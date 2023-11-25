Skip To Content
    If You’ve Run Out Of Storage Space In Your House, Try Out These 33 Products

    No matter if your home has tons of storage space or barely any, we've got the goods to make sure you using it right.

    by
    Negesti Kaudo
    by Negesti Kaudo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Ciera Velarde
    by Ciera Velarde

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A clear shower curtain with pockets for anyone whose shower or tub lacks shelving or storage space. This waterproof liner is designed with mesh pockets, so you can stash your go-to soaps, shampoos, loofahs, razors, and more without having to overcrowd your tub ledge.

    clear shower curtain with pockets holding bathroom accessories
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I needed more storage in my shower because there are no built-in niches and I only have room for a narrow shower caddy. I saw this idea on Pinterest, but it was geared toward college dorms and small apartments. I found that it works great in any size bathroom. It has nine pockets of different sizes, so you can store many different items. The liner itself is of heavy plastic and the pockets are of sturdy mesh. The overall quality is very good and it does not feel too thin. My shower rod is screwed into the wall, so I am not concerned about putting too many heavy items in the pockets, but if you have a tension rod, you should be aware not to overload it." —Minerva King

    Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (available in two colors).

    2. A macrame fruit hammock if your fruits and veggies get the short end of the stick when it comes to storage in your kitchen. Now, they can exist in their own designated space without taking up any room on your counters. Plus, you can keep a close eye (and nose) on their ripeness!

    hanging fruit basket in a kitchen
    gif of model putting apples and oranges in the hanging basket
    Knapp's Knots / Etsy / Via Etsy

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).

    Knapps Knots is a small business based in San Diego that creates an assortment of macrame and wood products for your home.

    3. A garment rack just perfect for anyone living in a cramped apartment or home that is seriously lacking in closet storage. This standing rack makes sure all your hanging garments have a place to go, and optional shelves offer storage for shoes, sweaters, jewelry, and more!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like this clothing rack. I’m using it for clothes that I wear most often so they are easier to get to than digging through my closet of clothes I wear less often. It was easy to put together and directions were clear but I did need a second person to help me. I probably could have done it on my own but it was easier to have someone else hold up the pieces while I screwed in the hardware. It’s pretty sturdy on its own. I wouldn’t put anything super heavy on the top overhead shelf, but I have folded up clothes on the top shelf, like 20 sweaters/dresses/shirts hanging currently and two pairs of shoes on the bottom, and I don’t feel it rock when I pull clothes off. Seems durable as well; the metal bar the clothes hang on is thick and holds my heavy wooden hangers fine." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in seven styles and two colors).

    4. A set of drawer organizers because having all your items haphazardly existing in one place is not the answer. These allow you to organize the interior of the drawer, so everything has its proper place. Plus, you can customize the arrangement to your needs, meaning practically anything will fit in that drawer if you know how to Tetris it the right way.

    reviewer showing a makeup drawer with clear bins organizing it
    amazon.com

    The 16-piece set includes one large rectangle bin, two medium square bins, two medium rectangle bins, five small rectangle bins, and six small square bins.

    Promising review: "Love this product. Tall enough to fit things, short enough to not block drawers when closing. Sturdy to put in all kinds of things. This round I used for makeup, toiletries, etc. Ordering more for junk drawer and crafts. Extremely versatile and practical and look good too. My husband loves the organization of our bathroom drawer and I love the fact if I need something I can take that piece out to where I need it and then bring it back nice and neat.." —Jen

    Get a set of 16 organizers from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).

    5. An over-the-door shoe organizer just perfect for sneakerheads and shoe collectors who want to see all of their options in the same place. This hangs perfectly on your door, so you don't have to sacrifice valuable closet or under-bed space. Plus, this clear organizer can be used for a bunch of other things too, like tools, cleaning supplies, crafting materials, etc.

    amazon.com, Ciera Velarde / BuzzFeed

    Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde uses this organizer in her coat closet (pictured on the right), and here's what she has to say: "That's my coat closet pictured above, and using this to organize my and my husband's winter gear is so, so helpful. The clear pockets are great at helping you see exactly what you have stored, and basically you can just grab and go on your way out the door. It might just be the best under-$10 purchase I've ever made."

