only need to use one wipe, no matter how messy.
Promising review: "I use these on my dog's paws after every walk (she's walked 4 times a day as we live in an apartment) and they clean her paws perfectly and do not irritate her skin. I also use it on her behind to keep the area clean." —Sukipatookie
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two scents).
13. A pack of matatabi chew sticks — they make a perfect treat if your cat turns their nose up at regular catnip. This alternative is made with Silvervine for a delectable treat that also helps keep their teeth gleaming.
Promising review: "I have two young Siamese mix cats who chew wires, shoes, wooden spoons. These chew sticks are perfect for them. They sniff the sticks, rub on them, and then start chewing. My two cats who are over 10 years old just rub on them but don't enjoy chewing them. If you have a very active cat who does destructive chewing, these are a great substitute." —JEM4612
Get them from Amazon for $11.21.
Meowy Janes is a small business based in New Jersey that specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives (if the name didn't spoil it for you). 😸
14. Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray because it'll help your cat’s coat look its best by minimizing flakes, softening skin, and reducing redness. Add this to kitty’s grooming routine for a purr-fect spa day!
Promising review: "I love this product for my cats, their skin is healthy with no pet dander. And it helps to comb through thick hair easily. It makes the cats coats so shiny. I also ordered the wipes because it is convenient and quick. People don’t believe my daughter is allergic to cats and she can come by for a movie because I keep cat dander away. And I have three cats!" —Blitzz
Get it from Amazon for $10.96.