28 Gorgeous Tops To Throw On With A Pair Of Jeans

2. A baby doll blouse that's printed with a bold pattern that adds a *pop* to your favorite pair of jeans or jeggings. The mock neck on this top is the real star of the show, IMO.
3. A long-sleeve cable knit sweater — it's giving preppy vibes with a classic crewneck, making it a perfect autumn essential for anyone heading out to football games, pumpkin patches, or even a weekend brunch on a crisp morning!
FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "I love these sweaters! Medium weight cotton cable knit in a wide range of colors and sizes. The price can’t be beat! I usually order from Land’s End or LL Bean but their price on similar sweater is almost double. The crew neck sits comfortably and the sleeves are a perfect length. Color selection is amazing. I bought one in almost every color. I’m set for the season! 😁" —Justjackie
"Size 6x reviewer. What I like: color is great. Size is fit well, enough ease in the upper arms and bust to be comfortable and length is great. Getting another color." —B. Haroian
Get it from Amazon for $30.90+ (available in 21 colors and sizes XS–6X).
4. A lace tank for anyone who loves to rock a sexy and sophisticated style. A plunging scalloped V-neck and sheer bodice allow you to show off your curves with confidence, and you could easily tuck this into a pair of jeans or layer it with a jacket for an easy-going, extra-chic everyday look.
Promising review: "The fabric is great quality, very soft lace, very pretty design and it fits comfortably. I ordered an XL to fit slightly loose. It fit great and looks very feminine. Definitely will buy more." —Tanya Little
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and two colors).
5. An embroidered 'pumpkin' sweatshirt because nothing beats a rustic burnt orange hue and simple embroidered touch. I don't see why you need to buy any more fall attire once this cozy go-to is added to your closet!
Promising review: "Super soft and warm without being too heavy — this was the perfect top for a brisk fall day!" —Emma Davidson
Get it from Good Scout Supply on Etsy for $39.80 (available in sizes S–3XL).
Good Scout Supply is a small business based in North Carolina that creates custom monogrammed and embroidered apparel and accessories.
6. An eye-catching paisley surplice top to usher in all the compliments whenever you wear it. Its sweetheart neckline and puff-sleeves deliver an extra feminine touch to this versatile top that could be paired with virtually any bottoms!
This cotton top is designed with an adjustable wrap closure, so you can wear it exactly how you want!
Promising reviews: "It's a gorgeous color and design. I really like it. It is a little short, more cropped than I hoped, but I'm keeping it to wear with the skirt." —S BASUROY
"Such a lovely top. I wore it during a birthday trip and received so many compliments." —Alexis Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $28.90 (available in sizes XXS, M, and L).
7. A cozy Rose Apothecary sweatshirt that even David Rose would roam around the RoseBud Motel wearing. Its simple design paired with a lightweight cotton-blend makes this crewneck a no-brainer when it comes to putting together a casual fit this fall.
8. A casual leopard print T-shirt for anyone whose aesthetic is simply animal print. Pair this crewneck tee with your favorite distressed jeans and you'll have a ~fierce~ look that makes you feel like the queen of the jungle.
9. A roomy striped knit sweater because stripes never go out of style. Step up your medium- and dark wash denim with a bold sweater to deliver that certain "je ne sais quoi" that autumn fashion seems to attract.
10. An asymmetrical tank that'll make putting together an impromptu GNO outfit a breeze. Its ruched bodice and cropped length mean that the hardest decision you'll have for this fit is which pair of jeans will complement the subtle shimmer of this top best!
Promising review: "Absolutely perfect. I love this top so much and have worn it on many occasions! It's versatile because of its neutral color, but visually interesting due to the fabric (slightly shimmery and I love the wrapped layered texture) and asymmetrical strap. Super comfortable, stretchy fabric. Not see-through (unlike other white tops I’ve bought online), many layers of coverage." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 colors).
11. A bell-sleeve blouse with mesh paneling on the sleeves and a classic V-neck that could take this top from casual to dressy all depending on the bottoms you pair with it. Some dark jeans would make this the perfect casual Friday look at the office and only require the addition of a bold lipstick to make you ready for happy hour.
12. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort thanks to its lightweight cotton design.
13. A lightweight striped button-down to add a very bold complement to your favorite pair of jeggings. It comes in more than 40 prints, so you won't run out of options! Easily become the talk of the town when you step out in this top, be it a casual night out or a busy day at work.
14. A Today's Special T-shirt if you pretty much only wear jeans to pair with nostalgic tees, then yes, add to cart immediately and get ready to unintentionally initiate lots of conversations with lots of '80s babies!
15. An oversized top that's giving boho-flair meets flirty vibes. Show off those sun-kissed shoulders — or even that tattoo everyone forgets you have — and create a perfect fit with this top and a pair of your most comfy skinny jeans.
16. A turtleneck sweater scarf, which technically is a top! This must-have layering piece offers a sophisticated look to your favorite tees, tanks, and even bodysuits. It's also perfect for days when the weather drastically changes from chilly to warm in a matter of hours!
I own this top, and I love it. Seriously — enough so that I went back and bought the sexier version of it (this one was sold out at the time and only available in two colors, so glad to see it's back). I paired it with a tight-fitting scoop neck jumpsuit from Rebdolls for a March brunch, and it was perfect for the mild weather since it's really only a pair of sleeves and a turtleneck! I also got so many compliments that I definitely plan on stepping out in it again this fall/winter and trying more outfit combinations!
Promising review: "Too cute and comfy! This is so elegant and provides that extra warm without going overboard!" —Cheryl R
Get it from Eloquii for $69.95 (available sizes 14–28 and five colors).