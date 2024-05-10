31 Shoes So Comfortable, They’ll Make You Feel Like Dancing

1. Cole Haan oxford-style sneakers — these luxe-looking sneakers are designed for style and comfort, thanks to a Stitchlite upper for ventilation and temperature regulation, so your feet stay cool. Plus, it has a padded sockliner for even more comfort as you walk around the office or down the street to meet the gang for brunch!
Promising reviews: "Very comfortable shoes! It is like walking on clouds! However, if you don't intend to wear socks, go HALF size smaller." —Joyce G.
"Holy grail sneaker. I've been wearing them for almost a year and they're still in good shape. I have a backup pair ready to go, and I'm ordering a third pair today. That's how much I love them and I never want to be without them. They can be worn casual but also look professional enough to wear to work. They are light as a cloud and I forget I'm wearing them. Most shoes rub against my heel (I have Haglund's) but these don't bother me at all. This style is easily worn with pants, leggings and skirts, not an easy feat. I wear them to work and they even got me through three days of Comic-Con without any blisters. PLEASE never stop making these shoes. They are, by far, the most comfortable pair of shoes I've ever had. Better than Skechers by a mile, plus they are cute and modern looking with the almond/pointed toe." —Leota
Get them from Amazon for $36.65+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 18 colors).
2. A pair of low-wedge flats so you can stay comfortable throughout the day but still look stylish enough to dress up your favorite leggings or complement your go-to LBD.
Promising review: "I went through many options for black flats before stumbling upon this one. I'm so glad I did! It's been almost a month now, and the quality is good for the price. Comfortable and seems like you don't really need to break them in. They look realllllly cute and go with almost anything." —Karin Krisdiva
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors).
3. Toms slip-ons because summer is almost here, so you definitely need a pair of these lightweight, canvas go-tos. Every spring, I pull out my Toms for a everyday shoe I can just throw on to run out of the house for appointments or errands, and they are available in so many designs, you'll definitely end up with more than one pair (just like me)!
There are seriously so many colors and styles to choose from, one day you will look around and wonder when you bought ten different pairs. And they last so long, and get more and more comfortable with each step. It's almost devastating to get rid of a pair of Toms with insoles that are so worn down they basically don't exist anymore, but the best part is...time for a new pair!
Promising review: "These shoes are great! Casual and comfortable. They come in different colors and styles. I throw them in the washer if needed and hang dry." —SandyG729
Get them from Toms (available in sizes 5–12, including wide widths, seven classic solids, eight prints, seven brights, and eight painted floral styles) or Nordstrom for $49.95+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide widths and seven styles), or Amazon for $45.24+ (available in sizes 5–14, including wide sizes, and many colors and designs).
4. A pair of chunky sneakers specifically designed with innovative support to help people with knee pain prevent further stress on their joints and feet. A roomy toe, flexible material, shock-absorbent sole, and front rolling design (which creates a rocking effect to reduce pressure) make sure you stay comfortable no matter what you've got planned for the day!
Promising review: "To start, I have messed-up feet. Bunions, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, and they are EXTRA wide. Anyway, these shoes are the answer to my prayers. I bartend — I NEED support. Saw these and ordered with expectations of returning them. I will say, try all three different inserts that come with them. They say to break them in one to three hours a day for a few days...bs! I put them on and didn’t want to take them off! The support made my lower back pain not so noticeable, there is plenty of room in the toe box, and this is the very first pair of shoes I can recall that my foot does not hang over the edge of the sole, as it is sufficiently wide. And as a final note, I just finished a Friday night shift. My feet are fine!" —Michele P
Get them from Amazon for $109.95+ (available in regular, wide, and extra wide sizes 6–10 and 14 colors).
5. Classic Keds Champion canvas sneakers that'll quickly become your go-to pair because of their simple style and comfort. Seriously, reviewers wear these when they travel, trekking around the zoo, exploring the city, and even to weddings (and they are definitely dance floor appropriate)!
Promising review: "Easily the most comfortable shoes I own. I can stand and walk in these all day and my feet never hurt. Don't take that lightly because my feet ALWAYS hurt, even since I was a kid. I wear my expensive Brooks sneakers all day and my feet hurt. I have so many different types of shoes and my feet always end up hurting after a few hours. But not in these Keds. I hope Keds never stops making these classics!" —Emily
Get them from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in sizes 5–13, in narrow, extra narrow, regular, wide, and extra wide sizes, and 20 colors).
