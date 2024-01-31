15 Dining Chair Covers That’ll Give Them A Brand-New Look

Promising review: "Thrilled to find this product for our dining room chairs! Thought we would have to remove hundreds of staples to re-cover our six chairs and spend a pile of money, or spend A LOT more to have someone else do it for us. WOW! What a transformation! So quick and easy too, and they are perfect! Got the green diamond patterned ones and they look beautiful on our dark wood chairs. One tip I would mention though is that these covers stretch quite a bit if necessary (a good thing). You do need to remove four screws on the underside of the chair to put these on, but don't remove the old fabric. The old fabric will not show through these covers but will help make installation of the new covers so much easier and comfortable. Also, be mindful of which way the diamonds on the cover stretches as you pull them on!" —Jack



Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 26 styles and sets of two and six).