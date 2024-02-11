35 Pieces Of Clothing That Are The Perfect Balance Of Cute *And* Cozy

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A chunky turtleneck because nothing says cozy like a classic cable knit and oversized sweater. Your torso will thank you for all the warmth it receives when you step out in those brisk winter temperatures that seem to last for eons.
If you prefer a more fitted style, reviewers suggest sizing down!
FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this! It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater. Perfect length for high or mid-waisted jeans and true to size. I normally wear an 8 but went one size up for a looser fit... the medium would have been perfect for a more fitted look. Material is SO soft. Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays, looks and feels like an expensive designer one!" —Bee Dav
Get it from Amazon for $25.59+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 43 colors).
2. A pair of legging-style joggers designed to keep you comfy and looking chic year-round. You can wear them to run errands, workout, work from home, whatever. And the best thing about slim-fit joggers? You can even dress them up with the right top, jacket, and shoes!
Promising reviews: "These joggers are as good as my Lululemon Align joggers and much much cheaper....can buy three of these for one LLL." —Debra
"These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 16 colors).
3. A long-sleeve bodysuit made with an innovative fabric that some reviewers compare to Skims' for how soft, seamless, and comfortable it is. Plus, it comes an assortment of sleeve lengths and necklines, so you can nab one for pretty much any and every season.
And in case you were wondering, a TikToker actually did research whether this fabric blend is the same as Skims' — check it out here. Plus, some reviewers say the double lining in the torso offers enough support that they don't need to wear a bra!
Promising review: "Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." —Wendy L.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors). And check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.
4. A matching sweat set that definitely deserves a spot in your wardrobe simply for how effortless it makes getting dressed for the day. It's perfect for traveling, running errands, and definitely lounging — I mean working — at home. Looking put together and being cozy AF without having to ransack my entire closet? Sign me up!
Promising review: "I rely heavily on retail therapy to cheer me up. What to buy when there's nothing to do and I never leave my house? A matching sweatsuit. I no longer look like I chose my outfit out of a gym's lost and found bin when I'm walking the dog or picking up take out. The top is cropped above the belly button so you definitely need the very high-waisted pants...no mixing and matching unless you're into showing some skin. I will be buying this in at LEAST one more color to get me through this Midwest winter." —Mary M.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors).
5. A puffer vest just perfect for layering on days when the temperature might fluctuate (*raises hand in Midwest*) or you only need a little bit of warmth while you're out and about. Plus, it's lightweight enough to wear under an actual coat or solo over your fave long-sleeve tops and dresses.
Some reviewers mention sizing down if you want to have a cropped look.
Promising review: "Honestly I think you get your bang for your buck here. Lots of reviews saying the vest didn’t puff up, but it’s important to note that you should be throwing it in the dryer for 5–8 minutes on medium/low heat upon opening. This allows it to expand to full puffiness. I got this as a [swap] for the Aritzia Super Puff Shorty vest because it’s out of stock until May and I wanted a vest for the colder next few months and this will do it! Puts my outfits together nicely and is super comparable to the name-brand ones at less a fourth of the price. It does not have pockets so please note if that’s important to you!!" —Molly Tucker
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
6. A ribbed sweater maxi dress featuring a built-in padded bra, so you can look and feel your best without worrying about visible nips, underwire, or lace peeking through!
Promising review: "Buy this!! I was hesitant but I trust KN and bought it. The material is so soft, true to size, and no bra band. It’s so comfy and keeps you warm for a perfect date night." —Stephanie C.
Get it from Klassy Network for $85 (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and two colors).
Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business based in Florida creating unique and innovative apparel with built-in padding.
7. A turtleneck sweater scarf, which technically is a top! This must-have layering piece offers a sophisticated look to your favorite tees, tanks, and even bodysuits. It's also perfect for days when the weather drastically changes from chilly to slightly warmer in a matter of hours!
I own this top, and I love it. Seriously — enough so that I went back and bought the sexier version of it (this one was sold out at the time and only available in two colors, so glad to see it's back). I paired it with a tight-fitting scoop neck jumpsuit from Rebdolls for a March brunch, and it was perfect for the mild weather since it's really only a pair of sleeves and a turtleneck! I also got so many compliments! This winter when it was chillier, I paired it with a long-sleeve tee, another jumpsuit (LOL), and I'm hoping to pair it with a dress when the weather warms up above freezing!
