15 Dining Chair Covers That’ll Give Them A Brand-New Look

1. A set of top-rated Parsons dining chair covers that have earned over 16,000 5-star ratings for how well they spruce up your space, thanks to their stretchy and durable material that you won't have to worry about coming off during your next game night or family dinner.
Promising review: "I was considering buying new chairs for my dinning table but I’m so happy I got these covers instead. I absolutely love them!! They make my chairs look like new chairs. It totally fooled my brain. I was worried they wouldn’t fit because my chairs are a little big on the bottom but they fit just fine. And they have so many colors to choose from. The material is soft and machine washable. Easy to slip them on. I’m getting two more sets." —Yesenia Herrera
Get a set of four from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 10 colors and sets of 2, 6, and 8).
2. A set of dining chair seat covers, so you can upgrade your worn chair cushions without having to also cover up the backs of your seating. If you've got a set of timeless, elegant, or rustic dining chairs that you still want to show off, but the upholstery needs a little spiffing up, these will get it done, no problem.
Promising review: "Thrilled to find this product for our dining room chairs! Thought we would have to remove hundreds of staples to re-cover our six chairs and spend a pile of money, or spend A LOT more to have someone else do it for us. WOW! What a transformation! So quick and easy too, and they are perfect! Got the green diamond patterned ones and they look beautiful on our dark wood chairs. One tip I would mention though is that these covers stretch quite a bit if necessary (a good thing). You do need to remove four screws on the underside of the chair to put these on, but don't remove the old fabric. The old fabric will not show through these covers but will help make installation of the new covers so much easier and comfortable. Also, be mindful of which way the diamonds on the cover stretches as you pull them on!" —Jack
Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 26 styles and sets of two and six).
3. An elegant dining chair slipcover decorated with tiered ruffles around the seat, which add a sophisticated touch to your office, living or dining room space, so you can reinvent your space without putting a dent in your wallet.
Promising review: "This is a third recycling for this desk chair and LOVE its renewal. The frilly bottom adds a warmness to an otherwise utilitarian area. This slipcover fit perfectly, and the tucking stays put when I get up. I think the cotton duck material against original tapestry fabric helps keep it in place. Only only minor complaint: Even though the fabric is thick, the original design shows through just a tad when you get close." —Linda
Get it from Wayfair for $32.99 (available in five colors).
4. A set of four soft, textured dining chair back and seat covers if you want to transform your current chairs in just a few minutes with barely any effort at all. The material itself is machine washable and pet-friendly, so you won't have to worry about kittens getting cozy on your chair seats and ruining your upholstery!
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about buying these sight unseen. I am very pleased with the fit the look and the feel. Even my husband was impressed. I purposely did not even mention them to him because of his usual skepticism. It has been an inexpensive fix for chairs that are still comfortable and serviceable." —Jan
"I’ve been pricing out new chairs for my dining room forever. But something nice is expensive and my kids and the cat might damage them again. These slipcovers were affordable and gave my dining room a complete upgrade. Easy to put on, take off, and wash!" —Diana
Get a set of four from Wayfair for $25.99 (available in 11 colors).
5. A customizable linen seat cover with a ruffled hem to add a vintage-inspired style to your dining room or office chairs. Plus, it can come with a cushion insert in case you want to upgrade your favorite wooden chair to a much more comfy seat.
Promising review: "I ordered four of these seat covers customized to my specific measurements. The company sent me the first one to try it on the chair and make sure it fit. The craftsmanship of the cover is superior and I am pleasantly surprised by their attention to details. I could not be happier with the end product and I am just waiting for the other three to arrive." —Mariaeugeniamorris
Get it from Superior Custom Linens on Etsy for $83+ (available in 31 colors and four sizes, with or without a cushion insert).
Superior Custom Linens is a small business based in Texas creating handmade, customized linens.
6. A set of waterproof seat covers that — wait for it — require ZERO tools for installation. All you have to do is slide them onto the back of your chair, stretch over the seat, and voilà "brand-new" dining chairs!
Promising review: "I’ve had these for a bit over six months. I waited to review until I saw how they hold up through several washings. For reference I have a toddler and an 8-year-old. These are amazing. After washing, they haven’t gotten harder to install. It’s tight but it’s not near impossible to get over the chairs. The color is just as shown. Very durable. The length is great so it’s not sliding up uncovering bits when you sit. I love these." —Candace
Get a set of four from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight colors and sets of two, six, and eight).
