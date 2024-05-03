Your Pet Has No Concept Of Money, So Here Are 40 Things Under $20 They’re Sure To Love

1. A bottle of pet-friendly flavored bubbles just perfect for rainy days when your beloved pet can't go outside and play, or any day really. These bubbles boast delicious flavors, so your pup will love chasing and trying to catch them indoors or out.
Promising review: "My pup, Toby, is a 2 1/2-year-old cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an 'ewww' look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too! I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in 15 scents and unscented).
Sniffingtons is a small business based in Greenville, South Carolina that creates unique enrichment products for dogs and cats!
2. This purring cat toy, featuring a built-in mechanism to soothe anxious kitties by delivering the purring, vibration-like sensation of several cats cuddling up with each other.
Promising review: "My cat used to WAIL in the car all the way to the vet. I tried crating her, not crating her, letting her ride in my lap, nothing helped. On a whim I googled solutions and came across this. Tried it and IT WORKS!!!! She was quiet the whole way. I put her in a small crate with her cat bed, put it in the front passenger seat, put this toy right next to the crate door. I had to leave the toy outside because it times out after a minute or two and you have to keep squeezing it. But it worked like a charm! I suggest introducing your cat to it before the car ride so it’s not new and scary. But the sound is very soothing." —Jde19630
Get it from Amazon for $10.84.
3. A top-rated soothing balm to help tend to your pooch's skincare concerns, including itchy skin, bug bites, cuts, rashes, burns, and even hot spots. Over 8,000 customers have rated this 5 stars for how well its blend of moisturizing cocoa butter and softening vitamin E has worked for their furbabies!
Promising review: "I have two Pitbulls, both with sensitive dry skin, and they are always itching and scratching. Since moving to Florida their skin and coats have been even more sensitive. I first bought the 2-ounce stick to try, I used it on both dogs and they loved it. They will come and sit to be moisturized every day. When I ran out, I purchased the 4-ounce tin. They are so soft now and all their bald spots where they had been scratching are completely grown back in." —Amanda Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+.
4. A self-cleaning slicker brush — to deal with *all* the shedding that will inevitably occur, its retractable-bristled design means all you do is press a button to remove all the hair you brushed off, plus the angled wires make for top-notch detangling! It's perfect if your furry companion is one with a "long hair, don't care" kind of attitude.
Hi, Negesti, here. 👋 You've read about me having a now, year old chow chow puppy, well THIS, let me say it in bold THIS BRUSH HERE is quite possibly the most important pet tool I own. It gets everything out of his fur from burrs, thistles, mud, slobber, dirt, and whatever else gets in there! I use it daily, seriously, and it has yet to fail me. My favorite part is being able to click the button and the fur just peels right off the brush, no digging or struggling around bristles like a regular comb at all. I wish I had one of these for my own detangling process. Plus, he loves it! I can literally brush him while he sleeps, no problem. Get it. GET IT NOW. Also, it literally has over 68,000 5-star ratings, so I'm not the only one.
Promising review: "We love this brush so much we just purchased a second one! This has been a godsend with our Goldendoodle. We had tried so many other brushes before this one, but this one was a game changer. I love that the bristles retract and the design cleans out the undercoat which now means we can leave the coat longer, fewer Haircuts but still no shedding." —J.P.
Get it from Amazon for $12.74.
5. An all-natural dog paw wax, so you can keep your adventurous pooch protected from the elements and things like hot sidewalks or salted streets. This balm was literally designed for sled dogs, and it has earned over 23,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for how well it works! Remember, if it feels hot to you, it's even hotter for them!
This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes to help protect and heal dry and cracked paws, which means it's also fine for your pup to lick and ingest! BTW, lots of reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing *and* moisturizing.
Promising reviews: "Musher’s is the only paw balm I will use on my pets. I have tried others and they don’t even compare. When your dogs walk on all kinds of surfaces and have harsh weather, this is a lifesaver for your dog's paws." —Ashely H.
"I love Mushers! I always have Mushers in my medicine cabinet for my 2 labrador retrievers. One of them gets very cracked paws even with minimal activity. I use this to moisturize and to protect against the elements. We hike and camp many miles, and this serves as protection and also provides him relief/recovery. It's a little oily, so be careful when on clothing, but it doesn't stain or smell. So far it's the best product I've found for him. I usually order the large size if I want it to last." —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
Musher's Secret is a Canada-based family-owned small business. Their wax balm recipe was originally intended for Canadian sled dogs and now they're sharing it for pets all over the world.
6. A cat litter deodorizer because guess who else doesn't like a smelly litter box? Yep, your cat! This odor-absorbing powder will help keep the box smelling its best, even if you don't have the time to clean it out everyday. They'll still be grateful that their sandy throne smells fresh during each trip.
