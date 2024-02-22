36 Fashion Pieces From Black-Owned Brands To Add To Your Wardrobe, ASAP

1. A cozy, relaxed-fit sweatshirt decorated with a unique design that adds an eccentric flair to your loungewear essentials.
Get it from Jolie Noire for $75 (available in sizes S–XL).
Jolie Noire is a Black- and woman-owned brand founded by sisters Keyondra and Kim Lockett, who have been creating elevated essentials perfect for your everyday wardrobe.
2. A pair of gummy bear earrings in neutral colors because Y2K fashion is back, and we are absolutely living for it!
Get it from Honey Bea Hive Shop on Etsy for $20 (available in white, light brown, brown, and black).
Honey Bea Hive Shop is a Black- and woman-owned small business run by military wife and mother of two, Tanika. She offers an assortment of handmade statement earrings for every ocassion!
3. A pair of satin boxers, so your nighttime routine feels a little more luxe even if you're wearing barely anything at all.
Promising reviews: "I feel so bougie in these, I love it. These are breathable, soft, and stretchy, I love 'em." —Jordan
"Opened package and they just looked nice. But, whatever they did with the waistband is just sweet. The fit is great, the feel is awesome. I liked them so much, I bought a second pair. Just wish they had more colors in stock." —Brian G Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $20.23+ (available in sizes XS–4XL).
Savage X Fenty, founded by iconic artist and beauty mogul Rihanna, is a lingerie brand renowned for its inclusive sizing and styles that cater to ALL bodies. It now also includes an assortment of loungewear and athleisure styles alongside its lingerie.
4. The Diop top — the signature of the brand — a high-quality cotton top with a bold print inspired by different African cultures. It's versatile enough for almost any function since you can effortlessly dress it up *or* down.
Get it from Diop for $68 (available in 15 styles and sizes XS–2XL).
Diop is a Black-owned small business based in Detroit known for unique, eye-catching apparel adorned with bold Ankara prints.
5. A pair of the Yanta high-rise leggings, which are great for anyone who wants to workout and exercise in comfort without worrying about splitting seams or losing shape with each squat, jumping jack, or deadlift. They're designed with moisture-wicking, quick-drying material, and feature two phone-sized pockets.
BTW, some reviewers suggest sizing up, so make sure to check out the size chart before buying!
And don't forget the matching tank bra (available at REI and Amazon as well).
Promising reviews: "Comfy and stayed in place during my workout. Squat approved." —Rachel Johnson
"I ordered a small, and they are a perfect fit. Very comfortable! I was worried they would be too snug when I tried them on right out of the package. Once I washed them, though, they seemed to soften/loosen up a bit. Be aware these do fit like a second skin! Will be purchasing these again." —Mary Armstrong
Get a pair from Roam Loud (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors) or Amazon for $55 (available in sizes S–XL and six colors); or REI for $58 (available in sizes S–XL and three colors).
Roam Loud is an athleisure brand founded by Liberian-Nigerian American designer Toyin Omisore. Its apparel is designed with brown skin women at the forefront but for everyone who holds space for health and wellness in their routine.
6. A seamless nude bodysuit just perfect for layering or pairing with that sheer dress or jumpsuit that's been waiting to see the outside of your wardrobe.
Get it from Nubian Skin for $59 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four shades).
Nubian Skin is a Black woman-owned small business specializing in nude apparel and accessories for people with melanated and darker skin tones that are offered in inclusive sizes and for all genders.
7. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort, thanks to its lightweight cotton design.
8. A pair of chunky sandals adorned with a shag-inspired material for a chic, Western style that makes a bold statement with any outfit.
9. A simple but chic faux leather beret in a neutral hue, just perfect for accessorizing with pretty much any outfit in your wardrobe. It's called being a fashion icon, duh.
Get it from Curverra for $22.
Curverra is an ATL-based Black- and woman-owned small business creating unique plus-size styles.
10. A stunning pair of drop earrings handmade in Ghana and adorned with cowry shells and a statement-making floral cutout.
Get it from Chen Burkett for $52.
Chen Burkett is a Black-owned small business specializing in handmade apparel and fashion accessories with bold, vibrant designs.
11. A cotton-blend crewneck tee featuring the iconic image of Josephine Baker in her banana skirt, which is just perfect for anyone who wants to pay homage and celebrate Black women.
Get it from The Trini Gee on Etsy for $29.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).
12. The über-popular Kin Apparel Thick hoodie, which is designed with a cozy fleece interior and satin-lined hoodie to help keep your hair from frizzing up and losing its luster whenever you pull your hood up.
My sister got one of these hoodies for her birthday years ago, and eventually I decided I needed one too because I was obsessed with the satin-lined hood. THIS is one of my favorite hoodies — I have the thick and thin versions, but the thick one is absolutely perfect for winter and chilly weather! It's cozy enough to wear without anything underneath, but also great for layering up when the temperature really drops. Definitely recommend to anyone looking for a dependable hoodie that lasts!
See more colors here, and check out the thin version, which is perfect for spring and summer!
Get it from Kin Apparel for $84.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL).
