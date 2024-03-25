It's Time For A Spring Wardrobe Update, So Here Are 30 Things From Amazon To Help

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A go-to maxi dress that'll become your new favorite fashion piece once you realize how many ways you can wear it (spoiler alert: infinite)! Dress it up with a belt, jacket, and heels, or keep it casual with your favorite sneakers.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this dress. Fits me like a glove. The material is lightweight and very flowy. And POCKETS!!!! I'm actually on here to buy another one in a different color. Buy it!!" —Angela Kutchera
"I love this dress. Wear it alone, with a belt, with a variety of sweaters… It’s a good length, comfortable, the material is lightweight but despite several wears hasn’t changed at all. One of my top favorite dresses, and I own some much higher end ones than this." —Maria
Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and 53 colors/prints)
2. A knit pullover and shorts set because sometimes spring weather can go from chilly to warm, just like that *snaps*. This matching set offers a perfect solution for when you want to prioritize comfort, but still look very very chic. As a Midwesterner, I am literally adding this to my cart, ASAP.
Promising reviews: "I love this waffle knit lounge set. It is SUPER comfy and breathable...Not to mention, it’s also very cute! I changed into the set on the day I was being discharged from the hospital and got so many compliments from nurses on it." —RC
"Perfect for spring. Most comfortable lounge set I have owned. I love that it's long-sleeved with shorts for spring. Still cold here but can get hot, so the shorts are perfect. I have it in two colors, I loved it so much!" —Erin Wold
Price: $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 colors and styles)
3. A chiffon blouse so easy to dress up for your next springtime occasion, you probably won't believe it! It boasts three-quarter sleeve, a wide scoop neck, and a built-in lining, so you don't have to worry about any bra lines or straps peeking through.
Promising review: "Very pretty on. Could be belted too. Lightweight for spring or summer. Would be nice under a blazer or jacket. Haven’t washed it yet not sure how it will be after washed. Considering buying another." —Amazon Customer
Price: $26.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors)
4. A flowy tank dress if your spring wardrobe consists of lots of comfortable go-tos. This simple dress will fit right in with a maxi-length silhouette and lightweight material.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! It’s loose, lightweight but not sheer, and great for summer. I wanted something very comfortable for chasing around the kids I babysit in NYC humidity. The slits on both sides make it really easy to move around in without being too risqué. I also love the adjustable straps." —Kat Y.
Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 32 colors)
5. A pair of Levi's mid-length denim shorts, so you can make it through spring and beyond in comfort and style thanks to a cotton blend that offers enough stretch for a can't-stop-won't-stop fit that's long enough between your thighs, it might even help prevent chafing!
Promising reviews: "I am a pear shape and always have had a REALLY hard time find shorts that fit right while being comfortable and looking good. I took a chance on these for the sale price of $10, but I would be more than willing to pay three times as much because they fit so well, are so comfortable, and I feel really confident in a pair of shorts for the first time in my life! They have a good amount of stretch without being too much so or feeling cheap, and just feel really good to wear. The pictures truly don't do them justice. Don't hesitate to grab these!!" —Jeana & Arno
"I love Levi's mid-length shorts for every day use. I usually turn up the finished hem once to have them slightly shorter. They still cover me but IMO the little turn up is cuter w/sandals and sneaks. The stretch makes them comfortable, the colors are great and they last forever." —Normie
Price: $18.47+ (available in sizes 24–40 and 22 colors)
6. A puff sleeve top designed with a tie closure in the front *and* back, so you can adjust it for the perfect fit. It's time to welcome spring with open arms and vintage-inspired ruffles!
Promising reviews: "So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality... This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it from." —Taylor
"The fit and color are as pictured! This top is really comfy and adjustable with the strings on the back. The material is pretty soft and not scratchy or cheap at all. I love this top! —naomi
Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 30 colors/patterns)
7. A breezy print wrap that adds the perfect lightweight layer to any outfit, so you can be springtime-chic and make a big statement without barely even trying.
Promising review: "This is the fourth cover-up that I have bought from Moss Rose. They wash well, fit well and look great. It isn't sheer so you can be covered while on the way to the beach or pool but they are not so thick that you will sweat to death getting there. They hold up well, or at least all the ones I purchased in the past have so I don't expect this one to be any different since it is identical to the others except in color and pattern. It didn't shrink in the wash nor did it bleed. I hang dry and it dries quickly. This is nice enough to be worn over a sundress, or dress up a T-shirt and jeans or shorts." —Margaret
Price: $25.96 (available in 42 colors)
8. A boxy T-shirt dress, which makes an effortlessly chic outfit that you can dress up or down depending on how you choose to accessorize. We *love* a versatile piece!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "I love this dress! The jersey fabric feels amazing and it’s a loose fit. I’m buying it in every color!" —AD
"This dress is everything. It fits comfortably and as expected for an oversized style t-shirt dress. On me, this dress hits just above the knee. It’s held up perfectly through many washes. It can be dressed up with a cardigan and makes me feel super chic when I’m just lounging around the house." —Amazon Customer
Price: $24.20 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors)
9. A pair of stretchy-waist, paperbag wide-leg pants created with a lightweight material for a linen-like style, elevating your spring wardrobe from just OK to absolutely fabulous!
Promising reviews: "I NEVER LEAVE REVIEWS but i had to this time! These are amazing! Fit perfectly, loose, flowy, most importantly COMFORTABLE!! So happy with the purchase!" —Katie
"Pants fit awesome! They look great with flats and booties. Also, the fabric is great, it’s light but not sheer. Better than other work pants I have purchased in the same style on Amazon. Also, they washed up great (after two washes on normal cycle). Would buy again." —Rickanderson2134
Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors)
10. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that could be easily dressed up with the right jacket or heels for a put-together look that's still ridiculously comfortable, thanks to jogger-style bottoms.
Promising reviews: "This is a jumpsuit for all seasons. You can wear it in the summer with sandals or espadrilles. In the winter, you can wear it with a light jacket or cardigan. I have worn it at work recently, with heels. And yes, it is fitted enough that it works for both formal and casual settings. A great buy for the price!" —Nina Cates
"This feels like a comfy pair of jammies but can be dressed up with a belt and heels. 💕 The waistband is elastic and the material is a medium-weight stretchy material. Surprisingly nice quality piece for the price. —Marthastoo
Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors)
11. A must-have cocktail dress featuring a flowing A-line skirt and square neckline for a sophisticated, vintage-inspired look! It's just perfect for your next spring occasion, whether it's a wedding reception or a first date!
Oh, and it has pockets, too! BTW, lots of reviewers mention checking the size chart for exact measurements when ordering! And some even add tulle or a petticoat underneath for extra fullness in the skirt.
Promising reviews: "I feel ridiculously pretty in this dress. Comfortable too. I still can't believe it costs what it costs. The steel blue color is gorgeous. I have come back to buy this dress in other colors. I don't think I've ever done that before." —Katy Clemens
"This dress fits perfectly and is high quality material. I have worn it twice now and received about 50 compliments so far! The dots remind me of a gumball machine and instantly illicit happiness and joy. You will receive lots of looks and smiles if you wear this dress. Highly recommend!" —Donna Summer
Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 41 colors)