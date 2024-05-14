BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
  A Fresh Start badge

22 Aesthetically Pleasing *And* Functional Home Decor Pieces From Black Owned Businesses

You deserve to treat yourself to something new, useful, and nice for your home. And if it supports a small business — even better.

Negesti Kaudo
by Negesti Kaudo

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The bestselling paint hue, "Current Mood" by Clare — its moody green color adds a dramatic flair to your living space, no matter which room you're repainting. And obviously, it would make an excellent color for an accent wall.

Brush dripping green paint into a yellow paint can
Cozy room with green painted walls, built-in shelves, plants, a yellow armchair, a fireplace, and assorted decorations
Clare

The paint is low-odor, washable, scrubbable, and self-priming! See their entire selection of interior paints here.

Promising review: "I love this color so much I would marry it. I bought five different samples from other places and kept coming back to this one on Clare. So happy I purchased this color as part of my bedroom overhaul." —Melissa Noyes M.

"Such a gorgeous, moody paint in any light. My husband and I did the dining room ourselves and it applied beautifully. The color looks fantastic!" —Lauren

Get it from Clare for $3+ (available as a swatch, quart, or gallon).

Clare is a Black and woman-owned paint company founded by interior designer Nicole Gibbons. They offer a wide assortment of colors to make paint shopping an effortless experience. Plus, their swatches are peel-and-stick, which is perfect for renters!

2. A set of linen tea towels if you want to add a simple yet chic accent to your kitchen or dining room. These machine-washable towels are perfect for use as placemats, dish towels, or serving.

Flat lay of a rustic bread loaf, cheese, fruits, nuts, and cutlery on a striped cloth
A fresh pear rests on a stack of folded linen tea towels
Linoto

Promising review: "I have Linoto’s sheets and love them, and these towels are just as wonderful, thick and generously sized and a perfect gift if you can bear to give them away." —Andrea S.

Get a set of four from Linoto for $79 (available in four colors).

Linoto is a luxury linen company creating premium-quality bedding, curtains, towels, and other home textiles.

3. A candle boasting a blend of rainwater, lavender, vanilla bean, and bourbon notes to fill your home with the most wonderful aroma for when you pull your bootstraps up after a good ol' sob session. Pretty sure we all need this in our candle collection.

Candle labeled
Cavo

Get it from Cavo for $24 (available in two jar styles).

Cavo is a California-based Black- and woman-owned business selling non-toxic soy candles. Going above and beyond, they even have curated playlists inspired by the scents of the candles, so you can truly enjoy nothing but good vibes in your space.

4. A round ceramic planter pot that adds warm hues to your miniature, indoor greenhouse without taking away from the beauty of your greenery. Trust us; you will get compliments on both!

Decorative red-green vase surrounded by lush houseplants on draped fabric
Pepper Palm / Etsy

Get it from Pepper Palm on Etsy for $25.

Pepper Palm is a small business based in Tennessee that creates handcrafted planters and plant accessories.

5. A woven laundry basket created with recycled PVC water pipe — it's versatile enough to use for laundry, as a large plant pot, or as a very stylish storage container in any room!

A woven basket with towel hanging over side
Wicker laundry basket next to a couch with a striped blanket in a cozy room setting
Mo's Crib

Get it from Mo's Crib for $120.

Mo's Crib is a woman- and family-owned sustainable home decor brand founded by two South African sisters. Their products include home goods of premium quality inspired by nature and traditional African craftmanship.

6. A hand-painted clipboard stand just perfect for displaying your favorite photos, a miniature calendar, or even just alone on your shelf for a chic, decorative accent.

Three clipboards with inspirational quote and photos on display
The Heart Department Co. / Etsy

Promising reviews: "This stand alone easel is beautifully made. I love the subtle cantaloupe color. It made the perfect gift!" —Marjorie

"Love this! Using it as a picture frame. I asked to have mine modified so that it sits horizontally. It arrived so quickly, exactly as requested, and it’s just perfect!!!" —rachelbrown4365

Get it from The Heart Department Co. on Etsy for $25.62.

