We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

30 Pieces Of Home Decor From Black-Owned Businesses

Buy Black, support small, and update your space, all in one post. You're welcome.

Negesti Kaudo
by Negesti Kaudo

BuzzFeed Staff

1. An air plant hanger decorated with pieces of amethyst to add a luxe vibe to your space while still showing off your thriving plant babies.

Air plants suspended in geometric metal holders with hanging purple crystals
Oh So Fitting / Etsy

Get it from Oh So Fitting on Etsy for $135.

Oh So Fitting is an Atlanta-based, Black and woman-owned small business specializing in handcrafted jewelry and home decor.

2. A geometric art print that boasts stunning earth tones to really bring a room together *or* set your minimalist living space off with a simple yet bold statement.

Abstract art piece with geometric shapes framed on a wall
That Artist Lauren / Etsy

Get it from That Artist Lauren on Etsy for $30.99+ (available in two sizes).

That Artist Lauren is a woman-owned small business specializing in original art prints and photos.

3. A handmade geometric throw in case the best part of your living space is how cozy it can be year-round. This blanket is created with soft cotton that'll keep you and your guests comfy on the couch but look great folded on a chair, too!

A throw blanket with a checkered pattern draped over a tall stool
Emma Make Studio / Etsy

Get it from Emma Make Studio on Etsy for $251.36.

Emma Make Studio is a Black and woman-owned small business founded by Emma, an English and Mozambican designer, creating handcrafted artwork, accessories, and decor.

4. A hand-painted clipboard stand just perfect for displaying your favorite photos, a miniature calendar, or even just alone on your shelf for a chic, decorative accent.

Three clipboards with inspirational quote and photos on display
The Heart Department Co. / Etsy

Promising reviews: "This stand alone easel is beautifully made. I love the subtle cantaloupe color. It made the perfect gift!" —Marjorie

"Love this! Using it as a picture frame. I asked to have mine modified so that it sits horizontally. It arrived so quickly, exactly as requested, and it’s just perfect!!!" —rachelbrown4365

Get it from The Heart Department Co. on Etsy for $25.62.

The Heart Department Co. is a small business specializing in handcrafted, minimalist home decor.

5. A bold bedding set by Rochelle Porter Design featuring a vibrant print that brings a pop of color to your bedroom. It's designed with cotton to keep you cool and comfortable as you lounge, nap, and sleep in your fresh new sheets!

Bedroom with a bed adorned with a patterned comforter set and decorative pillows
Stacked bed linens with vibrant tropical patterns, featuring a folded duvet cover and three pillows
Decoratd

Get it from Decoratd for $169.99+ (available in Full/Queen and King).

Rochelle Porter Design offers vibrant, pattern-heavy textiles and other home decor that add a pop of color to your home.

6. A handcrafted vase designed in the shape of a peace sign so that you can show off your fresh flowers or dried grass in an elegant way. And if you're not a flower person, this still makes a statement on display all by itself!

the peace sign-shaped vase in mint with flowers in it
the vase in bronze displayed on a table
Jungalow

Promising review: "So beautiful. Excellent weight and feels like it was made for me. Perfect addition to our little NYC apartment garden." —Samantha M.

Get it from Jungalow for $54 (originally $79; available in eight colors).

Jungalow is a woman-owned brand founded by Justina Blakeney, an artist, designer, and author. She creates a wide range of handcrafted homewares and artwork to help you elevate your space.

7. A set of woven coasters with vibrant designs so you can keep your table protected from sweaty glasses and watermarks with a pop of color.

Hand placing a glass on a vibrant, beaded coaster on a tablecloth, next to dinnerware
Four decorative coasters with a dried flower bouquet on the right
Expedition Su

Get a set of four from Expedition Subsahara for $39.

Expedition Subsahara is a woman-owned small business founded by Senegal native Sofi Seck. Each product is created by an African artisan and 20% of all sales go towards a Senegalese school for girls that focuses on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math).

8. An art print for anyone embracing their "soft girl era" and wants to display a unique piece celebrating femininity and fierceness all at once.

Framed artwork depicting a stylized silhouette with braided hair wiping tears with money
Domo Ink

Get it from DomoInk for $20+ (available in 13 sizes and also available in canvas).

Founded by artist Dominique Brown, DomoInk offers an assortment of unique apparel, accessories, and home goods adorned with art and graphics celebrating Black culture.

9. A unique mirror if you've been looking for a statement piece in your space. This round mirror is designed with an abstract design across the front that'll take your selfies to a whole new level of incredible.

A minimalist room featuring a wooden sideboard with decor items, a round mirror with goldtone accent above, and a chair with an orange cushion
Shop Candice Luter / Etsy

Promising reviews: "This mirror fit perfectly in my dining room and added the necessary pop of gold needed in the grey and gold space." —alunajohnson

"No picture can do justice to the beauty of this mirror. It looks incredible. Amazing mirror and spectacular customer service!" —ae4224

Get it from Shop Candice Luter on Etsy for $650+ (available in three finishes).

Shop Candice Luter is an Iowa-based, woman-owned small business creating unique, luxury home goods.

10. A handcrafted glass decanter that'll look amazing on your bar cart or bookshelf with or without a beverage. It's almost like, by adding this to your home...you've got to host a gathering just to show it off.

Elegant pink glass decanter with two matching glasses
Elegant glassware including decanters and stemmed glasses displayed on a white railing
@estellecoloredglass / Via www.instagram.com, @estellecoloredglass / Via www.instagram.com

Get it from Estelle Colored Glass for $195 (available in 10 colors).

Estelle Colored Glass is a woman-owned business created by Stephanie Summerson Hall, who grew up visiting antique shops in South Carolina with her grandmother, Estelle, who owned a vast collection of vintage colored glass. She launched this company to curate and offer a selection of high-quality handblown glassware, handmade by artisans in Poland.

11. A striking art print of Anemone blooms because, for some of us, the only way we get flowers in our home is if they are undying and always beautiful (aka fake).

Large framed floral artwork on a wall above a modern indoor plant setup with various stands and pots
Azzari Jarrett / Etsy

Get it from Azzari Jarrett on Etsy for $15+ (available in four sizes).

Azzari Jarrett is a small business based in Wilmington, North Carolina specializing in fine art photography, especially florals.

12. A set of linen tea towels if you want to add a simple yet chic accent to your kitchen or dining room. These machine-washable towels are perfect for use as placemats, dish towels, or serving.

Flat lay of a rustic bread loaf, cheese, fruits, nuts, and cutlery on a striped cloth
A fresh pear rests on a stack of folded linen tea towels
Linoto

Promising review: "I have Linoto’s sheets and love them, and these towels are just as wonderful, thick and generously sized and a perfect gift if you can bear to give them away." —Andrea S.

Get a set of four from Linoto for $79 (available in four colors).

Linoto is a luxury linen company creating premium-quality bedding, curtains, towels, and other home textiles.