Promising review: "Too cute and comfy! This is so elegant and provides that extra warm without going overboard!" —Cheryl R
Get it from Eloquii for $29 (originally $69.95; available in four colors and sizes 14–28).
8. A faux-shearling moto jacket if low temps won't put a stop to your fashion icon status. A perfect winter alternative to your fave leather jacket, this asymmetrical layer adds a certain je ne sais quoi to any evening fit, be it a trip to the movies, happy hour, or even date night!
BTW, if you plan on layering with this jacket, or have thicker arms or a larger chest, some reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "I purchased this jacket before my trip to Canada during winter. I honestly thought I might not be able to wear it as often. HOWEVER, it kept me really warm no matter how windy and snowy it got!! It’s beautiful and stylish, the material looks better in real life than in the picture. The inside is super soft and comfy. I would go a size up though. I had enough space to move around and wear bulky sweaters, but the sleeves are not long enough for me to roll up the sleeves like the picture. Still an amazing product, I am beyond satisfied." —Gabriela G.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 styles).
9. A pile fleece sweater that's almost too cozy to be real! Its unique design makes it a cute, versatile top to pair with any bottoms. It may not be the thickest sweater, but if you live in a place with mild winters, it's a perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Promising review: "I love this sweater so much that I purchased the gray and pink colors! I will be purchasing every color in this sweater. They’re amazing and I find any excuse to wear them. The sweater is baggy for the days you’re not feeling 100 or it looks super cute partially tucked into your jeans. 100% comfortable and if comfort is your style, this is YOUR sweater!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors)
10. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants in case you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the viral Abercrombie style. These will keep you feeling warm and cozy with a style that screams *WHA-BAM*!
Watch a TikToker compare these to the Abercrombie faux leather pants here.
Promising reviews: "Perfect pants for the winter and cold weather. The cold breeze is always blocked! I love these and they fit so well!" —Olivia Alvarez
"Love them! They are lightweight and breathable with moderate stretch. Unless looking close you can't tell its not leather. And obviously doesn't feel like leather but who cares. For the price these pants are fantastic. I'd definitely recommend." —Mimi
Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS-4XL and up to 23 colors).
11. A slouchy V-neck pullover, so you can keep your cozy aesthetic looking stylish no matter how much the temperature drops. A loose collar puts a sophisticated touch on this versatile top that'll pair with any jeans you own because it's available in 20 styles!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater. It is so so soft and the color is beautiful. I bought the lavender color and it looks just like the photo. It’s slightly cropped, but I can still tuck it in with high-waisted pants. It does shrink slightly when washing, but I love this top so much that I plan on ordering another color!" —Jillian Greenway
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors/patterns).
12. A full-length teddy coat that's designed with a chic tailored silhouette and oversized lapels, making it the perfect piece to dress up any outfit. Add this to your closet stat, if your preferred winter activity is staying at home (where it's warm), but every now and then someone convinces you to actually leave the house.
Promising review: "I LOVE this coat. I get so many compliments on it. It is so warm and comfortable. I wore it in Chicago in 10-degree weather and walked for hours and never even got a chill. I am back to purchase it in more colors." —lisa cicciarelli
Get it from Amazon for $61.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors).
13. Orrrr, try out a teddy jacket for a simple, cozy look that you can layer under your coat and finally understand what actual hibernation feels like.
Promising review: "I waited entirely too long to buy one of these!! I live in the northeast where we have brutally cold winters. The heat in my apartment is wonky and I'm always cold in the morning while at my desk. This jacket is SO warm, cozy and snuggly. It feels like wearing a hug!! I can't wait until next winter (first time in my entire four decades on earth I've ever said that!) so I can wear it again." —jamie lynn prata
Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in women's sizes S—3XL and 16 styles).
14. An oversized cotton sweater vest because layering will never be out of style, especially when you can create a cozy fit that exudes sophistication, no matter the occasion!
But seriously, pair this with a casual collared button-down and you're golden.
Promising review: "I put this sweater vest on and fell in love. It is cotton, a good substantial material. It doesn't cling uncomfortably anywhere, and covers the hip and rear. Feels right for fall and winter. I can wear it with tons of shirts and with leggings. I ordered three more vests. The top fits great, and I have room at the hem where I am much more curvy. ❤️" —Margie
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 11 colors).