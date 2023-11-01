15 NSFW Advent Calendars Because You Can't Gift Wrap Yourself

1. An Advent calendar for anyone looking to celebrate the holidays in a more memorable way this year with 24 days of pleasurable surprises to keep your "yule log" lit.
And by "yule log"...I mean libido. Lovers and sex toy enthusiasts will love to explore this kit over 24 days (if you make it that far) that features various anal plugs, cock rings, a suction vibrator, a bullet vibrator, and BDSM accessories, so you can tease and please your way to the big finale.
Promising review: "By far the best ‘kinky calendar’ — beating other well-known competitive brands by a long shot. Everything you could possibly want on your naughty list this Christmas." —Anonymous
Get it from Lovehoney for $199.
2. An activity-based advent calendar for couples that offers three options for each day that range from romantically tame to naughty AF for a daily treat during the countdown to Christmas that's even sweeter than chocolate.
Promising review: "We just got this and have only opened the first two days so far. Day one was a success! I love that it gives three choices. My husband is loving the attention and one-on-one time... He said, “Do we have to choose one, or can we do all three options?!” It’s the perfect thing to help us have some quality time together through the crazy busy holiday season. I would recommend it to my friends." —Amy Berrett
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A 12 Nights of New Sensations advent calendar for anyone who might consider themselves a beginner in the sex toy world or simply wants to spice things up during the holiday season. This gift box includes an assortment of beginner-friendly and travel-sized sex toys and accessories perfect for exploring!
The 12 Nights of New Sensations Advent calendar includes a rabbit vibrator, external pebble vibrator, G-spot vibrator, mini wand vibrator, sleek vibrator, cock ring, anal plug, penis sleeve, blindfold, water-based lubricant, an orgasm gel, and 12 sex coupons.
Promising review: "Everyone needs one of this for the festive season, great selection of toys, all with batteries. Perfect treat for yourself or buying for someone else! 😍" —Danii M.
Get it from Ann Summers for $135.
4. A scratch-off Advent calendar, so everyday you can reveal a new naughty or nice activity to do with you S.O. If you want to up the ante, it's completely customizable, so you can pick and choose how X-rated you want to be for the holidays.
This simple Advent calendar can also be purchased blank, so you can add in your own naughty (or nice) suggestions (they provide you with the scratch-off stickers to add when you're done), or you can customize the name and text at the top for a truly personal treat.
Scratch-off blowjobs is right up my alley...*adds to cart*
Promising reviews: "My partner loved this. I filled in the calendar myself and used the scratch stickers, which work really well. It was our first Christmas together so maybe it's a tradition now! 🙈😊" —Marianne
"Wonderful! This calendar was a huge hit! It's so fun and beautiful, and the name on top is a great touch. Highly recommend." —kathrynannesmith
Get it from The Laughing Sloth on Etsy for $11.88+ (available in seven styles).
The Laughing Sloth is a woman-owned, UK-based small business that specializes in alternative greeting cards, novelty scratch-offs, and personalized gift tags.
5. An Advent calendar inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey with 10 days of sensual pleasure toys and bondage accessories, so you and your O.H. can spice up more than just the eggnog.
This 10-day Advent calendar includes all the things you need to get your Fifty Shades on (except the books or films), including satin restraints, nipple clamps, a blindfold, and a couple of vibrating and insertable toys for even more fun.
Get it from Amazon for $74.64.
6. A simple postcard Advent calendar that's ready-to-send to your lover, so they can celebrate the 25 days of Christmas with 25 positions straight outta the Kama Sutra.
The envelope and scratch off stickers aren't included, but you can find stickers to cover up each naughty position here — in gold, silver, star-shaped, and heart-shaped!
Promising reviews: "Map was as shown. I thought the scratch stickers were there. So remember, scratch stickers are not included ;)." —Anne Beyen
"Beautiful size and well done to discover something new every day. The dots for scraping off are extra for sticking on. :)" —Melea
Get it from Nastami Design on Etsy for $1.02.