    Promising review: "I recently downsized from a 3 bedroom house to a 1 bedroom apartment and knew we’d have to be more creative with storage solutions. I decided to buy two of these organizers and turned my laundry room doors into awesome storage solutions for our shoes, reusable grocery bags, dog leashes, and more! The holes fit my women’s size 11 shoes fine, but they are a bit small for my husband’s size 15s. We do make it work but keep this in mind! I no longer have to look at a pile of shoes in my entryway. 😅" —Alyssa

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87+ (available in five colors).

    6. A three-tiered shelf if you want to optimize your counter space and make use of any ill-designed corners in your home. This aesthetically-pleasing shelf offers storage for your smaller display items, such as spices, oils, sugar canisters, and more. I also imagine this would be a great solution to any desks with a corner collecting dust right now!

    a three-tiered shelf with kitchen essentials on it
    Amazon

    The three tiers can be adjusted to fit your counter's specific height.

    Promising review: "I love this stand! It’s so perfect for my coffee corner. I am able to get everything organized and utilize the space on my counter. The shelves are really sturdy and not wobbly at all. They easily support everything I want to put on each shelf." —McKenna's Mommy

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors).

    7. A bathroom storage tower with a slim design, so you can make use of that awkward space between your toilet and sink or wall. It's also designed with a toilet paper dispenser, a small shelf, and a storage door if you want to hide your plunger, toilet brush, and cleaner!

    grey storage tower with a cleaning brush inside the storage compartment
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Was very easy to put together. It took about five to eight minutes' total time. All of the pieces simply snap into place and then the screws are added to make it more stable with a firm feeling. Great for having in a small bathroom with no storage for extra TP and cleaning supplies. As pictured.” —Juan Garrido

    Get it from Amazon for $35.86 (available in two sizes and five colors).

    8. A pair of large wire baskets that will look good holding all your items that currently don't have a permanent place to belong. Stash and store your blankets, pet gear, magazines, and more in this simple storage solution that effortlessly complements your decor.

    Large navy wire basket with magazines and books inside
    Pair of dark green wire baskets
    Open Spaces, Goodful

    Each basket measures 18" L x 12.9" W x 7" H.

    Get a set of two from our Goodful shop for $100 (available in five colors).

    9. A vinyl rack just perfect for music collectors who've run out of shelving space for all their records or want to display their current favorites. This handcrafted rack holds up to 40 albums, so you can show off your "now listening" and create the ultimate listening corner in your home.

    wooden vinyl rack with about 10 records resting on it
    back view of the wooden vinyl rack
    Cilpastore / Etsy

    Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie

    Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $49.64 (originally $62.05; available in four finishes).

    Cilpastore is a small business creating handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.

    10. A pair of stackable water bottle organizers if you own way more than necessary and they avalanche every time you open your cabinet. 😩 This innovative organizer allows you to see *all* your water bottles at once and keep all the components in one place, so all you have to do is grab one and go!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bottle holders are great for keeping all of our water bottles nearly organized. No more shuffling things around to get what you actually need or trying to hold the bottles in the cabinet as you're opening/closing. Was worried that the plastic would be flimsy and "cheap", but its actually very nice and thick. Stacking them is easy too. I will be getting more!" —imanurse

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six sizes).

    11. A shower caddy just perfect for anyone who doesn't want to damage their shower walls, but desperately needs more storage space. This sleek caddy stays in place with a strong adhesive and can hold all your go-to products, plus your loofah, razor, and whatever else you might need for your shower routine.

    A stainless shower basket shelf with hooks
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Holy crap! This is way better than an over-the-shower head caddy or a corner shelf! Its adhesion is amazing, as you can tell we have it chuck-full and it’s not once moved or came undone!!!! Gives our shower more space and way easier to keep clean now!! I’d highly recommend it!!! Also, please note we don’t have tile, so I’m unsure how it would hold up on different surfaces but they give you two adhesive strips so it gives you an opportunity to try on different areas.” —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).

