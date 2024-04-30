1. A fruit and veggie hammock to help you use that empty under-cabinet space to display your produce in style, and within your line of sight, so you can remember to eat it. Seriously, you might even start offering fruit and veggies to guests, just to hear them rave about its cuteness!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has one of these, and here's what she has to say: "I recently picked up this macrame basket (in the Cactus shade) and *highly* recommend it if you're looking to add a cozy touch to your kitchen. As someone with a relatively small NYC kitchen, I need every bit of counter space I can get, and this lets me keep produce out without having to take up space with a fruit basket or banana stand. I'm a big fan of utilizing vertical space as storage, and this does just that; plus, it allows for ventilation to help your fruit stay fresh for longer. I'm constantly cooking with onions or grabbing an apple as a mid-day snack, and having them right there at an arm's reach is sooo nice. BTW, these come with hooks that screw directly into a cabinet, but if you (like me) want to avoid that damage, I recommend using Command hooks — I'm using four of these small toggle hooks and they've held up the basket *with* produce in it wonderfully."
Promising review: "I love love love this! It adds a lot of charm to our kitchen, and it’s super functional. The macrame is very high-quality, and it shipped fast." —Rachel Amity
Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors)
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based craft shop specializing in unique macrame and wood home goods.
2. A handcrafted vase designed in the shape of a peace sign so that you can show off your fresh flowers or dried grass in an elegant way. And if you're not a flower person, this still makes a statement on display all by itself!
BTW, this shop is closing on May 8, 2024 — so make sure to get this vase and more before it's too late!
Promising review: "So beautiful. Excellent weight and feels like it was made for me. Perfect addition to our little NYC apartment garden." —Samantha M.
Get it from Jungalow for $25 (originally $79; available in eight colors).
Jungalow is a woman-owned brand founded by Justina Blakeney, an artist, designer, and author. She creates a wide range of handcrafted homewares and artwork to help you elevate your space.
3. A machine-washable protective sofa cover boasting a chic checkerboard design to add a retro style to your living space, while keeping pet hair, dirt, and whatever else your pup has tracked in from outside AWAY from your cushions. Seriously, it's hard to find a sofa cover that's cute *and* practical, but this one checks all the boxes with a nonslip and scratch-resistant design!
Make sure to measure before buying, and pay close attention because they are listed in both centimeters and inches! Here's a look of it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "Although it seemed to take forever to ship and arrive, it is absolutely worth the wait. It is so soft, fits so perfectly on my couch, doesn’t move when I sit on it or when the dog jumps up, and looks nice too! I am extremely satisfied with this purchase and I hope it helps my couch to last a long time. I will update after awhile to be sure it holds up. PSA: Read the measurement description before you order.
"After one month, zero regrets! It has been worth every penny. The couch cover is a fraction of the cost of my couch, so I think it’s been very worth it to help keep the fabric on my couch intact. I washed on delicate and tumble dried it on low by itself. Held up great. Again, I love it! Worth the wait and the cost." —sgur
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 13 sizes and 14 colors).
4. A very posh Le Creuset salt mill (and matching pepper mill) that'll add an air of sophistication to your kitchen and tabletops, and it doesn't hurt that you can choose the perfect complementary color for your aesthetic.
Promising review: "We use this with sea salt and it works like a gem. Also looks really good paired with the red pepper mill. Note that these are tall mills. I like them on the table to accompany dinner but when cooking, I prefer the smaller ones. It's a matter of preference, though. This salt mill works perfectly." —Melanie N.
Get them from Amazon: salt mill and pepper mill for $45.95 each (available in 11 colors).
5. A veeeeery stylish entryway shoe organizer designed with two flip drawers that can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes. Now, you can do away with that hazardous pile by the doorway (seriously, I've tripped twice in less than 12 hours) and instead, let this functional piece ✨ shine✨ as your home's first impression.
The interior shelves can be adjusted or altogether removed, depending on your needs and the kinds of shoes you have to store. The shoe organizer can fit shoes that are 11.8 inches long and up to 9.84 inches high, with the panels removed. See the shoe organizer in action on TikTok! And if you have more than 24 pairs of shoes ::raises hand:: and the space to do so, you could always put two of these organizers side by side!
Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (also available in four other styles).
6. A pair of rustproof shower caddy shelves boasting a ridiculously strong adhesive, so you can store up to 15 pounds of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, and more. There are even removable hooks for you to hang your sponges, razors, or washcloth.
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (also available in silver).
7. A made-to-order floating squiggle shelf if your aesthetic leans whimsical and you want to use ALL that available vertical space to your advantage. With this eye-catching piece, you can display your TBR list, plants, tchotkes, and more!
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "This shelf is so cute and definitely worth the wait for it to be made. Instantly adds more character to a space. I love it!" —Lily Lemond
Get it from Shop Curious on Etsy for $34 (available in seven colors).
Shop Curious is a Honolulu-based small business that specializes in making "funky, feel-good" home decor that pops.
8. The Mosser Glass three-piece mixing bowl set, which will look great on your kitchen counter whether you fill them with ready-to-eat fruit or use them for whipping up a quick batch of banana bread on Saturday morning! Use them for all your baking, cooking, and storing needs and brighten up your day (and kitchen) with a pop of color.
Included are a 20-oz., 40-oz., and 65-oz. bowl.
Promising review: "I love everything about these classic, charming green bowls. They are beautifully made in three, convenient, stacking sizes. We will enjoy using them for many years to come." —Lisa S.
"I bought these to add some higher-end items to my ugly kitchen and add more pleasure to the cooking process and boy, do they deliver! I use them every single day. They are gorgeous and I am so happy I got them." —Nicholette T.
Get a set from Food 52 for $89+ (available in six colors).
9. A three-tiered ring floor lamp — you can remove and rearrange the ring bulbs on this museum-worthy piece to adjust the brightness or dim the lighting, so your home isn't only lit by the glow of the television after the sun goes down.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $84.99+ (available in three colors).
Brightech is a small business based in California that specializes in home lighting options.
10. A cherry toilet brush because even your bathroom deserves to have some functional flair. Besides being cute, it's leak- and rust-proof, which makes cleaning your toilet just a bit more fun than it would be with a regular-degular brush.
Check out a review of it on TikTok!
Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
11. A marble board wire cheese cutter, which is the most functional kitchen decor you could have by adding a chic and sophisticated accent to your counter when not in use, but also making sure you're ready for the next Love Is Blind reunion watch party with all the wine and cheese for guests to drink and slice at their leisure.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $17.87 (available in two colors).