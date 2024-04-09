If You Have Big Boobs, Here Are 30 Bras Reviewers Swear Are Actually Comfortable

1. A Goddess Keira underwire bra, which offers supportive full-coverage cups accented with a sheer panel that's cute enough to show off underneath your favorite plunging V-neck!
FYI, this bra is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "This is one of the most comfortable bras I have ever owned. I have always had trouble finding one with the right band and cup size and this bra is right on at a 34I. The 'girls' are finally where they should be!" —Kathy V
"This has been the ONLY bra I've ever owned that actually fits me. Puts the girls where they are supposed to be and the shoulder straps fit perfect. It may not work for some depending on your build. (I've had two kids; age and gravity have taken over if you know what I mean! Lol!!!) Not all bras are made the same, nor are all women's breasts, and this bra has been the ONLY bra that has helped raise my confidence. No uni-boob, doesn't spread them out to your armpits, and puts them RIGHT up and to where they feel comfortable ALL DAY!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $40+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes I–K, and 28 colors)
2. A ribbed bralette to keep "the girls" high with the help of lightly padded cups for shape and support. Now, you can lounge or WFH (off-camera, of course) in comfort without having to get fully dressed to do so.
I own two of these bralettes and they are one of my favorite pieces to lounge in *or* throw on in the morning under a hoodie to go walk my dog. As a 46 DDD/F, I was pretty sure I'd never find a bralette that fit well without any spillage or simply just letting my boobs hang on the inside, and THIS IS IT. There's support on the inside with a little padding and it's comfortable! My back doesn't hurt after wearing it for awhile, and sometimes I have to readjust, but that's par for the course with a bralette that doesn't have distinguished cups. Definitely recommend! I ordered a size 3!
Promising reviews: "I don’t normally write reviews but when it’s something so incredibly comfortable I bought 6 more of… you can bet I’m writing a review. Long hours on my feet and I hate wearing wire bras to work. I saw this bra on my email and figured I’d try it. It's comfortable and supportive! The lining has cups sewn in so I don’t look flat chested like I do with other bralettes I’ve tried. I ordered a size 2 since I’m a 40DDD and I could’ve done a 1 but like I said I want to be comfortable at work. I swear you won’t regret getting this super comfortable bralette" —ShiraB32
Get it from Torrid for $20.94+ (originally $39.90; available in sizes 00–6X and 10 colors).
3. An updated balconette underwire bra by Lane Bryant featuring zoned padding that moves with you for a customized fit that feels practically made for your shape. It's also designed with a flexible underband for extra comfort and metal rings on the adjustable straps for support you can actually depend upon!
Promising reviews: "The rings are everything!!! Having circular rings that hold the straps instead of the ' - ' that always turns in to ' / ' and winds up making the entire fit WAY OFF, is perfect. 44DDD here, and this bra stays in place, doesn't let the straps get wonky and is as comfortable as a bra can get." —jfenk
Get it from Lane Bryant for $58.95+ (available in six colors; band sizes 34–52 and cup sizes B–H).
4. A sheer demi underwire bra designed with breathable mesh cups that allow for a supported, natural-looking lift. Just because you have big boobs shouldn't mean you can't have cute bras!
Promising reviews: "This instantly became my favorite bra, which is a shock. I am very large chested and usually need something with a lot of holding power. This was purchased since it was cute, but it's also really functional! My boobs don't feel heavy in it. The straps are comfy and everything stays in place. Great purchase!!" —Mandie
"I love this bra! I am 136 pounds and wear a 34F/34DDD and this bra is so supportive. And it makes the girls look good too which is a plus because some bras make your boobs look weird lol. This bra is so comfortable too and it has three hooks instead of two, which is a big deal for me. I’ll definitely buy more." —Chelsea Belcher
Get it from Amazon for $17.10+ (available in band sizes and cup sizes; and 19 colors).
5. A lacy underwire bra — it's giving expensive lingerie without the price tag, not to mention full-coverage cups to help prevent spillage and adjustable straps for you to get the perfect fit.
FYI, this bra is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "You have no idea how hard it is for me to find a decently priced bra that FITS! This is so perfect! I'm 36G and the middle actually touches me. It's so comfy! I'm ordering one in every color! I'm very happy with this!" —Aurora
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–K, and in 34 colors)
6. A wireless sports bra to make working out less of a literal backache with molded, seam-free cups, breathable mesh insets, and adjustable straps that, wait for it, are cushioned for extra comfort!
Promising review: "This was a recommendation from a fellow large-chested friend who works out a bunch and runs a bit. This is so comfortable and I can wear it throughout the day, including on the days when I don't end up working out and just sit in loungewear instead. When I go for a run, I just clip the cross in the back and immediately have great support." —Nik
Get it from Amazon for $16.59+ (available in band sizes 28–40, cup sizes DD–GG, and 33 colors).
7. A Natori underwire T-shirt bra, which is perfect for everyday wear because of its contoured cups, comfortable stretch fabric, and line-free silhouette that basically disappears underneath your favorite tops and dresses.
