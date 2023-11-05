Skip To Content
    28 Gorgeous Tops To Throw On With A Pair Of Jeans

    We're talking crop tops, tanks, sweaters, sweatshirts, and more to pair with your favorite denim staple: jeans (or jeggings).

    Negesti Kaudo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jenae Sitzes
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A corduroy button-down — it practically screams "fall" with its cozy material and relaxed fit.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This is such a cute shacket! The fabric is thick but still very soft. The fit is loose and boxy, as you would expect a jacket to fit. I wear it layered over a graphic tee with jeans." —Michelle Roetman

    Get it from Amazon for $25.19+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors and prints).

    2. A baby doll blouse that's printed with a bold pattern that adds a *pop* to your favorite pair of jeans or jeggings. The mock neck on this top is the real star of the show, IMO.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This is the perfect piece to add to your wardrobe. You can dress it up or down, wear it to drinks with friends or to work. It is not see-through. My favorite way to wear it is with jeans!" —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $15.59+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 styles and colors).

    3. A long-sleeve cable knit sweater — it's giving preppy vibes with a classic crewneck, making it a perfect autumn essential for anyone heading out to football games, pumpkin patches, or even a weekend brunch on a crisp morning!

    plus size reviewer in green cable knit sweater
    reviewer in cream sweater
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising reviews: "I love these sweaters! Medium weight cotton cable knit in a wide range of colors and sizes. The price can’t be beat! I usually order from Land’s End or LL Bean but their price on similar sweater is almost double. The crew neck sits comfortably and the sleeves are a perfect length. Color selection is amazing. I bought one in almost every color. I’m set for the season! 😁" —Justjackie

    "Size 6x reviewer. What I like: color is great. Size is fit well, enough ease in the upper arms and bust to be comfortable and length is great. Getting another color." —B. Haroian

    Get it from Amazon for $30.90+ (available in 21 colors and sizes XS–6X).

    4. A lace tank for anyone who loves to rock a sexy and sophisticated style. A plunging scalloped V-neck and sheer bodice allow you to show off your curves with confidence, and you could easily tuck this into a pair of jeans or layer it with a jacket for an easy-going, extra-chic everyday look.

    model in black lace tank top
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The fabric is great quality, very soft lace, very pretty design and it fits comfortably. I ordered an XL to fit slightly loose. It fit great and looks very feminine. Definitely will buy more." —Tanya Little

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and two colors).

    5. An embroidered 'pumpkin' sweatshirt because nothing beats a rustic burnt orange hue and simple embroidered touch. I don't see why you need to buy any more fall attire once this cozy go-to is added to your closet!

    close-up of model wearing the orange embroidered pumpkin sweatshirt
    the orange sweatshirt on top of a paid of jeans, with some jewelry nearby
    Good Scout Supply / Etsy

    Promising review: "Super soft and warm without being too heavy — this was the perfect top for a brisk fall day!" —Emma Davidson

    Get it from Good Scout Supply on Etsy for $39.80 (available in sizes S–3XL). 

    Good Scout Supply is a small business based in North Carolina that creates custom monogrammed and embroidered apparel and accessories.

    6. An eye-catching paisley surplice top to usher in all the compliments whenever you wear it. Its sweetheart neckline and puff-sleeves deliver an extra feminine touch to this versatile top that could be paired with virtually any bottoms!

    model wearing green long-sleeve surplice top with paisley design
    reviewer full-body display of same top with yellow shorts
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    This cotton top is designed with an adjustable wrap closure, so you can wear it exactly how you want!

    Promising reviews: "It's a gorgeous color and design. I really like it. It is a little short, more cropped than I hoped, but I'm keeping it to wear with the skirt." —S BASUROY

    "Such a lovely top. I wore it during a birthday trip and received so many compliments." —Alexis Barnes

    Get it from Amazon for $28.90 (available in sizes XXS, M, and L).

    7. A cozy Rose Apothecary sweatshirt that even David Rose would roam around the RoseBud Motel wearing. Its simple design paired with a lightweight cotton-blend makes this crewneck a no-brainer when it comes to putting together a casual fit this fall.

    Versa T-Shirts / Etsy

    Promising review: "Bought a matching one for my parents and they love them. Not too heavy but warm enough for early mornings walking the beach. The print is crisp, and didn't shrink in the wash!! For sure recommend!" —Megan J.

    Get it from Versa T-Shirts on Etsy for $22.87+ (originally $29+; available in sizes S–3X and in nine colors).

    Versa T-Shirts is a small business on Etsy that designs and sells a variety of comfy T-shirts and sweatshirts celebrating your favorite pop culture moments.

    8. A casual leopard print T-shirt for anyone whose aesthetic is simply animal print. Pair this crewneck tee with your favorite distressed jeans and you'll have a ~fierce~ look that makes you feel like the queen of the jungle.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my all-time favorite tops. You can dress it up or down. The small fits more like an XS. I would size up if you want a looser fit." —ACupFullOfSass

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 10 colors).

    9. A roomy striped knit sweater because stripes never go out of style. Step up your medium- and dark wash denim with a bold sweater to deliver that certain "je ne sais quoi" that autumn fashion seems to attract.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a cute lightweight sweater! I love the stripes and color combinations. The material is not itchy at all; it’s just a lightweight knit cotton sweater. Overall I love the sweater and have seen a similar one from other stores at double the price!" —WoodlandFairy

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors and prints).

    10. An asymmetrical tank that'll make putting together an impromptu GNO outfit a breeze. Its ruched bodice and cropped length mean that the hardest decision you'll have for this fit is which pair of jeans will complement the subtle shimmer of this top best!

    reviewer wearing the top in green
    reviewer wearing the top in peach
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely perfect. I love this top so much and have worn it on many occasions! It's versatile because of its neutral color, but visually interesting due to the fabric (slightly shimmery and I love the wrapped layered texture) and asymmetrical strap. Super comfortable, stretchy fabric. Not see-through (unlike other white tops I’ve bought online), many layers of coverage." —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 colors). 