7. A set of seersucker chair covers designed with a soft, breathable texture and a flowy skirt to hide away your chair's frame and legs for a seamless, elegant style. Plus, it's wear- and stain resistant, pet friendly, and machine washable, making it a waaaay more affordable option to replacing your dining set.
8. A splurge-worthy, made-to-order parsons chair slipcover in case you want to reinvent your dining or living room furniture with an elegant style. With this cover, you can create the perfect piece of furniture, no matter if you have pets, children, or have a very specific aesthetic you need to complement.
Just FYI — this cover is specifically designed to fit Pottery Barn's Comfort Square Dining Side Chair, but you could probably use them on any straight-back chair that fits the measurements!
Get it from Pottery Barn for $199–$549 (available in customizable fabrics and a range of colors).
9. A set of waterproof faux-leather seat covers that'll add a durable, yet elegant touch to your favorite chairs for a sleek, modernized look.
Promising reviews: "I used these on kitchen chairs that I had bought with white cloth. They are so easy to put on and to clean off if something spills on them. I absolutely would buy these again if needed! They look like they came on the chairs." —diana hamilton
Get a set of four from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors; also in a set of six).
10. A machine washable dining chair slipcover, which boasts a basketweave design for a rustic style to complement your living space. Plus, an adjustable tie in the back allows you to create a custom-like fit.
Promising reviews: "I bought these covers to hide scratches and marks on my chairs, the fit perfectly and the color goes well with everything." —tonie balonie
"The chair slipcover fits the chair well, and allowed for tucking in spots where the chair was slimmer…easily tucked extra fabric in certain places (the back for my chair). Love the look and feel of the slipcover. Very satisfied!" —Retired Teacher
Get it from Target (currently only available in oatmeal) or Amazon for $21.99 or Surefit for $29.99 (available in three colors).
11. A set of universal fit chair covers featuring a bold prints just perfect for anyone wanting to add a pop of color to their dining room or living room aesthetic. Plus, each cover is designed with a stretch material to make sure it fits like a glove on your furniture and stays put no matter the occasion.
Promising review: "The covers were great quality and stretchy enough to cover my large dining room chairs. I needed a quick fix to cover chairs that I didn’t have time to clean. They made my chairs look brand-new. Kids love them too because the are soft. Great compliments from guests, too!" —Michelle Romano
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 44 styles and also in sets of six).
12. A flax linen seat cover decorated with ruffles on each side to add a sophisticated vintage touch to your favorite dining chairs.
This style is designed specifically for open-back chairs, but there is a style with three ruffles for closed-back chairs, here.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for, and exactly like the picture! Fit perfectly, color is as shown (I got the natural)." —Lisa Shanks
Get it from Dining Beautiful on Etsy for $27.95+ (available in two sizes).
Dining Beautiful is a woman-owned small business based in Tampa, Florida creating seat covers and other dining linens since 2003.
13. A set of four durable seat covers offered in more prints and styles than you can even imagine, so you can turn your basic dining room or office chairs into the seat of your dreams. And whenever they get a little dingy or dirty, just pop 'em into the washer for a quick refresh!
Promising reviews: "I was so tired of steam cleaning my old microfiber dining room chairs, which we're getting worn from age and a house full of five children, haha. These covers were very affordable and easy to use and I think they look very nice. I removed each seat cushion completely by unscrewing them underneath to place the covers on. It may be a bit of a pain to have to routinely do that to wash them in the washing machine (I'm hoping they hold up well if/when I do), but so far they've really done well just being wiped off manually — even some spaghetti sauce a few nights ago." —Little Matt's Mommy
"I liked that they were stretchable, and was so happy that they fit easily on my dining room chairs. They have breathed new life into my dining room and they stay put. Granted they have not been christened by my grandchildren, but I think they will do the trick. I like how they have turned the chairs back into fabulous!" —Constance Troops
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 49 styles; also available in sets of six).
14. A linen dining chair slipcover that's designed especially for oval-back chairs. Ruffled edges and an adjustable tie closure on the back help you transform your ~regular~ chairs into the best seats in the house, or at least a top contender.
Get it from For Happy Day on Etsy for $40.20 (available in five colors).
For Happy Day is a small business craft studio creating unique supplies and accessories for weddings and parties.