Promising review: "I have gotten so picky when it comes to wearing any kind of bra with a wire however, as a 32 DDD I feel like I don’t really have a choice and this bra is the ultimate for comfort, shape and look. It’s my repeat purchase. Have found it to wash well on delicate and I hang dry it. I have two of this brand and wear them constantly. Definitely recommend if you hate underwires, but due to your size you need to wear them. 😜 (This is my daily wear and would not be enough support for any type of exercise other than a walk)." —WLofthouse
Get it from Nordstrom for $74 (available in eight colors; band sizes 32–38 and cup sizes B–G) or Amazon for $48.10+ (available in 32 colors; band sizes 30–38 and cup sizes C–G).
8. A vintage-inspired balconette bra, so you can stay stylish even underneath your outfit with dependable support from foam-lined padded cups and underwire boning.
Promising review: "I cannot express how thrilled I am with this bra. I'm 4'10" and wear a 38J in UK sizing and a 38M in US sizes (not that I can find 38Ms in the US. Grr.). At these sizes, it's extremely hard to find a decent bra at all, and most of what's available are full coverage bras. It's been literally years since I've owned a bra that was as cute and low cut as this one. I ordered the 38J and it fits beautifully! There's no spillage whatsoever and the fit is smooth enough that it doesn't show through even under really thin shirts. It was surprisingly comfortable too, even on the first day that I wore it. I could not be happier with this purchase, especially at the price! I absolutely recommend this bra and plan on purchasing at least two more in the near future." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $22.68+ (available in sizes 28G–44H and in 14 colors)
9. An under-$20 unlined lace bra that's sexy *and* smart thanks to its full-coverage and supportive underwire design. And considering how expensive bra shopping can be, you might as well grab several of the 14 color options at once at that price.
Promising review: "I am in love with these bras and will definitely buy them again. They are soft and gorgeous. I cannot believe the price and quality. I am a 34DDD, and these bras fit PERFECTLY and comfortably. In addition to these bras, I purchased two very expensive Wacoal bras. I like these so much more." —T. Morrisroe
Get it from Amazon for $14.64+ (available in sizes 32C–46DDD and in 14 colors).
10. A front-closure T-shirt bra — quite literally a "perfect" bra, it offers full-coverage, underwire support, and lightweight lining, so you can wear it comfortably underneath pretty much all of your favorite tops.
Ohhhh, I LOVE this bra! I have spent many years trying to make front-close bras work for me. Usually, there's tons of spillage, the closure digs into my skin, or the bra simply doesn't fit right. But, finally, just finally, have I found a front closure bra that works for me and my DDD/F bosom. I love it, so easy to take on and off, and so comfortable to wear! The back strap is super wide and supportive, while still being smooth underneath my tops.
Promising reviews: "I have six of these bras. I love them. The front closure, the back support, the comfort. Fits true to size and hope they never stop making." —JJJJJJJJJJ20
"I have three front close bras from Torrid. I love them all. But this one is my absolute favorite because the back covers all of my back fat. It’s like a sports bra in the back and a regular bra in the front. So I have a little cleavage in the front and full coverage in the back. It’s comfy to wear on laid back T-shirt days and supportive enough to wear when I’m going out with friends. I’ll be ordering a black one next." —Jane1995
Get it from Torrid for $35.94+ (originally $59.90; available in band sizes 36–50 and cup sizes B–H).
11. A classic underwire sports bra created with mesh panels for ventilation and wide cushioned straps, so you can have all the support you need during your next boxing class or hiking trip. It'll even help keep you cool as you workout, and there's a hook on the strap if you want a racerback style!
Promising review: "I am large-chested (36FF) and it is SO hard to find sports bras made for larger busts that are supportive enough. I run and do a lot of HIIT, and this sports bra is fantastic for keeping me in place during my workouts! Plus, it is very comfortable and made of a soft material. I highly recommend this sports bra." —Chilaquiles
Get it from Amazon for $19+ (available in band sizes 28-40, cup sizes DD-J, and 33 styles).
12. A Gossard sheer bra because having large tatas should not mean sacrificing style for comfort. Embrace a sexier side of the bra world with this lightweight, seamless, convertible bra that'll feel like you're wearing nothing at all (except, your boobs won't be dangling down to your knees)!
Promising review: "With a larger chest, I have never found a cuter, more supportive, unpadded bra. It works well with every shirt I have, it's the only bra I will ever buy again!" —lyndseybakes
Get it from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in sizes 28DD–38G and in 10 colors)
13. A longline bralette created with delicate lace and a cropped length, so you can relax or even sleep in comfort that still has some support thanks to wireless cups and adjustable straps.
Promising reviews: "I’ve bought this bralette a couple of times now and I adore it. I’m very busty (42H) with a very small waist in comparison. It’s hard to find cute, lacy bralettes at all in my size, but when I do they’re usually either too small in the bust or too wide in the band. This hits all the marks. The band is tight and wide so it offers a little support, and the cups are wide enough to hold the girls. Cute enough to add a little interest under a cami or a crop top. I still mostly wear it at home but I’ve worn it out a few times and didn’t feel uncomfortable, which busty gals know is huge. Love!" —