6. A pair of nubuck wedge sandals designed with a cushioned, ortholite footbed, so you can embrace the warm weather in style *and* comfort even in 3-inch heels.
Promising review: "If you'd like to add 3 inches to your height without the dangers of toppling over, you've got to try these platform sandals! They're absurdly comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable. I've walked miles in these. The open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg. Also, there are lots of colors to choose from, and you will! I've got three and counting." —CC Mac
Get them from Amazon for $58.82+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and two colors).
Some sizes of this item is included in Prime Wardrobe
7. Splurge-worthy Chaco sandals that may end up lasting longer than your need for adventure (just kidding!) — they offer dependable arch support and are easily to clean thanks to a lightweight, rubber design.
Promising reviews: "I love my Z2 Classic Chacos! They are comfy, fun, and cute! They are always supportive and great for running around town." —AJH
"I love my Z/2 classics! At first I wasn’t sure about this model because I wanted the ability to wear them with socks as well, but I realized I can easily do that if I don’t slide my big toe on the strap and instead just place my foot over it. They’re super comfy and supportive as well." —Gigi Oktay
Get them from Chaco for $105+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide widths, and 11 styles), Nordstrom for $100 (available in two styles and sizes 5–12), or Amazon for $50+ (available in sizes 5–14, including wide sizes, and in 15 styles).
8. Or a more affordable pair of Teva sandals for you to stay comfortable all spring and summer thanks to the stylish support of these iconic sandals. The straps are fully adjustable, so you can make sure the fit is absolute perfect as you set out to conquer the county fair, national park, or just stroll around the neighborhood. NGL, I own two pairs of these and can't wait until I'm back to wearing them full-time all summer.
The rubber soles have traction, too — so you can be confident on slippery surfaces!
Promising reviews: "Been in Mexico for a month now and have taken them into cenotes on the beach and all around Mexico. They are comfy and still look brand new. Love taking them in the ocean. Great shoes for any occasion. Socks no socks. Bought these for my wife and best friend and they also love it! :)" —Gabe
"This is my third pair of Tevas. The Hurricane style is my favorite. They last a very long time and are so comfortable! I like this new color. It is a nice neutral." —Florida Gal
Get them from Teva (available in 21 styles and sizes 5–14) or Nordstrom for $75 (available in five styles and sizes 5–11), or Amazon for $65+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 27 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
9. A pair of hiking sandals designed with adjustable ankle straps, a traction-ready rubber sole, and high arch support, so you can tackle any warm weather adventure in comfort and confidence.
Promising review: "I wasn’t sure about the straps being enough to keep the shoes on my feet, but they were so comfortable and stayed in place without cutting into my feet as the day went on. I was able to walk around the zoo for seven hours with these sandals on and my feet were perfectly fine at the end of the day. The arch support is much nicer than your average sandal." —Erin
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 6–12 and 17 colors).
10. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots just perfect for anyone whose idea of warm weather fun includes visiting all the parks and checking off as many nature hikes as possible. And thanks to the advanced, all-terrain traction rubber soles, you'll be able to scale rocksides and steep hills in cloud-like comfort.
Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
Get them from Amazon for $59.98+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and 17 colors).
Some sizes of this item is included in Prime Wardrobe
11. Allbirds Tree Runners, which are created with a lightweight eucalyptys fiber material for superior ventilation, so every walk is a ~breeze~! They also boast a castor bean oil-based foam insole to help wick moisture and regulate heat, so your feet remain fresh, dry, and comfortable, no matter how sweaty you might get walking around all day. These are perfect for festival season (and they are machine washable in case you run into a Burning Man mud situation)!
Promising review: "Like walking on clouds. Wore these all through Spain and Portugal and referred to them as 'my magic shoes.' So comfortable with great support. They are my go-to shoe for running errands too." —April C.
"I love these shoes! They are perfect for the summer months because they breathe and are great for walking. They look cute with dresses too so I have been wearing them everywhere!" —Margaret L.
Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in women's sizes 5–11, men's sizes 8–14, and 19 styles).
12. A pair of classic ballet flats designed with memory foam cushion, so you can take to the streets or workday without worrying about painful aches afterward. You don't have to be a ballerina to wear these, but they're so comfy you'll definitely feel like dancing!
Reviewers suggest sizing a half size up!
Promising review: "I don't like buying cheap shoes because, for the most part, you get what you pay for. But THESE are so comfortable, so pretty, and do not look cheap. 10/10 recommend and will buy more! They fit perfectly, and I have a little bit of a wide foot, too." —Caroline
Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes 6–9.5 and in 20+ colors).