Kin Apparel is a Black woman-owned brand founded by Philomena Kane, a haircare content creator inspired by her Ghanaian culture and passion for natural hair. All of her hoodies are satin-lined to help with retaining moisture and minimizing damage to natural hair.
13. A pair of wide-leg pants because your warm-weather wardrobe deserves to be taken up a notch! Step out in this bold pattern and pair it with your fave crop top or bodysuit for a look that'll transform the average sidewalk into your new runway!
Get it from Cee Cee's Closet for $75 (available in sizes L–3X).
Cee Cee's Closet is an NYC-based small business run by sisters Chioma and Uchenna Ngwudo, who design most of their bold apparel and fashion accessories that are then handcrafted in Nigeria.
14. An Africa-shaped fanny pack in case you've been feeling like your accessories collection has been missing a certain je ne sais quoi — this is probably it. Besides all the compliments you're going to be drowning in whenever you wear this out, you can also wear it as a crossbody bag!
Promising review: "This bag is so dope! I like to use it as a fanny pack, but you can wear it in so many ways. Making this my daily go-to bag." —Aurora P.
Get it from Origin Culture for $249.99.
Orijin Culture is Black-owned brand creating unique, but functional accessories that celebrate the entire continent of Africa!
15. A convertible swimsuit because it can replace every single bathing suit in your summer or travel wardrobe and still keep people on their toes with all the different ways you can wear it!
Promising reviews: "This bathing suit is absolutely gorgeous! The colours are cool, the quality is amazing and the design and wrap part is exquisite! So happy!!!!! I hope they offer more different suits in the future! I highly recommend for anyone!" —Stephanie Delle Monache
"BEAUTIFUL! I received lots of compliments from all age groups. As a 43 year old, it’s a bonus when the 20/30 year olds compliment my outfit. Makes me feel like I still got it, lol. The suit is bright and vivid and is very versatile. It can be as sexy or as modest as you want it. Highly recommended." —csad306
Get it from Nakimuli on Etsy for $120 (available in sizes S–3X).
Nakimuli is a Black-owned boutique based in Brooklyn specializing in unique swimwear.
16. A statement-making graphic tee to help take your favorite pair of jeans or leggings up a notch, with a go-to casual top that's perfect for wearing solo or layering any time of the year.
I have this tee, and it's one of my favorites if I want to throw on a casual 'fit that makes a BIG statement. This tee pairs perfectly with anything and comes in inclusive sizing, so even a person with big boobs like mine can choose to wear it fitted or loose, and even knot it in the front for a crop top style! Plus, their tees are so so so so comfortable, and sometimes get worn as pajamas!
Get it from Legendary Rootz for $30 (available in XS–5XL and six colors).
Legendary Rootz is a Black woman-owned small business with a mission to increase representation and create a safe space for the Black community. They create an assortment of graphic tees, sweatshirts, and home goods.
17. An oversized hair scrunchie if the only thing missing from your style is a literal work of art to set it off. This handmade accessory looks great in the hair *or* on the wrist, adding a bold look.
Get it from Autumn Adeigbo for $32.
Autumn Adeigbo is a Black woman-founded small business creating made-to-order luxury apparel and accessories that have been worn by celebrity fans, including Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, and Amanda Gorman.
18. A classic graphic sweatshirt that pretty much says it all while keeping you comfortably stylish whenever you run errands or go out for a casual gathering.
Get it from Domo Ink for $40 (available in sizes S–3XL and 10 colors).
Founded by artist Dominique Brown, DomoInk offers an assortment of unique apparel, accessories, and home goods adorned with art and graphics celebrating Black culture.
19. An underwire balconette bra adorned with delicate lace finishings for a flirty yet supportive essential that's earned top marks from reviewers.
Just FYI, some reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising reviews: "Seriously obsessed. It’s beautifully made and makes my boobs look great. The lace is thick and sheer and absolutely gorgeous. Great quality and the fit is amazing." —MaryMargaret Williams
"Aside from a bit of itching at times since the bra is unlined, it fits perfectly. I find that the lace is very good quality. The cups hold rather well, and at the same time offer a nice amount of cleavage which is perfect for open cut tops and revealing blouses. I have already purchased the black one and decided to add the lilac which goes well with lots of other light colored tops." —Tally
Get it from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in sizes 32A–46DD and three colors).
20. The Rozi Petal top by Hanifa — inspired by a literal rose in bloom, this crop top boasts an asymmetrical cut and adjustable straps on the back and waist, so you can ensure a perfect fit.
Get it from Hanifa for $54.50 (originally $109; available in sizes XS–3XL, except small).
Hanifa is a Black- and woman-owned small business creating luxury fashion items and accessories with bold colors and patterns. Some pieces have even been worn by celebrities, including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Beyoncé.
21. A classic windbreaker that makes a BIG statement with its bold, vibrant print, adding a pop of color to any gloomy day. Each windbreaker has two roomy hidden pockets, an adjustable hood and waistband, and adjustable Velcro on the wrists to help you stay as dry as possible!
Get it from Diop for $59 (originally $79; available in four styles and sizes S–XXL).