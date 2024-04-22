25 Reviewer-Loved Cleaning Products To Eradicate Gross Pet Messes

1. The uber-popular Chom Chom — it's a reusable pet hair remover that collects all the hair and lint from clothes, furniture, car seats, cat towers, etc., with a few back and forth swipes into a chamber, so all you have to do is remove and throw it away. Over 113,000 reviewers have rated it 5 stars, and we agree: if a member of your family happens to have four legs and sheds a ridiculous amount of hair, this is a must-buy.
I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only a year old, so when I got this, I hadn't even experienced his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
2. A Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum designed to tackle all that pet fur lurking deep in your carpet fibers (and other upholstery). It boasts a self-cleaning brush roll so A) you don't have to cut tangled hair off manually and B) it can pick up *more* pet hair than other vacuums, because that brush roll won't be constantly full of matted mane. And it even includes a Pet Crevice tool to get into those hard-to-reach spots, like corners and between couch cushions. It's earned over 61,000 5-star reviews for a pretty damn good reason!
It can be used on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors, and comes with the Pet Crevice tool and an upholstery tool! And many reviewers state having one for years *or* buying another one as a replacement or second vacuum to use!
You can also grab one without a self-cleaning brush roll for $149.99!
Promising review: "Wow! I just thought we were vacuuming before. We've been using an old Bissel and yeah the canister would fill with dirt, debris, and pet hair (we have 3 cats and a golden retriever/lab mix service dog). However, I plugged this in when it arrived and vacuumed a 5x5 foot square and boy was I surprised. I ran it a second time over the same square and got the same amount. My Bissel obviously wasn't doing the job. Now, I'm a wheelchair user so this is a bit heavy for me, I'll power through it, though my husband and son will most likely use this more often than I will. This is a great vacuum, it really gets the deep-down packed in dirt, and I love that you can leave the roller brush off for the vinyl and hardwood floors. A great purchase, I highly recommend it." —Lsai
Get it from Amazon for $229.99.
3. A cleaning magnet that'll keep your fish friends happy as a clam with a super clear tank. Instead of emptying or having to reach into the tank for scrubbing, this tool goes on the inside wall and attaches via magnet, so you can move it around from the outside, scrubbing and squeegeeing away algae and other gunk.
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising review: "As we all know the maintenance routine you are most likely to follow is going to be the one that is the easiest. I bought the small one for my 18gal, bowed front, glass aquarium; I absolutely love the ease of use. Cleaning the algae off the tank has gone from a monthly chore to an every few days routine, it only takes me a few moments to give the front and sides a quick wipe with the brush. No mess, no wet hands, and the fish don’t even really mind. In regards to the bowed front, if I use the scrubber in the vertical position and clean back and forth horizontally, it works perfectly (maybe takes a few extra passes because you are not using the entire scrub pad but not much more effort). The one and only complaint I have is that it has trouble getting in the corners and the very edge of the substrate." —Starr Voigt
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in four sizes).
4. A cleansing, water-repellent wrinkle cream, which is perfect for preventing moisture between skin folds of squishy-faced breeds – think Frenchies, bulldogs, and pugs — so they can stay comfortable and itch-free.
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! My baby has wrinkles on top of wrinkles. This product has saved him! He was rubbing his face so hard on things to scratch in between his wrinkles that his whole face would break out and get irritated and his tail pocket gets so yeasty, red, and irritated. I put this product in every little crevice he has. It is soooo amazing!! We don’t ever travel without it! I will forever buy this product. Lifesaver!" —Heather Erin
Get it from Amazon for $18.70.
5. A long-handled pooper scooper rake and bin set for anyone whose backyard is practically a minefield of dog poop and bending over with a plastic bag every five seconds is taking you to your breaking point. *internal screaming* This will scoop it all up, saving your back and patience the headache.
Promising review: "I have two 100-pound Labs. It was daunting to clean up the yard. Then I bought this. No more bending down, the rake easily slides the poop into the bin. Use the bags and you can pick up until the bin is full. No more sore back or dread to clean the yard. Would recommend for owners of small and large breeds. Although plastic, it is holding up well and would buy again! FYI, the rake has no issues with large piles from my 100-pound dogs." —misty jurecek
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6. *OR* a DogBuddy pooper scooper because let's be real: picking up dog poop can be an awful experience — it's very warm, smelly, and sometimes made up of the worst texture imaginable or literally liquid. 🤢 This scooper is designed with built-in bags, so the mess is collected and bagged up with barely any work on your end. Plus, it can attach to your leash for easy access and use on your walks!
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
Promising review: "Having a GSD and a Great Pyrenees, both over 100 pounds made picking up poop on a walk… annoying. Let’s just say they can output more than a human on a good day. After my third time making a mess while trying to pick up a mountain of poo the old way, I started looking up portable scoopers. I was skeptical at first but honestly this thing works fantastically well. No more poop all over the edges of the bag, or my hands. It’s also a nice way to store them until I can find a trash can. If you prep the scoop with a bag before your walk, it’s very simple to put your dog in a sit while you grab — no multitasking while your dog hogties you with the leash. As someone who has huge dogs and huge poops to clean, I highly recommend this scoop." —x25064
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
DogBuddy is a small business focused on creating must-have pet care products.
