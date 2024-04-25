If Your Home Could Talk, Yours Would Thank You For These 37 Super Effective Products Under $25

1. An instant stain remover spray to tackle any stubborn mold and mildew staining that you figured you just had to live with — not anymore! Forget scrubbing; just spray this on whatever surface has the stain, walk away, and do whatever else is on your agenda, and when you get back...the mess is gone, just like magic.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and a multipack).
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that only requires you to run hot water, place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink. No more sticking your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain!
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner for anyone who doesn't have enough time to deal with the stubborn rings in their bathtub — or worse, the mildew growing in the hard-to-reach corners of your shower. All you have to do is spray down your shower after getting out and remember to rinse it before the next time you get in. After a few days of daily use, you can start doing weekly applications and check cleaning your shower off your daily chore list.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was stained pretty good. The guy who owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it. Nothing could get the staining out until I bought this. After four eight-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once-a-week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
4. Grandma's Secret, a top-rated cleaner with over 21,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for how efficiently it tackles all sorts of stains, including ink, grass, blood, oil, red sauce, makeup, and even tar! Nab a two-pack so you can keep one of them on you at all times.
5. A bottle of Liquid Plumr Pro Strength Hair Clog Eliminator — when they say "eliminate," this gel-based drain cleaner literally melts hair away in three simple steps: pour, let sit, and drain with piping-hot water. No wonder it has over 9,000 5-star ratings and all for under $10! 😭
BTW, this product is designed specifically for drains clogged with hair! For a different drain cleaner, check out this one!
Having never read a review of this product, I used it and now I'm furious I didn't do a before and after photo. My shower drain, which had hair from previous tenants, soap scum deep in there, and more grossness from before I moved in five months ago...is now 98% clear and looks like a completely new drain. The hair that is still there is attached to my handy dandy drain cover, so no biggie to get rid of. This was the easiest drain product I've ever used and it didn't require me to even look at the nastiest lurking down there. All I had to do was pour the entire bottle (I poured most of it, but I was skeptical, so I saved some just in case), let it sit for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water down the drain. For this, I boiled water in my tea pot and poured it down the drain and everything is gone! I could cry. This is my new go-to drain product from now on — so if your drain is gross and you want nothing to do with it, definitely grab a bottle of this!
Promising review: "I wanted to wait awhile before I left a review, you know, just to make sure it worked worked lol. Our drain was super clogged with hair and soap scum! Three women, a golden retriever and a golden doodle! So when I say super clogged, I mean SUPER CLOGGED. No water was draining. I tried to use one of those sticks that you put down the drain to pull hair out and I got very little. I poured the whole jug in the drain hole, a bunch of it just sat in the bottom of the tub because it was just that clogged. After I poured that in, I started a big pot of water on the stove. After about 30 minutes, my water was veryyyy hot, but I didn't let it get to a boil. I took it into the bathroom, and I could tell a little drain action was going on because the stuff wasn't pooled way up into the tub anymore. I poured just a little hot water in and watched. Nothing happened. I finally just poured the whole pot of water in and BAM, the tub took a second and it drained. Honestly, I thought I was at the point of having to call a plumber, so I was shocked. I turned the water on and filled up the tub just to see what happened, and it kept draining perfectly! We're at about a month later and she's still draining like a champ! So, I would recommend this product a million times over, 10/10!" —Ian
Get it from Amazon for $16.60.
6. *OR* a drain clearing tool that's designed with a rotating handle and a snake with 4,000 micro hooks to grab onto the hair and other grossness clogging up your tub. It's thin enough to fit down a drain without moving the cover so that you can ratchet all that nastiness out in a single pull.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." —Linsey Walker
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out every day? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multi-cat homes!
Promising review: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
8. Drywall repair putty if you want to make sure you get your security deposit back after, well, living your best life in your rental. This effortlessly helps you seal up holes, cracks, and other damage on the walls with a swipe and smooth. Simply paint over it, and no one's the wiser.
Promising review: "This is so much easier to use than a spackling paste. As soon as I opened it, I tried it on a recent nail hole. Now I can't remember where it was because the product made the hole disappear!! Magic!" —Deb Christenson
Get one from Amazon for $10.95.
9. A set of drill brush attachments you can watch powerfully scrub and clean all the grime and gunk away on tons of surfaces, from your shower to your counters...and even your gutter! No more getting on your hands and knees and scrubbing until you're spent to clean the soap scum off your shower walls.
The drill is NOT included. But if you don't have a drill or doubt the power of your current one, here's one you might like.
Promising review: "These brushes, paired with some liquid glass cooktop cleaner, MIRACULOUSLY cleaned soap scum and limescale deposits from the doors. It took a lot of work but these brushes succeeded where everything else failed. My sister thought the doors were frosted glass, that's how bad the buildup was on them. After a weekend's work (with frequent breaks so I wouldn't burn out my husband's DeWalt cordless drill), the results are amazing." —Mary in Nebraska
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five bristle stiffness options).
Useful Products is a small business that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
10. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll turn those "impossible" stains and messes into something manageable to clean with its mildly abrasive formula, so all you need is a microfiber cloth or sponge and a little elbow grease. Seriously, use it on almost everything, including your caked-up oven, burnt-up pan bottoms, scummy shower walls, and even those unfortunate doodles from your little one's artist phase.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. A toilet bowl ring remover to make your porcelain throne sparkle from the inside out. This pumice stone tackles tough jobs, including rust, mineral deposits, soap scum, and other build-up and stains on hard surfaces.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
12. A special brush for your dryer, so you can clear up whatever is stuck in your lint trap, and you'll probably notice that your clothes dry a little faster afterwards. You won't even believe how much this will come in handy preventing you from a hefty repairman bill afterward — hopefully you won't have to find out!
Just FYI, lint building up in your dryer is a fire hazard! So...this is a smart and safe tool to have!
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago. a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
13. A window insulator kit in case you're like me and just found out the reason your house is always too cold (in winter) or too hot (in summer) is because your windows have drafts; yay! The film in this kit shrinks to create an airtight lining to help prevent drafts from coming in and AC / heat from going out year-round.
Promising review: "I buy this every winter and it makes a BIG difference! We have super-thin windows and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hair dryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat. It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!" —Raymond
Get a 5-window kit from Amazon for $10.99.
14. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that steam cleans the interior, taking care of food splatters and dried up leftovers, so you can wipe away the mess like it was never there! She may look like she's scolding you, but the results have earned the 5,000+ 5-star ratings from reviewers!
Check out the Angry Mama microwave cleaner on TikTok!
Promising review: "This little device is great. Super simple. Fill to the lines with vinegar and water, nuke for seven minutes, let sit for two minutes, then wipe clean. My embarrassingly super gross microwave wiped completely clean with a couple paper towels. Highly recommend." —UglyPetty
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
15. A hard water stain remover to dissolve years of mineral buildup and staining in your shower, toilet, tub, or faucet in a matter of minutes! This professional-quality cleaner will help restore your plumbing fixtures, and even your brick and concrete finishings with a spray and a light scrub. One treatment can deliver results that keep repelling stains for months afterward!
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" —O.R
Get it from Amazon for $17.77.