7. A 12 Nights of Temptation Advent calendar to add an extra bit of naughty between you and your lover regardless if you made the "nice" list this year. This BDSM-inspired box of goodies offers a variety of sex toys and accessories for solo or partnered exploration.
The 12 Nights of Temptation Advent Calendar includes a couples vibrator, rabbit vibrator, wand vibrator, bullet vibrator, cock ring with removable bullet, remote-controlled egg vibrator, silicone bejeweled butt plug, cuffs, paddle, orgasm balm, water-based lubricant, and five sex tokens.
Promising review: "I bought this for me and my partner and we gave in to the temptation and opened all 12 on one day! All I can say is WOW what a result — we have both reached maximum pleasure!" —Kitty D.
Get it from Ann Summers for $265.
8. The Spice Boxx, which offers seven days of sensual surprises that can be used in tandem as the week continues for a tantalizing, orgasmic treat on the final day. Who says you have to wait for the holidays?
Promising reviews: "We haven’t made it all the way through but I had to go ahead and leave a review! This is so fun. Two days in and we’re excited for the next five. It’s like having an advent calendar for adults. Plus the suggested uses for each day get the ideas flowing. Would definitely recommend for anyone who wants to Spice things up!" —Kelly B.
"This box was exactly what my wife and I needed to rev things up in the bedroom, and truth be told, it spilled over into the kitchen, living room, laundry room, you name it. We couldn't keep our hands off each other. Very creative, sensual, tasteful, and erotic. Would recommend 10 times out of 10 for anyone looking to create intimacy with their partner." —SpearBlazer
Get it from Amazon for $69.69 (nice, hehe 😉 ).
9. An Advent calendar for vulva owners featuring the Lovehoney Rose clitoral stimulator, along with 11 more days of pleasurable goodies to make sure you or your S.O. is coming *at* home for Christmas.
This set is designed for vulva owners and includes the following: a stainless steel bullet vibrator, rose clitoral stimulator, G-spot dildo, G-spot vibrator, anal beads, metal butt plug with rhinestone base, dual-stimulating vibrator, sex dice, nipple clamps, Kegel balls, orgasm balm, and satin blindfold.
Promising review: "I don't want to ruin the contents because the advent calendar can be a nice surprise for the buyer and the recipient so you'll just have to trust me when I say that it's VERY good value. There's a great variety of toys inside, however it's not just a random assortment you can tell a lot of thought has gone into the choices, we 'did it' every day for the full calendar, adding the new toy of the day in, and using it along with the rest (there's nothing repeated in the pack, each day is something different and unique). This entire calendar fits two beautiful boxes (no pun intended) for A) someone with not many toys who wants to experiment and B) someone who has toys but wants something different. We have loads of toys, but each one here was unique and something we hadn't tried before. P.S. the toy for day 12 is absolute fire! Highly recommended!" —Arinargo
Get it from Lovehoney for $119.99.
10. An instant-download naughty Advent calendar for all my last-minute holiday shoppers who are thinking, "TBH, what's a better gift than having sex with me?"
Print out this PDF and get busy with your partner — it can literally be posted on the fridge, so you never lose track of the days. Or, if you're feeling fancy, you can frame it! What's going on for day 15? Asking for a friend of mine, of course.
Get it from Love to Partay on Etsy for $4.50.
Love To Partay is a Black- and woman-owned business that creates printable party games for adult parties and holiday celebrations.
11. A 12 Nights of Exhilaration Advent calendar, so you can spice things up with or without a partner and give yourself a treat leading up to the holidays. This calendar includes an assortment of bestselling sex toys and accessories just perfect for some sensual exploration.
The 12 Nights of Exhilaration advent calendar includes a thrusting rabbit vibrator, wand vibrator, a flexible internal vibrator, cuffs, sex dice, a warming orgasm gel, cock ring, metal butt plug with a heart-shaped base, finger vibrator, lubricant, and a collar and lead.
Get it from Ann Summers for $265.