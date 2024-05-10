31 Shoes So Comfortable, They’ll Make You Feel Like Dancing

Promising reviews: "Very comfortable shoes! It is like walking on clouds! However, if you don't intend to wear socks, go HALF size smaller." —Joyce G.

"Holy grail sneaker. I've been wearing them for almost a year and they're still in good shape. I have a backup pair ready to go, and I'm ordering a third pair today. That's how much I love them and I never want to be without them. They can be worn casual but also look professional enough to wear to work. They are light as a cloud and I forget I'm wearing them. Most shoes rub against my heel (I have Haglund's) but these don't bother me at all. This style is easily worn with pants, leggings and skirts, not an easy feat. I wear them to work and they even got me through three days of Comic-Con without any blisters. PLEASE never stop making these shoes. They are, by far, the most comfortable pair of shoes I've ever had. Better than Skechers by a mile, plus they are cute and modern looking with the almond/pointed toe." —Leota