    12. An over-the-sink wooden rack because sometimes your sink simply doesn't have enough counter space to hold everything (aka your soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, tissues, hand sanitzer, floss picks, etc.). This customizable rack not only looks spectacular, but also offers dimension and must-have storage to your sink that's sure to usher in compliments from everyone who visits your bathroom!

    wooden rack over the back of the kitchen sink that&#x27;s holding a candle and a jar
    The904BlondeSquad / Etsy

    Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! She matched the color I described perfectly and it’s so freaking cute in my little bathroom! Shipping was fast considering these are handmade to order and painted. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my new shelf! I 10/10 definitely recommend. I love it!" —Alissa Hastings

    Get it from The904BlondeSquad on Etsy for $27.60+ (available in 16 widths, six heights, and 20 stain colors).

    The904BlondeSquad is a small business based in Jacksonville, Florida creating handmade home decor and more.

    13. An expandable spice rack if you're like me and your seasonings are crowded in a cabinet right now, so who knows if you really have any celery seed back there? This innovative rack helps you arrange your spices, so they can be seen all at once. No more ending up with three bottles of cinnamon!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer

    Get two shelves from Amazon for $27.99.

    14. A styling station that's designed with silicone and heat-resistant mesh, so all your hot tools can safely end up where they belong after use and you don't have to worry about leaving your straightener on to cool down on your countertop. 😅

    The styling station holding hair tools and hanging from a towel rack
    Amazon

    Plus, it conveniently hangs on your towel rack!

    Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.09+ (available in six colors). Or, check out an over-the-cabinet-door styling station.

    15. A cabinet door organizer, so your cutting boards can actually have a place to go when not in use instead of becoming a permanent fixture on your countertop taking up valuable space. Or, you can use it as an alternative for storing parchment paper, foil, and saran wrap and use the drawer they're currently stored in for something else...like utensils.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing made my life so much easier. Instead of trying to shove all my tinfoil and sandwich bag boxes into one drawer I can now put them all in here. Saves space and fits great over cabinets! And, it’s super easy to put together." —Maggie Hundshamer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (available in a single or double pack).

    16. A pack of stacking shoe organizers because storing your shoes side-by-side seems like it makes sense, but takes up way too much space if you own more than five pairs... This allows you to stack shoes on top of each other, so you can double your storage space (literally) and still see your shoe selection, just like at the store.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Each organizer is adjustable for various shoe heights and also designed with an anti-slip surface, so your shoes stay put!

    Promising review: "I love these! Love, love, love them! I am so happy to be able to SEE MY SHOES!! They had been hiding in the bottom of a closet or under the bed or piled on top of each other for years. Now I can see every pair! And I have BIG feet! 10.5 Wide. And I have HIGH heels! Some are 3.5 inches high. And while you kinda have to finagle the larger, taller shoes a bit, they DO FIT. When the heels get that tall though, they have a tendency to slip, so I just turned them toward the wall. Works great!" —K. Adams

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $33.99.

    17. A set of space-saver bags in case your bulky clothing, bedding, or towels not-in-use are taking up a lot of closet or under-bed space. These vacuum bags help minimize their size by removing *all* the air out, so you can slide them out of sight and out of mind until you need them!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all, when you see 'jumbo' in the title, you better believe these things are JUMBO! These bags of limitless storage can hold just about anything fabric that you need squishing down into a manageable block. I've used these for blankets, clothes, and precious keepsakes and I feel secure in the knowledge that they are all well-protected. The plastic is thick but not stiff, so you know it's good quality." —Kimball Household

    Get a pack of six large bags from Amazon for $43.99 (also available in three other sizes and a variety pack).

    18. A stealthy storage ottoman if you need a place to stash your extra living room blankets, toys, or even candy! Plus, it offers go-to seating whenever you have guests or your space gets a little crowded.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have to be very creative with storage as my house is small. This cabinet has great storage, looks wonderful in my bedroom, and was a breeze to assemble. I’ve used it to sit on to put on my shoes and it was sturdy enough to hold me." —Jeanne Lorenze

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    19. A tower of slide-out baskets to help you organize your cabinet space, be it under the sink or in the hall closet. Vertical storage is the "newest" frontier and if you haven't yet, you really need to add this game-changing storage to your home. You'll be amazed at how much fits!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The bins also include dividers if you need a little more organization!

