31 Products That’ll Allow You To Take Your Comfort With You On The Go

1. A strawberry wearable blanket because how else will you get comfortable with your hotel room's finicky AC situation *or* if you're vacationing somewhere where the weather outside is more than frightful. This plush oversized sweatshirt with keep you ~berry~ warm and it's designed with convenient pockets for stashing essentials, and maybe even snacks!
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
2. A set of Sea Bands that are designed to help reduce nausea by applying pressure to a specific acupoint on your wrist. Now, you might not have to miss out on valuable vacation moments or family time due to motion sickness!
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
3. An inflatable travel pillow, so you can find comfort in the most unlikely of places...including the middle seat, thousands of miles in the air! Enjoy your next in-flight snooze without worrying about sharing arm rests, leaning on strangers' shoulders, or bumping into flight attendants navigating the aisle thanks to this nifty product that some reviewers say can inflate using 10 breaths or less!
Promising reviews: "Easy to inflate, easy to deflate and carry. Used it for a five-hour flight and it was best sleep I've had on an airplane. It was super comfortable. I also used to stuff my feet it in it when it got too cold on the flight." —rubi
"This travel pillow was amazing! My flight was delayed six hours, and I even used this to sleep in my chair at the airport! I slept so good with this! I used it on the plane and was able to fall asleep within a few minutes because it was so comfortable! Your head is supported perfectly! I didn’t have a stiff neck when I woke up, like I normally would after sleeping on the plane! I won’t ever leave on a trip without this pillow!" —Kimberly Mozuch
4. Or a twistable memory foam pillow that you can make work for any travel sleeping situation, be it the passenger seat in the car, the middle seat of a plane, or even the aisle seat on a train. Seriously, you deserve this pillow on every long road trip you take!
Promising review: "Most travel neck pillows make me feel completely overwhelmed, and this is especially great for those with shorter necks. It gives you control and once you get the positioning that you prefer, it is really comfortable and provides the right support in the right places. Also, (and this was a selling point in the beginning,) having used this on several long-haul flights, I loved that after each trip, I could easily unzip the cover and throw it in the wash." —ltny
5. A Souper Cube in case you want to take Grandma's Italian Wedding Soup on the road back home or to school without losing any of the homemade flavors. This silicone tray freezes soups, stews, sauces, etc., in portioned sizes, so you can thaw them out individually whenever you want a taste of home.
Each tray has four fill lines in case you want to freeze a specific amount: 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
6. A packable avocado heating pad — it boasts a soothing lavender scent to help whisk you away to a place of comfort (read: your bed or couch). With less than two minutes in the microwave, this huggable heating pad warms up to a temperature that'll help with cramps and other body aches, so you can start feeling better in a jiffy!
Promising review: "This little guy is amazing. Bought it for cramping and it’s so warm and comfy. It really helps relieve pain and has a nice light lavender scent (definitely not overpowering). Perfect little heating pad, and it’s cute, too!" — Kelsey
7. A pair of wireless sleep headphones so you can wind down for the night to your favorite tunes or even listen to brown noise without bothering roommates or partners. It's comfortable to wear all night long, and some reviewers mention it's great for meditation or outdoor workouts when it's chilly out!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
8. A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals designed with waterproof foam and a molded, cushioned footbed so you could be on your feet for hours and hours without losing a smidgen of comfort. These are just perfect as house shoes or even worn outdoors, but most importantly, for traveling!
Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size. They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" —Krizia
9. Orrrr a pair of packable slippers if you like to make sure your toes stay toasty because who knows what the AC/heating situation is in the hotel, hostel, or AirBnB?! These fold up neatly into each other and would make a great go-to house shoe while traveling and even slipping into before a long flight!
And the heels fold in, so you can wear it as a shoe OR slipper!
Promising reviews: "I love that they cover my entire foot and they have a good sole on the bottom. They seem really well-made and I love the style of them. I plan on ordering a couple more pairs to have on-hand and to travel." —Tiffany Bradley
"I have been looking for a house shoe for winter and I have found the perfect pair. I wear a 7 1/2 size and bought that size and they are a perfect fit. They are surprisingly sturdy as from the picture I figured they would be ok but they are much better than ok. The big plus is they aren't so thick and heavy that they make your feet sweat. I recommend these slippers as they do keep my feet warm while in the house. It was 17 degrees outside last night & my feet were warm and comfortable." —B.A. McKinstry
10. A set of satin pillowcases if you don't fully trust hotel linens or prefer the comfort of your own while traveling. These are great for your skin *and* hair because the material helps lessen friction, so you can worry less about tangles and bedhead and more about getting a good night's sleep.
Promising review: "I was originally looking for silk pillow cases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality. I would buy again." —Kate
11. A shrinkable memory foam pillow, so you don't have to bother with uncomfortable and previously used pillows at your next hotel or AirBnB. Instead, bring your own and make your bed away from home feel just like you never left! It even comes with a nylon stuff sack, so you can compress the pillow to half its size for travel.
Reviewers even mention how packable it is!
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many pillows for planes and trains, from neck pillows to those massive inflatable ones you stick your head in and feel like you are suffocating, but this is by far the best! It’s perfect for those who love window seats and want a pillow they can squish into any shape to lie against the window. The material is soft and not hot like many of the microfiber ones, and it doesn’t squeak like some of the inflatable ones. The best part is that I can use the same pillow for hotels as well so it’s the best multipurpose pillow for all my work travel needs." —C. Brennan
12. A super cool portable sparkling water maker because it can be really hard to get a can of your favorite sparkling beverage when you're on the road or away from an actual grocery store. Instead of doom scrolling through DoorDash and GoPuff to get delivery, this easy-to-use gadget allows you to get your carbonated fix without spending another dime. Simply fill, insert, and twist!
Each bottle includes 20 mini CO2 cartridges, which can be recycled after each use!
Promising reviews: "Love this bottle/soda maker. I am obsessed with fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at-home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go. I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! —Zeusboomer911
13. A compact Verilux therapy lamp — aka the "Happy Light" — which mimics sunlight by casting a UV-free, full-spectrum light into your space. If your new place, be it temporary or permanent, is lacking in the natural light department, this must-have will make a world of difference.
The lamp has two brightness levels and two interchangeable lenses: one to reduce glare and one that's brighter. It can be used with the detachable stand or mounted on the wall!
Promising review: "I’ve suffered from SAD for a numbers of years now, and have been looking for some sort of relief that I could do on my own. Decided to give this a try although I am a natural sceptic. The Happy Light has been the best purchase I’ve made in years!! Started using it just after DST ended in November and I have to say that I did notice a difference in how I managed seasonal changes emotionally this year. This product worked so well that I purchased a smaller one to use when I’m at the office." —P. Willis
