40 Products Under $25 Your Pet *And* Your Wallet Will Be Grateful For

When I knew I was bringing home a puppy, this was one of the first things I bought and it is 100% absolutely worth it. I carry this water bottle on almost every single walk and to the dog park — so much so that other people's pups come up to me for hydration, LOL! My puppy has even learned to come up and ask for water when he sees me with this. It's also great for having on-hand in the car. It's easy enough to use, you just press the button to dispense water and if your pup doesn't drink it all, you can press the button to recycle it back inside.

BTW, it's always a good idea to keep a collapsible bowl on-hand and this is a great one!



Promising review: "We needed to make a 2,400 mile road trip (round trip) with our dog who LOVES to drink water. We needed something that would be quick and easy in the car so we didn’t have to stop every time, and this worked out so well! I love that the water easily went back inside if she didn’t finish everything we pushed out, and the lock worked great without any spills. She loved it, and it fit on the door!" —Rae Quigley

Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (also available as a 12 oz. bottle).