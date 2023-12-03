Just 40 Toys Your Kids Will Actually Play With More Than Once

1. A Craft-tastic "Make a Fox Friend" kit, which includes everything your little one needs to create their own fox stuffed animal to carry along on all their adventures. Plus, it even comes with an assortment of accessories for their new fox friend to model while they learn basic sewing skills to create them.
Promising review: "My daughter opened this on Christmas day and worked on it for hours. She could do most things by herself, or with a quick demonstration. She especially loves that she can change the fox's clothes and potentially make more herself, patterned from the ones included. Perfect gift for any fox-loving girl!" —VictoriaBB
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in mouse or bunny).
2. A marble run set if you've got a kiddo who's waaaaay smarter than their own good, so basic toys just won't cut it for them. This buildable marble course offers countless possibilities for them to build *and* delivers some great opportunities for honing those problem-solving skills. It'll all be worth it when you see the glee on their face as they watch their marble make its way down the track.
Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears, and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational to learn the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker
"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca
Get it from Amazon for $36.95+ (available in four styles).
3. Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game — where someone hides an illuminated rainbow "poo" and the seekers listen for its "yoo-hoo" call and other hilarious clues on the hiding place. If your child is obsessed with the 💩 emoji, this is the game for them.
Promising reviews: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When its hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance....even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, its poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!." —andrea kelli gorman
"The Easter Bunny brought this for the kids, and it has been such a hit! Months later, they play with it almost daily! We adults even got into the fun and had a three-hour game of "hide-and-seek." One of my favorite Amazon purchases EVER! Hours of fun!" —Rochelle P.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. An Encanto necklace activity set in case your child is actually part of the Amazing Madrigals and happens to have the magical gift of fashion. Now, they can create their own beaded necklaces with character charms as they sing along to their next rewatch. 🎶
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chandni Reddy bought this for her child. Here's what she has to say: "My preschooler is OBSESSED with making these necklaces, and I love that it keeps her off the screen. She totes her creations around in the adorable carry case and enjoys making Mommy (and Daddy!) wear them."
Promising review: "My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours, which is rare and so worth $7. Perfect for teaching coordination and color patterns, and it encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house, and it didn't fall off. The beads are cute and have a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." —Lyss
Get it from Amazon for $12.53 (available in 17 styles).
5. A scratch paper art set, that's so cool that millennial parents will probably be jealous they didn't get to grow up creating rainbow illustrations. Well, now you can marvel at and display your child's artwork on the fridge with pride!
Promising review: "I can not give these enough stars! These are the best thing ever, they keep my 5-year-old entertained for hours!" —turbo1795
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A classic Playskool Sit ‘n Spin toy if, as a parent, your main goal is giving your child the finer things in life that you didn't get as a kid, LOL. Your little one can spin 'round and 'round, squealing with delight while you kick your feet up and enjoy the view.
Recommended for ages 18 months and up.
Promising review: "I had one of these growing up, and couldn't pass it up for our 2-year-old. Just gave it to him yesterday, and he's spent hours on it already. Which is, of course, hilarious when he tries to get up! Good fun for him, and agood price for me. Win-win." —B Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A pack of Crayola Globbles for the kiddos who always need to be doing something with their hands. These sticky blobs are fun to squish, roll, and toss around the house on walls and ceilings without leaving any sticky mess to clean up afterward. Plus, they're washable and reusable!
Here's one mom explaining why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.
"If you are a parent of little (or big!) kids, this is a gift that keeps giving. My kids have played with these for hours and hours. We have dogs, and the balls easily wash and do not leave any residue on the ceiling or walls. The kids have created different games with them. Great purchase!" —Abigail
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a set of 16).
8. A wooden puzzle that's basically a nondigital version of Tetris. It'll help work on your kiddo's brain development without involving any electronics.
This toy is recommended for children ages from 3–12-years-old.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with how popular this was! I just bought it as a side gift for a child just because it was cheap, and it was a puzzle-type toy. However, this kept both kids and adults immensely entertained for hours. It was challenging for everyone but a fun challenge. I’m purchasing another so we can race each other to finish at the next gathering." —Mrs. Dinkleberg
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A Hot Wheels car wash set for budding car enthusiasts who want to make sure their rides are clean-as-can-be by taking them for a spin through the most action-packed car wash ever. Fill it with water in the elevator and spraying octopus, so they can watch their color-changing cars transform right before their eyes!
Promising review: "Best Hot Wheels toy we’ve ever bought! The entire family was impressed by this toy! My 6- (almost 7-) year-old built the whole thing on his own and couldn’t believe how much bigger it was than he expected! The car reveal was awesome as it goes through the wash and it’s very well designed to launch the car around and squirt water etc. We love all the hookups for other tracks to go through and around the track. Kids (4-year-old girl included) played with this for literally hours on day one because it’s so cool! Minimal fighting over the shower octopus part. 😂 Very impressed, so glad we bought this! More fun than we even expected!" —ShopSui
Get it from Amazon for $72.38 (also available bundled with other toys).
10. A color-your-own haunted castle playhouse just perfect for children stuck inside on rainy or cold weather days who need a creative outlet. With this, they can transform a functional playhouse into their own magical creation by coloring in the ~spooky~ designs on its exterior.
Promising review: "My girls (2, 5) have spent hours and hours playing pretend in this castle. They work on decorating it gradually, but often stop to just play. Easy to set up. Great price." —ElaFree
Get it from Amazon for $27.30.