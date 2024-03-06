Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A sleek bodycon dress featuring a sophisticated windowpane pattern that doesn't have to be reserved just for the work week. Make quick work of an outfit by pairing this needs-no-accessories dress with your favorite heels, booties, and moto jacket, and you're going to be turning heads all over.
Promising review: "This is one of my absolute favorite work dresses of all time! I feel like Joan from Mad Men every time I wear it. I get compliments every time. This dress looks even better with a skinny belt, and the mock-turtleneck collar is a classy detail that pulls it all together. The fabric is stretchy enough to hug your curves, but not cheap looking. It's thin enough to be comfortable, lightweight and breathable, while still being opaque and good quality. Oh, and it doesn't wrinkle!! I'm usually a size US 14/16, and the 2XL fits me like a glove." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and in 10 colors and prints).
2. A detachable shirt collar, which takes your favorite sweater or sweatshirt to a whole new level without breaking the bank. Plus, you don't have to worry about buttons showing through or tucking a shirt back in throughout the day!
Promising review: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors and in round and pointed collars).
3. Or a classic button-down blouse — an essential for every wardrobe, so you're ready to put together a sophisticated outfit whenever necessary. But, of course, it's versatile enough to wear solo, with shorts, or even as a cover-up on your next beach day. This top is, quite literally, timeless.
Promising reviews: "Looks like a linen shirt. Very light, somewhat see through but with a nude color bra it is fine. It does have slits on each side which I wasn't aware of when I ordered." —Kindle Customer kriley4
"Light breathable fabric. You can leave it open, tie it, or button it up. Held up really well through a bunch of washes. I would highly recommend this. It’s a timeless staple that can work from casual to business. Medium fits perfectly, no gap around the chest. It’s a little loose but I wanted that fit." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon from $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors).
4. A Steve Madden sandal just perfect for warmer weather and available in neutral hues and prints, so you can match them with most (if not all) of your wardrobe. Convenient ankle straps help keep them secure, so you don't have to worry about them flying away with each step.
Promising review: "My feet are wide, so I was worried that the strap near the toes would be too narrow, but it wasn't! I'm also happy to report that these shoes were comfortable to wear right out of the box. I've worn them about five times now (for varying degrees of time — a few hours to all day), and since the straps have molded to my feet a bit more, they are even more comfortable!" —Chelsea MB
Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).
5. A pair of hoop earrings with a sleek minimalist look that's sure to make heads turn. It's like if the OG gold hoop had a cooler, Gen Z cousin.
Promising review: "I love the Hoochie Hoops! They're nice and lightweight. I got them for Valentine's Day, but this purple is so fun, I'll be wearing them through spring and summer as well!" —Maisie Hooper
Get it from Vintage Royalty on Etsy for $36 (available in three colors).
Vintage Royalty is a Black- and woman-owned small business based in Chicago, where they create must-have statement earrings.
6. A puff-sleeve mini dress delivers a super chic style with a square neckline and adjustable sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder. If the occasion calls for a dress, this is all you need!
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns).
And get a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in seven colors).
7. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that could be easily dressed up with the right jacket or heels for a put-together look that's still ridiculously comfortable, thanks to jogger-style bottoms.
Promising reviews: "This is a jumpsuit for all seasons. You can wear it in the summer with sandals or espadrilles. In the winter, you can wear it with a light jacket or cardigan. I have worn it at work recently, with heels. And yes, it is fitted enough that it works for both formal and casual settings. A great buy for the price!" —Nina Cates
"This feels like a comfy pair of jammies but can be dressed up with a belt and heels. 💕 The waistband is elastic and the material is a medium-weight stretchy material. Surprisingly nice quality piece for the price. —Marthastoo
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).
8. An eye-catching crop top and skirt set because matching is the first step to looking put together, and this 'fit is perfect for your next warm weather outing. I mean, you'd be remiss not to take a stunning photo to post on IG with random song lyrics or even ::gasp:: no caption at all!
And if you want to create even more outfits with this set, you can wear the top and skirt separately with other pieces!
Promising review: "I am EMOTIONAL about how great this is. But I want to wear this every day. If I were in a cartoon, I would want this to be the outfit that I have a closet full of. I have G-cup boobs, and tube tops are my own personal hell. BUT, somehow, this sat just right. I wore a strapless bra under it, and I'm just so excited to wear this out. Did I mention the skirt is perfect? It’s kinda long, but I wore it with some platform-y wedges and it made it look even cuter! Who gave me permission?!" —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 prints).
9. A pair of versatile ankle boots to wear with practically any outfit, whether dressy or casual. These are even designed with a side zip closure, so you can get them on and off in no time at all.
Promising review: "I was taking a chance buying a pair of boots that didn’t cost and arm and a leg, but was so surprised at the quality of these boots! They’re so stylish and so comfortable and they go with all of my jeans. I wear them to work as a paralegal but also casually. They’re perfect. I highly recommend them!" —Emmily Nelson
Get them from Amazon for $44 (available in sizes 5–15 and five colors).
10. A beautiful chiffon blouse just perfect for serving looks with its sophisticated mock neck design. And if you're wondering whether you should wear this shirt tucked or untucked... I am #teamtuck!
Promising review: "This is a really great item. It’s a very nice material, and the print is vibrant. It’s not very long so if you’re tall, make sure you’ll want to tuck it into something high-waisted. The sleeves are just the tiiiiiniest bit short on me, but as I said, I’m super tall so I’m used to it. I definitely recommend this top!" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors and prints).
11. A slip dress if you want to have that A-list celebrity style for a fraction of the price. This body-hugging, maxi-length style will usher in the compliments, and it's versatile enough to dress up or down with the right jacket or shoes.
Promising review: "I bought a size small, I’d def go down. I WAS OBSESSED over all tho. It fit great, it’s quality you pay for but not sheer at all and soft stretchy material. I received soooo many compliments and felt best dressed. I’ll buy this product 100 times." —Kelsey Manzano
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 38 colors).