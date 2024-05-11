33 Gorgeous Dresses For Anyone Who Has To Be Pulled Off The Dance Floor When The Wedding Is Over

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A sophisticated long-sleeve midi dress elevated with a faux wrap bodice, so you can shimmy and two-step your way around the dance floor feeling totally confident that the girls won't spill out as you do.
Promising review: "This the absolutely best dress. The material is the perfect drape and it's lined. I get tons of compliments and looks when I wear this dress. I have the black and the boysenberry." —Charlotte D
Get it from Eloquii for $109.95 (available in sizes 14–28 and seven colors).
2. A satin cowl-neck midi dress just perfect for whenever you need to gussy up for a wedding that calls for a semi-formal 'fit. Plus, reviewers rave about how comfortable and easy to move in it is!
3. A simple faux-wrap dress to keep you comfortable during those summer outdoor wedding receptions when the weather turns out to be much hotter than anticipated. 🥵 Whether you choose to pair this with heels or flats, you'll look and feel great dancing the night away at the reception.
Promising review: "I bought this to wear to a wedding, and it was perfect. It's clingy where you want it to cling, and it drapes where you want it to drape. I love that it's so simple, yet so cute. As soon as I tried it on for the first time, I ordered another one. I did wear a cami underneath to cut down on the cleavage, but that is an easy fix, and I wear one with most dresses already anyway. This is really the perfect shape and style of dress for me." —Annie Maim
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and in 33 colors, patterns, and sleeve-lengths).
4. An off-the-shoulder smocked dress that has a bodycon silhouette with a LOT of stretch, so you can be comfortable through all the festivities and still look incredible. Plus, the ruffled mermaid hem is perfect for spring!
Promising review: "Looks great! Simple but sexy. Got this to wear to a wedding and it looked great!...I wore some light shape wear under it so I would have any underwear lines. Was super comfy and has a lot of stretch for dancing and eating." —Cady Holmes
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 28 colors/patterns).
5. A stretchy, strappy open-back maxi dress in case, IDK you have to fly out to Greece for your best friend's wedding and need a stunning, lightweight option that still meets your I-had-to-book-an-international-flight-to-see-your-nuptials budget. Someone might just have to "object" to how you managed to look so good and spend less than $40!
Promising review: "This dress is absolutely stunning! Love how flowy it is, the bohemian look, and how sexy the back of the dress is. Received so many compliments. Perfect dress for a vacation. Bought it for my trip to Bali and couldn’t be more pleased." —Carolina Orozco
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 28 colors).
6. A lace cocktail dress featuring a high neck that makes for a very sophisticated black-tie look, even though the hemline is above or just at your knees. 🤭
Promising review: "This dress was PERFECT for my friend's wedding. I saw a similar dress on another site at almost double the price, and I decided to take a chance on this. I am SO glad I did! It fit perfectly — it wasn't too tight or uncomfortable. I love that it's classy but still fitted and has the slit in the back for flair. I may even buy it in another color!" —Lauren Pearman
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and in two colors).
7. An elegant tie-strap lace dress just perfect for early summer weddings with its pastel hue and delicate lace details. Don't be surprised when the bride pulls you to the side and asks you where you got this dress from!
Promising review: "Fit like a glove! I was shocked at how well this dress fit! The tie straps make it easy to adjust to your body. I usually need extra support in the chest but I didn't even need to wear a bra with this dress! Highly recommend." —Bethany M.
Get it from Lulus for $98 (available in sizes XS–XL).
8. A long-sleeve mini dress with an eye-catching square neckline and ruffled hem, so you can look fantastic in semi-formalwear for your next outdoor wedding.
9. A tiger-print dress for a ✨ fierce ✨ wedding guest style just perfect for the ceremony and reception, whether it's local or a destination affair. Plus it's made with cotton, so you'll be comfortable as ever no matter the weather!