7. A soy wax candle literally designed to eliminate lingering pet odors because even if you've become desensitized to the stench...your guests haven't. This will make sure your home always smells fresh and clean, even if you have more than one pup taking residence there.
Promising reviews: "I have three large dogs and these definitely help with that hard-to-avoid dog smell. Not to mention the scents are great and there are plenty to pick from for each season. They do melt quick so I wouldn’t burn them terribly often. The scent is high quality and is easy to smell even in large rooms. Great quality product!" —Eden Neidert
"This is amazing! I saw it on BuzzFeed article as the number one candle to get if you have pets in the house. My roommates love it and so do I! It has a really subtle, nice and calming smell that totally masks the odor! 10/10!" —Willow
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in 32 scents).
8. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop and bucket set — this nifty gadget wrings the mop automatically, which speeds up drying time so you can quickly eliminate the grime from tracking in mud during rainy days and those paw prints that are somehow always there. And the uniquely-shaped mop head makes sure you can get everywhere, including all those nooks and crannies.
Plus, the microfiber mop head is machine washable!
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
9. A citrus-scented, enzyme-based pet stain and odor eliminator for restoring pretty much *any* surface your pet has considered a great potty spot, including tile, carpet, non-leather furniture, and more. It's designed to make sure your pet doesn't find their go-to spot after cleaning, and you can keep working on successfully potty training them.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (available in citrus or fresh scents).
10. A bag of premium clumping litter designed with a hard-working odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula to help put an end to dirty litter breaking into a bunch of smelly pieces during scooping. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. A Poop-Off cleaning spray, so your house doesn't look like the behind-the-scenes of Hitchcock's The Birds... 🤢 This spray helps you safely remove any bird droppings from almost everything with a nontoxic and biodegradable formula.
And if you don't own a bird, it will still work on your outdoor furniture that might be the unfortunate target of your local avian residents!
Promising review: "Poop-Off is a great product. It takes off poop of any age (you may have to spray and let it sit, and then either wipe or spray again for very old poop). It also works on fresh or dried-on food and whatever else my birds can throw, drop, or wipe on their cage bars and wood perches. It makes cleaning their wooden playtrees really easy, and I've even used it successfully on the carpeting in their room (after first testing in an inconspicuous spot)! I usually use the Poop-Off Wipes, but have decided that their spray and a clean rag is the cost-efficient and environmentally friendly way to go!" —mla
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
12. A handy portable car vacuum to suck up all that pet hair, sand, mud, and whatever else your pup has tracked in after a romp at the dog park. This small but mighty tool comes with a travel case, 16-foot cord, and three attachments for different kinds of detailing, so you can get in between and under the seats with ease!
The three detailing attachments included are a flathead, a brush nozzle, and an extendable attachment. It also comes with a travel case, cleaning brush for the filter, and a replacement HEPA filter. All you have to do is plug it into the 12V aux outlet and get to cleaning!
Promising review: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Get it from Amazon for $28.49+ (also available in white)
13. A UV black light flashlight if you can smell the pee but cannot see it. 🤨 Shine this handy light in the dark and finally find the source of your kitty's favorite spot whether they're ~relieving~ some big feelings or marking their territory when you're not around.
Promising review: "I adopted a male cat who hadn't been fixed. Naturally, he sprayed and I couldn't find the source. This thing is allowing me to hold on to my sanity. Every day I come home from work, whip out the flash light and see what my cat has been up to. Sometimes you can't tell if it's picking up urine or something else, but overall it's a great product." —OM
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
14. An anti-itch ear treatment to help soothe your pet’s irritated ear canals and lobes. The best part is, all you have to do is apply it to their inner ear, rub their ear to rub it in for a bit, let them shake their head a few times, and back to business.
Promising review: "This is by far the best stuff on the market today. I have a Cavalier King Charles/cocker spaniel mix and every once in a while he will get an ear/yeast infection. Nothing else seemed to work until I tried this. I gave it to him three days in a row and it’s completely gone! I won’t even bother to try anything else besides Zymox now. Well worth the price and extremely fast shipping. Saves me about 50–60 bucks considering I don’t have to take him to the vet for this particular issue anymore. If you’re having the same issue then try Zymox first before taking your dog to the vet like I did twice before I found this stuff. Absolutely perfect product!" —FinnishFlash
Get it from Amazon for $23.79.
15. Or these aloe vera ear wipes if your pup is prone to waxy ears, but starts running at the sight of the bottle of ear drops or simply can't stay put long enough. Turn those daily cuddles and pets into a soothing session of grooming by gently cleaning out their ears with these alcohol-free wipes.
Friendly reminder that aloe vera and eucalyptus can be toxic for dogs when ingested (but safe on skin unless allergic), so make sure your pups don't swallow these wipes and always supervise cleanings if not doing it yourself!
Promising reviews: "These wipes are very convenient to have. It definitely beats pouring solution on a cotton swab while trying to also keep your dog sane. Just grab a wipe and do your thing. My dogs actually seem to enjoy ear cleanings now. And they really do clean well. There’s so many in a container, it lasts me a long time." —Bekah
"These have really helped with ear cleanings for my golden retrievers. We have tried a few different products. My dogs seem to not mind these wipes. They do a great job of collecting the gunk. I recommend!" —Brittany
Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $14.99.