Promising reviews: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
"Love this product! I foster cats/kittens and this product takes care of the litterbox odor immediately. I love the smell and the cats have no problem when I sprinkle this in their boxes. Just a few shakes per litterbox is all it takes. Very happy with this and will buy again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
7. Or a bag of premium clumping litter that your cats will love as much as you, thanks to its odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
Get a 40-lb. bag from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three sizes).
8. Plus, this double-layered litter mat created with a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter in case you have one of those feline companions that obsessively scoots fallen grains of litter out of sight when they see it. They'll probably feel a lot cleaner with less litter stuck to their paws, and whenever you're ready to clean, just press the sides in to open the mat and dump it out (into the litter box or trash)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these protectors, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week, and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it, and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it. You can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
9. A portable doggie water bottle, so you can make sure your pup stays hydrated on the go! This leak-proof bottle fits easily in a backpack or bag, and even has a wrist strap for hands-free carrying while you're out.
When I knew I was bringing home a puppy, this was one of the first things I bought and it is 100% absolutely worth it. I carry this water bottle on almost every single walk and to the dog park — so much so that other people's pups come up to me for hydration, LOL! My puppy has even learned to come up and ask for water when he sees me with this. It's also great for having on-hand in the car. It's easy enough to use, you just press the button to dispense water and if your pup doesn't drink it all, you can press the button to recycle it back inside.
BTW, it's always a good idea to keep a collapsible bowl on-hand and this is a great one!
Promising review: "We needed to make a 2,400 mile road trip (round trip) with our dog who LOVES to drink water. We needed something that would be quick and easy in the car so we didn’t have to stop every time, and this worked out so well! I love that the water easily went back inside if she didn’t finish everything we pushed out, and the lock worked great without any spills. She loved it, and it fit on the door!" —Rae Quigley
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a 12 oz. bottle).
10. A cleaning magnet that'll keep your fish friends happy as a clam with a super clean tank. Instead of emptying or having to reach into the tank for scrubbing, this tool goes on the inside wall and attaches via magnet, so you can move it around from the outside, scrubbing and squeegeeing away algae and other gunk.
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising review: "As we all know the maintenance routine you are most likely to follow is going to be the one that is the easiest. I bought the small one for my 18gal, bowed front, glass aquarium; I absolutely love the ease of use. Cleaning the algae off the tank has gone from a monthly chore to an every few days routine, it only takes me a few moments to give the front and sides a quick wipe with the brush. No mess, no wet hands, and the fish don’t even really mind. In regards to the bowed front, if I use the scrubber in the vertical position and clean back and forth horizontally, it works perfectly (maybe takes a few extra passes because you are not using the entire scrub pad but not much more effort). The one and only complaint I have is that it has trouble getting in the corners and the very edge of the substrate." —Starr Voigt
Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in four sizes).
11. A medicated dog shampoo recommended by veterinarians for helping provide relief for pups with itchy, inflamed, or dry skin caused by fungus, parasites, allergies, and more. This shampoo boasts a hydrating and soothing formula to help pups shed dry skin and promote healthy skin growth, for fast-acting, you-have-to-see-it-to-belive-it results.
It's specially formulated and pH-balanced for dogs over 12 weeks old.
Promising review: "I have nothing but positive things to say about this shampoo. I recently purchased this shampoo for my pitbull named Hera. She always had issues with her skin and coat, but after she had he first litter she had bald patches and was almost bald in the flank area (her sides). The first time I used this product I followed the bathing instructions. It's now the nine days later and her coat looks better than it ever has. The first picture is after the first wash. The last was the eight days later. All I have to say is give it a try, I am so happy I did.—Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.96+ (available in two sizes).
12. The stainless steel Coldest food and water bowl — it's triple wall insulated, meaning it'll keep water cold, crisp, and delicious longer than a regular bowl. The interior is rust-proof and the bototm boasts an anti-skid design, so it can't be knocked over by curious kittens or growing pups. Personally, me and my fluffy pup both love this bowl during the blazing summers, so he has access to cold water whenever we go outside and I know it will stay cool no matter how hot it gets!
Promising reviews: "After going through I don't know how many plastic bowls I decided on this one. Wow! It's heavy duty, un-chewable, wind proof, large capacity, has curb appeal, and it's insulated to keep the water cool. I mean what more is there to say. The wife loves it. The dogs love it. The neighbors dogs love it. The neighbors want to know where I bought it. Get it! You will be happy!" —StretchZep
"We have a demon living with us that's disguised as a cat who likes to tip and throw her water bowl and also love it super cold. This is heavy enough and insulated so it solves both of our problems." —Mike Presto
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).