35 Pieces Of Clothing That Are The Perfect Balance Of Cute *And* Cozy

If you prefer a more fitted style, reviewers suggest sizing down!



FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!



Promising review: "I am obsessed with this! It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater. Perfect length for high or mid-waisted jeans and true to size. I normally wear an 8 but went one size up for a looser fit... the medium would have been perfect for a more fitted look. Material is SO soft. Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays, looks and feels like an expensive designer one!" —Bee Dav

Get it from Amazon for $25.59+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 43 colors).