    11. A bell-sleeve blouse with mesh paneling on the sleeves and a classic V-neck that could take this top from casual to dressy all depending on the bottoms you pair with it. Some dark jeans would make this the perfect casual Friday look at the office and only require the addition of a bold lipstick to make you ready for happy hour.

    amazon.com

    FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "ADD TO CART! I can't say enough good things about this top — especially for the price! :) It's versatile so you can dress it up or wear it casually. I ordered the small one and it fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more colors." —Brittany Anklam

    Get it from Amazon for $23.19+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 37 colors).

    12. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort thanks to its lightweight cotton design.

    Babes

    Get it from Babes for $15 (available in women's sizes S–4X and 10 colors).

    Babes is a Black woman-owned small business based in LA that specializes in apparel made to celebrate and accentuate every body type.

    13. A lightweight striped button-down to add a very bold complement to your favorite pair of jeggings. It comes in more than 40 prints, so you won't run out of options! Easily become the talk of the town when you step out in this top, be it a casual night out or a busy day at work.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this top is available with Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This shirt is amazing. I'm curvy but not super curvy and I prefer looser clothing so I ordered a large. It's too long for me to wear untucked but tucking it into high-waisted pants or a pencil skirt is perfect for work. And it's not a stretchy fabric exactly but I never felt constricted like I do in other shirts. It's also not see-through so I can just wear a bra underneath and not cause a stir at the office. Great professional look, great with some cute jeans for after hours, the possibilities are there." —Hayley

    Get it from Amazon for $27.97+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 44 colors/patterns).

    14. A Today's Special T-shirt if you pretty much only wear jeans to pair with nostalgic tees, then yes, add to cart immediately and get ready to unintentionally initiate lots of conversations with lots of '80s babies!

    A person wearing the Today&#x27;s Special T-shirt
    Late Night Novelties on Etsy

    Promising review: "I was so excited to find this shirt. Sometimes I feel like this show was a hallucination of my childhood, so to find a shirt memorializing my strange taste in favorite TV, even as a kid, was thrilling. It fits great, the buyer checked in with me about the color to make sure it was right, and I love it!" —Maggie Keenan-Bolger

    Get it from Late Night Novelties on Etsy for $24 (available in sizes S–XL and eight colors). 

    Late Night Novelties is a Toronto, Canada–based Etsy shop.

    15. An oversized top that's giving boho-flair meets flirty vibes. Show off those sun-kissed shoulders — or even that tattoo everyone forgets you have — and create a perfect fit with this top and a pair of your most comfy skinny jeans.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Really good quality and made well. I do however have a long torso so when tied all the way it fits more like a belly shirt so just something to be aware of for tall girls." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.88+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 33 colors).

    16. A turtleneck sweater scarf, which technically is a top! This must-have layering piece offers a sophisticated look to your favorite tees, tanks, and even bodysuits. It's also perfect for days when the weather drastically changes from chilly to warm in a matter of hours!

    Close-up buzzfeed writer in green jumpsuit with brown turtleneck sweater scarf
    model wearing brown turtleneck sweater scarf
    Negesti Kaudo / BuzzFeed, Eloquii

    I own this top, and I love it. Seriously — enough so that I went back and bought the sexier version of it (this one was sold out at the time and only available in two colors, so glad to see it's back). I paired it with a tight-fitting scoop neck jumpsuit from Rebdolls for a March brunch, and it was perfect for the mild weather since it's really only a pair of sleeves and a turtleneck! I also got so many compliments that I definitely plan on stepping out in it again this fall/winter and trying more outfit combinations!

    Promising review: "Too cute and comfy! This is so elegant and provides that extra warm without going overboard!" —Cheryl R

    Get it from Eloquii for $69.95 (available sizes 14–28 and five colors).

    17. A beautiful chiffon blouse just perfect for serving looks with its sophisticated mock neck design. And if you're wondering whether you should wear this shirt tucked or untucked... I am #teamtuck!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a really great item. It’s a very nice material, and the print is vibrant. It’s not very long so if you’re tall, make sure you’ll want to tuck it into something high-waisted. The sleeves are just the tiiiiiniest bit short on me, but as I said, I’m super tall so I’m used to it. I definitely recommend this top!" —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 33 colors and prints).

    18. A bustier crop top, so you can effortlessly accentuate your figure and elevate your style all at once. Hook closures along the front offer a flirty, customization option, and that pair of jeans you've been wanting to wear and show off your best assets *hint hint* will absolutely bring the entire look together.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need to get more. I love this corset. It is everything I hoped for and have been looking for! Great sizing. Order down if you want a snug fit. The straps aren't adjustable if you order too large, the top will drop too far down." —H. Friel

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors).

    19. A pullover sweater that boasts a chunky knit design and relaxed fit, so you can put together a classic fall outfit. This sweater is the perfect top for the day it's cold enough to wear Uggs again — tuck those jeans into your boots, beloved, and rock this fit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    If you like an oversized fit, it's suggested to size up. There's also a "one size" option that one reviewer says is "close to a medium with a little extra room."

    Promising review: "I was worried this would be pretty small since it's one size, but I normally wear an XL and it's still oversized on me. It is a little see-through, so I need to wear something underneath, but it's surprisingly warm still. I was looking for an oversized cropped sweater and this is exactly what I wanted! Shipping was really fast, too!" —Morgan Jade

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XL, one size, and in 27 colors).

    20. knit sweater for all the romantic fashionistas out there with their heart on their sleeve...see what we did there?