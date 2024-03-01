30 Pieces Of Home Decor From Black-Owned Businesses

1. An air plant hanger decorated with pieces of amethyst to add a luxe vibe to your space while still showing off your thriving plant babies.
Get it from Oh So Fitting on Etsy for $135.
Oh So Fitting is an Atlanta-based, Black and woman-owned small business specializing in handcrafted jewelry and home decor.
2. A geometric art print that boasts stunning earth tones to really bring a room together *or* set your minimalist living space off with a simple yet bold statement.
Get it from That Artist Lauren on Etsy for $30.99+ (available in two sizes).
That Artist Lauren is a woman-owned small business specializing in original art prints and photos.
3. A handmade geometric throw in case the best part of your living space is how cozy it can be year-round. This blanket is created with soft cotton that'll keep you and your guests comfy on the couch but look great folded on a chair, too!
Get it from Emma Make Studio on Etsy for $251.36.
Emma Make Studio is a Black and woman-owned small business founded by Emma, an English and Mozambican designer, creating handcrafted artwork, accessories, and decor.
4. A hand-painted clipboard stand just perfect for displaying your favorite photos, a miniature calendar, or even just alone on your shelf for a chic, decorative accent.
Promising reviews: "This stand alone easel is beautifully made. I love the subtle cantaloupe color. It made the perfect gift!" —Marjorie
"Love this! Using it as a picture frame. I asked to have mine modified so that it sits horizontally. It arrived so quickly, exactly as requested, and it’s just perfect!!!" —rachelbrown4365
Get it from The Heart Department Co. on Etsy for $25.62.
The Heart Department Co. is a small business specializing in handcrafted, minimalist home decor.
5. A bold bedding set by Rochelle Porter Design featuring a vibrant print that brings a pop of color to your bedroom. It's designed with cotton to keep you cool and comfortable as you lounge, nap, and sleep in your fresh new sheets!
Get it from Decoratd for $169.99+ (available in Full/Queen and King).
Rochelle Porter Design offers vibrant, pattern-heavy textiles and other home decor that add a pop of color to your home.
6. A handcrafted vase designed in the shape of a peace sign so that you can show off your fresh flowers or dried grass in an elegant way. And if you're not a flower person, this still makes a statement on display all by itself!
Promising review: "So beautiful. Excellent weight and feels like it was made for me. Perfect addition to our little NYC apartment garden." —Samantha M.
Get it from Jungalow for $54 (originally $79; available in eight colors).
Jungalow is a woman-owned brand founded by Justina Blakeney, an artist, designer, and author. She creates a wide range of handcrafted homewares and artwork to help you elevate your space.
7. A set of woven coasters with vibrant designs so you can keep your table protected from sweaty glasses and watermarks with a pop of color.
Get a set of four from Expedition Subsahara for $39.
Expedition Subsahara is a woman-owned small business founded by Senegal native Sofi Seck. Each product is created by an African artisan and 20% of all sales go towards a Senegalese school for girls that focuses on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math).
8. An art print for anyone embracing their "soft girl era" and wants to display a unique piece celebrating femininity and fierceness all at once.
Get it from DomoInk for $20+ (available in 13 sizes and also available in canvas).
Founded by artist Dominique Brown, DomoInk offers an assortment of unique apparel, accessories, and home goods adorned with art and graphics celebrating Black culture.
9. A unique mirror if you've been looking for a statement piece in your space. This round mirror is designed with an abstract design across the front that'll take your selfies to a whole new level of incredible.
Promising reviews: "This mirror fit perfectly in my dining room and added the necessary pop of gold needed in the grey and gold space." —alunajohnson
"No picture can do justice to the beauty of this mirror. It looks incredible. Amazing mirror and spectacular customer service!" —ae4224
Get it from Shop Candice Luter on Etsy for $650+ (available in three finishes).
Shop Candice Luter is an Iowa-based, woman-owned small business creating unique, luxury home goods.
10. A handcrafted glass decanter that'll look amazing on your bar cart or bookshelf with or without a beverage. It's almost like, by adding this to your home...you've got to host a gathering just to show it off.
Get it from Estelle Colored Glass for $195 (available in 10 colors).
Estelle Colored Glass is a woman-owned business created by Stephanie Summerson Hall, who grew up visiting antique shops in South Carolina with her grandmother, Estelle, who owned a vast collection of vintage colored glass. She launched this company to curate and offer a selection of high-quality handblown glassware, handmade by artisans in Poland.
11. A striking art print of Anemone blooms because, for some of us, the only way we get flowers in our home is if they are undying and always beautiful (aka fake).
Get it from Azzari Jarrett on Etsy for $15+ (available in four sizes).
Azzari Jarrett is a small business based in Wilmington, North Carolina specializing in fine art photography, especially florals.
12. A set of linen tea towels if you want to add a simple yet chic accent to your kitchen or dining room. These machine-washable towels are perfect for use as placemats, dish towels, or serving.
Promising review: "I have Linoto’s sheets and love them, and these towels are just as wonderful, thick and generously sized and a perfect gift if you can bear to give them away." —Andrea S.
Get a set of four from Linoto for $79 (available in four colors).
Linoto is a luxury linen company creating premium-quality bedding, curtains, towels, and other home textiles.