    Promising review: "This product was sooo easy to put together!! I recently moved into a new house and have way too many skincare products that I’m not using everyday as part of my routine. I needed a way to organize them and this was perfect and has the area underneath my sink looking so neat and organized! I fit my surplus of skincare, all my nail stuff, and some extra bath stuff all inside. I love it!!" —B

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    20. A storage cabinet that no one needs to know about! This unique storage solution fits behind your door and can be used as a cabinet for medicine, accessories, crafting supplies — whatever you need!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a must-have for any small space. My bathroom has no medicine cabinet, just a mirror, and is pretty small, so storage is a huge deal. My girlfriend came across this item, so I figured I would give it a shot. I know it states it needs a two-person install, but I put this together and hung it in about an hour by myself with very minimal effort. This fits so much stuff, it really is amazing, and it does not impede any operation of the door. I can't fully explain how much I recommend this. I'm about to order the mirror version for my bedroom for colognes and little knick-knacks to declutter the countertops." —happy shaver

    Get it from Amazon for $219.99.

    21. Orrrr an over-the-door basket system for anyone who's running out of places to store things but still has empty doors... Now, you can hang your daily must-haves in a place where you won't forget them and you won't need to reorganize your cabinet space to do it.

    black over the door organizer with six baskets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This cabinet door organizer is the perfect use of “vertical space” in my small bathroom! I now have all my supplements and bathroom potions out of my tiny hall linen closet and conveniently located on the door for easy access! Great product!" —Amy

    Get it from Wayfair for $32.99+ (available in six colors).

    22. A towel rack in case you're lacking a linen closet (or using it for other things like tools and household supplies) and need a convenient place for your extra towels. This can be attached to the wall in your bathroom or laundry room, so all you need to do is roll your towels and guests will have one less worry during their visit!

    reviewer&#x27;s towel rack holding six grey towels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from Ikea, and even tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —Faye_Bon_Fury

    Get it from Amazon for $23.49 (available in eight colors).

    23. A four-shelf over-the-toilet rack with over 15,000 5-star ratings from reviewers thanks to all the valuable shelving space it offers. No matter if your bathroom is big or small, having one of these is a must if you don't want to use up too much countertop space around your sink, but still have things like tissues, Poo-Pourri, and extra TP within reach.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So nice! Even though it’s just two of us we struggle to keep things clean. I finally realized that it’s because we don’t have enough stuff that'll actually organize everything. This makes life sooo much easier for us! It keeps everything in the open but still organized. I have curly hair and have a TON of products. I also love baths and have a ton of stuff for that too (salts, bubbles, bombs, candles). I now can keep everything on here and it’s perfect access from the shower and the sink! Our bathroom is small and it’s perfect. Usually, my husband assembled but I did this time because I didn’t want to wait. Super easy! It’s not super sturdy but we haven’t had any issues. You might want to bolt to the wall though. But you don’t have to." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $26.49.

    24. Plus, an under-sink rack if you've got a pedestal sink and no sort of cabinet or storage space underneath it. This allows you to still stock the things you need in a convenient place within reach!

    reviewer&#x27;s under cabinet storage rack with bath products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the VERY accessory that I've been searching for to go under my bathroom basin. It fits perfectly under there and hides the drain pipe from view and adds extra shelving for things that are needed in the bathroom. Adds to the appearance of the bathroom, but at the same time conceals what I wanted to conceal from view." —Sue Vertrees

    Get it from Amazon for $33.53.

