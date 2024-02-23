Here Are 26 Pieces Of Clothing Under $25 That Look Like They Cost Much, Much More

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A satin-like bodysuit created with underwire to offer some support, so you don't have to worry about bra straps taking away from the luxuriousness of this top. Add this to your wardrobe and see how much more you end up going out with friends and family...👀
Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, and the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit and asked where I ordered. So funny that I sent them to Amazon. I highly recommend this purchase. Very great packaging as well." —Hope Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $21.88 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).
2. A plaid denim suspender skirt adorned with a sophisticated button-front accent and scalloped hem, so you can turn any top into a preppy 'fit.
3. A bustier crop top so you can effortlessly accentuate your figure and elevate your style all at once. Hook closures along the front offer a flirty customization option, and that pair of jeans you've wanted to wear and show off your best assets *hint hint* will absolutely bring the entire look together.
Promising review: "I need to get more. I love this corset. It is everything I hoped for and have been looking for! Great sizing. Order down if you want a snug fit. The straps aren't adjustable if you order too large, the top will drop too far down." —H. Friel
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors).
4. A pair of overalls made with an oh-so-comfortable cotton-linen blend so that you can step out in such chic style, everyone will think you've just emerged from creating high-class art in a fancy studio space...even if you're just on a quick snack run between meetings.
Promising review: "My husband hates it when I wear baggy clothes, but he loves these overalls. The loose style is super comfortable and cute, not sloppy or dowdy. The light fabric is perfect even for hot weather. I love the length, too. I've worn them with flip-flops and combat boots. A perfect outfit for running errands, lounging around or traveling. Pair them with a simple white t-shirt, signature slides and a statement jacket and you're a fashionista!" —Eliza B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S—3X and 18 colors/patterns).
5. A one-shoulder midi dress that'll make a BIG statement at your next event with its belted waist and side split.
Promising review: "The dress was so comfortable on top of feeling so beautiful! The material was great, the fit was true to size! I’d say the one-side comes up a LITTLE high onto the neck, but it can be pinned or easily altered. I felt wonderful wearing it and can’t wait for the next time I can wear it again." —Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in eight colors and sizes L–5X).
6. A knotted tee in case your favorite bottoms are of the high-waisted variety (*raises hand*) or you really really love a cropped style. This closet staple offers a fitted style without sacrificing comfort, thanks to its lightweight cotton design.
7. A pair of Amazon Essentials jeggings that have earned over 11,000 5-star reviews because of how comfortable they are while still looking like classic denim jeans. I mean, no one has to know that they aren't! 🤫
Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover
Get them from Amazon for $14.57+ (available in sizes XS–XXL in regular, and long and eight colors).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!
8. A teddy jacket for a simple, cozy look that you can layer under your coat and finally understand what actual hibernation feels like.
Promising review: "I waited entirely too long to buy one of these!! I live in the northeast where we have brutally cold winters. The heat in my apartment is wonky and I'm always cold in the morning while at my desk. This jacket is SO warm, cozy and snuggly. It feels like wearing a hug!! I can't wait until next winter (first time in my entire four decades on earth I've ever said that!) so I can wear it again." —jamie lynn prata
Get it from Amazon for $21+ (available in women's sizes S—3XL and 16 styles).
9. A slip dress if you want to have that A-list celebrity style for a fraction of the price. This body-hugging, maxi-length style will usher in the compliments, and it's versatile enough to dress up or down with the right jacket or shoes.
Promising review: "I bought a size small, I’d def go down. I WAS OBSESSED over all tho. It fit great, it’s quality you pay for but not sheer at all and soft stretchy material. I received soooo many compliments and felt best dressed. I’ll buy this product 100 times." —Kelsey Manzano
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 38 colors).
10. An asymmetrical tank that'll make putting together an impromptu GNO outfit a breeze. Its ruched bodice and cropped length mean that the hardest decision you'll have for this fit is which pair of jeans will complement the subtle shimmer of this top best!
Promising review: "Absolutely perfect. I love this top so much and have worn it on many occasions! It's versatile because of its neutral color, but visually interesting due to the fabric (slightly shimmery and I love the wrapped layered texture) and asymmetrical strap. Super comfortable, stretchy fabric. Not see-through (unlike other white tops I’ve bought online), many layers of coverage." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors).
