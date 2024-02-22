36 Fashion Pieces From Black-Owned Brands To Add To Your Wardrobe, ASAP

BTW, some reviewers suggest sizing up, so make sure to check out the size chart before buying!

And don't forget the matching tank bra (available at REI and Amazon as well).

Promising reviews: "Comfy and stayed in place during my workout. Squat approved." —Rachel Johnson

"I ordered a small, and they are a perfect fit. Very comfortable! I was worried they would be too snug when I tried them on right out of the package. Once I washed them, though, they seemed to soften/loosen up a bit. Be aware these do fit like a second skin! Will be purchasing these again." —Mary Armstrong

Get a pair from Roam Loud (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors) or Amazon for $55 (available in sizes S–XL and six colors); or REI for $58 (available in sizes S–XL and three colors).



Roam Loud is an athleisure brand founded by Liberian-Nigerian American designer Toyin Omisore. Its apparel is designed with brown skin women at the forefront but for everyone who holds space for health and wellness in their routine.