    25. A set of storage cubes in case your closet has a lot of ceiling space without the shelves to utilize it. These cubes work as instant shelving, so you can store all your folded linens and clothes without sacrificing any hanging space. BTW, you should probably nab a step stool while you're at it to reach the top!

    reviewer&#x27;s closet with lots of clear cubes on the top shelf of the closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put these in my closet to make extra shelves for sweaters/sweatshirts. They were easy to assemble and worked great at adding additional space to my closet. I like that my clothes don’t topple over into the pile next to them anymore. They were easy to put together, and if I move they will be easy to take apart put in a small box and move. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Goldensummerdog

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $27.89+ (available in five colors).

    26. A wide stacking shelf for anyone who just needs a little more storage in their cabinet, pantry, or other crowded spaces. Start organizing vertically with these stacking shelves and make the most of that empty space that's literally collecting dust.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This doubled my closet overhead storage space! Even though I am tall (5'9"), it can be hard reaching stuff on top of this shelf, but overall, it's the perfect size because there's room underneath and still plenty on top!" —mdf96

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.

    27. A mounted organizer — it offers a rustic look with four mason jars to use for storing toothbrushes, eyeliner, razors, Q-tips, and more, so they're always within reach.

    four mason jars mounted on a piece of wood that&#x27;s attached to a wall
    BingDecorRustic / Etsy

    You could also use this in your kitchen to store utensils or cutlery!

    Promising review: "I can't believe how quickly I received this after ordering and it is so well made and works perfectly in our tiny bathroom for freeing up counter space! We love it." —Sara

    Get it from BingDecorRustic on Etsy for $23.20+ (available in two colors).

    BingDecorRustic is a small business in Illinois that specializes in using mason jars to create innovative organizational products and aesthetically-pleasing home decor.

    28. An adjustable rack that helps you organize and store your cutting boards, baking sheets, and even pot lids in a way that actually makes sense. No more hiding them in cluttered piles in the cabinet!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards, whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." —Organization Freak/Hobby Cook

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three styles).

    29. A hexagonal toilet paper holder, which literally matches all of my home decor with its unique, but functional shape. Could it be used to store extra rolls of TP? Yes. Would it look amazing on the wall either way? Also yes. Plus, imagine how much cabinet space you'll save by storing seven unused rolls like this!

    honeycomb-shaped organizer packed with toilet paper
    Ewart Woods / Etsy

    Promising review: "Really simple but effective. Would recommend for small bathrooms in need of storage. Like a piece of art. Thanks again!" —Noelle

    Get it from Ewart Woods on Etsy for $76.76+ (available in four colors).

    Ewart Woods is a small business creating handcrafted organizational products to complement your home decor.

    30. This brilliant shelf organizer/extra hanging rod combo if you own so many clothes that no empty closet space shall prosper. Now, you can keep your sweaters and tops folded neatly away in the storage shelves *and* still have space to hang skirts, pants, and other items on the bottom rod!

    reviewer&#x27;s closet with four-cube organizer filled with sweaters hung on rod; rod at bottom of organizer holds tops
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m basically obsessed with this thing already. I just got it today so I can’t speak to long term, but it’s amazing how much space this frees up. I have a 1940s house therefore 1940s tiny closets and I need to get creative in my space organization. This thing was just what I needed to store sweaters on top and hang all other tops on the bottom. You can’t see in the photo but my closet has some space on both sides that’s just half filled now and used to be filled to the brim, barely able to move the hangers. This storage solution makes displaying the sweaters nicer than in drawers of my dresser or hanging. It honestly appears very sturdy and quality to me. The fabric is thick, and the hooks and bar are both metal. All in all one of my favorite purchases from Amazon." —BobbyL

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three colors).

    31. Orrrr a set of cascading closet organizers for anyone who prefers to hang all their clothes, including tops, jeans, and whatever else. These organizers allow you to hang what you need and then collapse, so you still have lots of closet space to be used!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans

    Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five different quantities).

    32. A closet storage organizer with bins in case your closet tragically wasn't designed with storage shelves, but you still have tops, bottoms, and shoes that need a place to go.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This was very quick and easy to assemble. It has lots of space for my kids’ clothes that don’t hang, along with extra squares on top for socks, etc. I will be purchasing more for my own closet. It definitely saves space. And it's worth the money. It has three large rows with two baskets, and more can be added." —Gee

    Get it from Amazon