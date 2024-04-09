If You Have Big Boobs, Here Are 30 Bras Reviewers Swear Are Actually Comfortable

FYI, this bra is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "This is one of the most comfortable bras I have ever owned. I have always had trouble finding one with the right band and cup size and this bra is right on at a 34I. The 'girls' are finally where they should be!" —Kathy V

"This has been the ONLY bra I've ever owned that actually fits me. Puts the girls where they are supposed to be and the shoulder straps fit perfect. It may not work for some depending on your build. (I've had two kids; age and gravity have taken over if you know what I mean! Lol!!!) Not all bras are made the same, nor are all women's breasts, and this bra has been the ONLY bra that has helped raise my confidence. No uni-boob, doesn't spread them out to your armpits, and puts them RIGHT up and to where they feel comfortable ALL DAY!!!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $40+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes I–K, and 28 colors)