33 Gorgeous Dresses For Anyone Who Has To Be Pulled Off The Dance Floor When The Wedding Is Over

Promising reviews: "I wore this dress for New Year’s Eve and I felt like a million bucks. It was comfortable and affordable!! I received several compliments and I look forward to wearing it again. All the colors were beautiful but I settled on rose gold. It didn’t wash me out at all and the fit was perfect!" —Heather

"I bought this online for my little brother’s disco themed wedding! It is just as it looks, and the fit was perfect (following the size guide). It is well-made and high quality! Not a single sequin out of place by the end of a night of dancing! My only complaint is that it was rough on the insides of my arms to rub on my sides all night… but it wasn’t horrible. Now I’m searching for another excuse to wear it!" —Andrea MacFarlane

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X, 16–18 plus, and 45 colors and fabrics).