Promising review: "Adorable dress — I love the print and it’s just the right thickness for the summer. I get the feeling it runs a little small in the top so I think it would be a good idea to order a size up if you need space there." —Heather Gallagher
Get it from Babita Tex on Etsy for $61.99 (available in sizes S–XL, yellow, blue, black, and white).
Babita Tex is a small business boutique, specializing in unique Indian-inspired apparel and accessories.
10. A velvet V-neck maxi dress that effortlessly meets the happy couple's request of formal attire, and you'll look stunning throughout the evening, even after you've kicked off your shoes to do the Electric Slide at the reception.
Promising review: "The quality of this dress is impressive!! It's so soft, and the color is absolutely beautiful!! (I ordered the color burgundy) I took the time to read quite a few reviews myself before buying it, and a lot of them said it ran small, and to order the next size up, SOOO GLAD I DID BOTH!! As an added bonus, the dress is machine washable, in cold water on delicate setting, on its own, lay flat to dry! So very pleased with this purchase!! It’s the best one I’ve made on Amazon yet! lol." —Cecilia Durkee
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–30 and in eight colors).
11. A mini shift dress just perfect for twirling till the sun comes up on the dance floor celebrating your bestie's nuptials. This lightweight dress boasts a an abstract print and deep V cutouts on the front and back, so you look and feel good from ceremony to last call.
Get it from Impressions for $52 (available in sizes S–3XL and in navy and olive).
Impressions is an Arkansas-based woman-owned boutique serving up stylish apparel that can fit your budget.
12. A belted cocktail dress — the solid faux wrap top and ruffled hi-low skirt will make a stylish statement and keep you comfortable from pre-ceremony standing to last call on the reception dance floor. Not to mention, the skirt style will offer some height even if you need to give your feet a break halfway through the reception.
Promising review: "I love this dress! Just what I was looking for. Super soft material and light weight. I am self conscious of my arms so I love the sleeves. I have an hourglass figure and feel it accentuates the curves in the right places. I recommend ordering if you’re on the fence." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 styles).
13. A strapless satin dress, which makes a perfect gown if you need to gussy up for a *very* special occasion, without stealing the show from the bride.
Promising reviews: "Ordered this last minute for a formal event and let me tell you, I was pleasantly surprised! It runs true to size... a MUST-BUY!" —Ryan
"My new FAVORITE wedding guest dress. This dress was soooo perfect for our friend's summer wedding...The material is so thick and beautiful. I received sooo many compliments in this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 24 colors).
14. An under-$30 floral midi dress with a "smoking hot" bodycon design that makes a big statement *and* looks like you put in a lot more effort than you actually did.
Reviewers say it runs small and recommend sizing up for the perfect fit!
Promising reviews: "The dress is body hugging in a good way. I bought my size based on the measurements provided by the seller and the dress fit great. It is stretchy, but the dress holds its shape well. I like the fit so much that I will be ordering this dress in other colors." —Julia Sandoval
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles).
15. A wrap V-neck swing dress that's simple, and yet so so so elegant thanks to a pleated skirt. Not to mention, the thick shoulder straps are just perfect for hiding the straps of your favorite supportive bra, so you can dance all night long without worrying about a nip slip while fist pumping to "Shots" by LMFAO featuring Lil' Jon.
Promising reviews: "I wore this dress for New Year’s Eve and I felt like a million bucks. It was comfortable and affordable!! I received several compliments and I look forward to wearing it again. All the colors were beautiful but I settled on rose gold. It didn’t wash me out at all and the fit was perfect!" —Heather
"I bought this online for my little brother’s disco themed wedding! It is just as it looks, and the fit was perfect (following the size guide). It is well-made and high quality! Not a single sequin out of place by the end of a night of dancing! My only complaint is that it was rough on the insides of my arms to rub on my sides all night… but it wasn’t horrible. Now I’m searching for another excuse to wear it!" —Andrea MacFarlane
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X, 16–18 plus, and 45 colors and fabrics).