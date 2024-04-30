BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has one of these, and here's what she has to say: "I recently picked up this macrame basket (in the Cactus shade) and *highly* recommend it if you're looking to add a cozy touch to your kitchen. As someone with a relatively small NYC kitchen, I need every bit of counter space I can get, and this lets me keep produce out without having to take up space with a fruit basket or banana stand. I'm a big fan of utilizing vertical space as storage, and this does just that; plus, it allows for ventilation to help your fruit stay fresh for longer. I'm constantly cooking with onions or grabbing an apple as a mid-day snack, and having them right there at an arm's reach is sooo nice. BTW, these come with hooks that screw directly into a cabinet, but if you (like me) want to avoid that damage, I recommend using Command hooks — I'm using four of these small toggle hooks and they've held up the basket *with* produce in it wonderfully."



Promising review: "I love love love this! It adds a lot of charm to our kitchen, and it’s super functional. The macrame is very high-quality, and it shipped fast." —Rachel Amity



Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors)

Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based craft shop specializing in unique macrame and wood home goods.