The Heart Department Co. is a small business specializing in handcrafted, minimalist home decor.

7. An air plant hanger decorated with pieces of amethyst to add a luxe vibe to your space while still showing off your thriving plant babies.

Air plants suspended in geometric metal holders with hanging purple crystals
Oh So Fitting / Etsy

Get it from Oh So Fitting on Etsy for $135.

Oh So Fitting is an Atlanta-based, Black and woman-owned small business specializing in handcrafted jewelry and home decor.

8. A handmade geometric throw in case the best part of your living space is how cozy it can be year-round. This blanket is created with soft cotton that'll keep you and your guests comfy on the couch but look great folded on a chair, too!

A throw blanket with a checkered pattern draped over a tall stool
Emma Make Studio / Etsy

Get it from Emma Make Studio on Etsy for $251.36.

Emma Make Studio is a Black and woman-owned small business founded by Emma, an English and Mozambican designer, creating handcrafted artwork, accessories, and decor.

9. An incense holder designed like a chimney, so you can enjoy the slow stream of smoke from your favorite incense cones as your home fills with a wonderful aroma.

ceramic incense holder upfront, and a box behind it, all positioned next to a potted plant
EcoVibe

Get it from EcoVibe for $28.

EcoVibe is a Portland-based, family-owned retailer that curates an assortment of home goods by local designers, women, minority- and family-owned small businesses. Plus, they even sell live plants!

10. A bold bedding set by Rochelle Porter Design featuring a vibrant print that brings a pop of color to your bedroom. It's designed with cotton to keep you cool and comfortable as you lounge, nap, and sleep in your fresh new sheets!

Bedroom with a bed adorned with a patterned comforter set and decorative pillows
Stacked bed linens with vibrant tropical patterns, featuring a folded duvet cover and three pillows
Decoratd

Get it from Decoratd for $169.99+ (available in Full/Queen and King).

Rochelle Porter Design offers vibrant, pattern-heavy textiles and other home decor that add a pop of color to your home.

11. A set of woven coasters with vibrant designs so you can keep your table protected from sweaty glasses and watermarks with a pop of color.

Hand placing a glass on a vibrant, beaded coaster on a tablecloth, next to dinnerware
Four decorative coasters with a dried flower bouquet on the right
Expedition Su

Get a set of four from Expedition Subsahara for $39.

Expedition Subsahara is a woman-owned small business founded by Senegal native Sofi Seck. Each product is created by an African artisan and 20% of all sales go towards a Senegalese school for girls that focuses on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math).

12. homemade candle made of coconut wax with a 60-hour burn time, so you don't have to worry about a lingering chemical smell in your space when you want to set the mood right.

Sage and Citrus scented candle in a jar with label detailing product features like 8 oz size and 60 hr burn time, and website address
AcScented Air / Etsy

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Taylor Steele owns several of these candles, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using these candles for years, and they never disappoint. Each 8-ounce candle has a burn life of an impressive 60 hours, but you'll definitely want to stock up on all their amazing scents. My favorites right now are Forever Fall and Lavender & Lemongrass!"

Promising review: "Loved the Sage and Citrus musky earthy scent, how it filled the room and transformed the space. I also purchased the Coconut Lime Verbana and Lavender/Lemongrass candles, very pleased. High quality candles, eager to try more scents!" —tecknacolorninja

Get it from AcScented Air on Etsy for $15 (available in 14 scents).

AcScented Air is a small business based in Philly that specializes in handcrafted candles.

13. A macrame hanging shelf for you to display your smaller trinkets, potted plants, or photos in an elegant way that uses vertical space.

Macrame plant hanger holding decorative items on a wall with a framed artwork below
Macrame plant hanger holding a pot, against a wall with a diamond pattern rack and plants on the side
Knot A Game / Etsy

Get it from Knot A Game on Etsy for $45+ (available in four fabrics).

Knot A Game is a Pennsylvania-based small business specializing in macrame home decor.