11. A beautiful chiffon blouse just perfect for serving looks with its sophisticated mock neck design. And if you're wondering whether you should wear this shirt tucked or untucked... I am #teamtuck!
Promising review: "This is a really great item. It’s a very nice material, and the print is vibrant. It’s not very long so if you’re tall, make sure you’ll want to tuck it into something high-waisted. The sleeves are just the tiiiiiniest bit short on me, but as I said, I’m super tall so I’m used to it. I definitely recommend this top!" —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors and prints).
12. A faux leather mini skirt with an asymmetrical zip (that's actually functional) to deliver some very chic vibes at your next concert or night out on the town!
Promising review: "Super cute skirt! High waisted, perfect length, comfortable and the zippers are actual zippers and not just for show. Very cute unzipped. I got a XL plus. It has a little bit of stretch but not much so consider sizing up especially if you have a little 'fupa.'" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors and L–5X).
13. A detachable shirt collar, which takes your favorite sweater or sweatshirt to a whole new level without breaking the bank. Plus, you don't have to worry about buttons showing through or tucking a shirt back in throughout the day!
Promising review: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors and in round and pointed collars).
14. Or a classic button-down blouse — an essential for every wardrobe, so you're ready to put together a sophisticated outfit whenever necessary. But, of course, it's versatile enough to wear solo, with shorts, or even as a cover-up on your next beach day. This top is, quite literally, timeless.
Promising reviews: "Looks like a linen shirt. Very light, somewhat see through but with a nude color bra it is fine. It does have slits on each side which I wasn't aware of when I ordered." —Kindle Customer kriley4
"Light breathable fabric. You can leave it open, tie it, or button it up. Held up really well through a bunch of washes. I would highly recommend this. It’s a timeless staple that can work from casual to business. Medium fits perfectly, no gap around the chest. It’s a little loose but I wanted that fit." —Katherine
Get it from Amazon from $22.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors).
15. A satin cowl neck midi dress just perfect for whenever you need to gussy up for a special occasion, like a wedding, gala, or even a semi-formal event. Plus, reviewers rave about how comfortable and easy to move in it is!
16. An underwire bodysuit that'll elevate any bottoms for a sophisticated and sexy style that even Miranda Priestley might raise an eyebrow of approval. It's giving designer fashion without the label.
Promising review: "This bodysuit make me feel so sexy! I usually cover up a bit more than this, so I was nervous, and I’ve never worn a body suit before, but it was so comfortable. I got a tons of compliments!! I will be ordering at least a couple more in different colors :)" —Alexis
Get it from Amazon for $18.30+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors).
17. Some high-waisted flare leggings in case you want to add an old-school touch to your style. These comfy leggings are perfect for anytime wear and making it look like you put in a lot of time and money on your wardrobe, when really you could have several pairs on deck for under $100.
BTW, many reviewers mention that these pants are on the longer side and suggest wearing them with platform or heeled shoes! Pregnant reviewers love them as well!!
Promising review: "I wear flare leggings pants every day all the time for many years. I have Lululemon, Aerie, Sunzel, Pink, and others. I don’t know what it is about these pants. Maybe it's the way they’re cut the material they use, but they are so figure-flattering it’s unbelievable. Probably the world’s most comfortable pants as well. I wear these with 3–4 inch platforms, and the length is perfect. I already own four pairs I’m gonna buy more. 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️ These pants are so outstanding this is my first clothing review." —Roxanne Lisa McLean
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).
18. A mock-neck bodysuit that's versatile enough to pair with any bottoms or dress, creating a super-sophisticated style that's comfortable as heck thanks to the seamless fitted design eliminating the need for tucking or adjusting. And it even comes in fleece-lined styles for added warmth.
Be sure to reference the size chart (the last image on the listing) before ordering!
Promising reviews: "Warm, cozy, a perfect basic for your closet. About a year ago I purchased the solid turtleneck and fell in love. It is made with very warm fabric, which is perfect for our harsh winters. It is form-fitting to your body. I have purchased about four others since." —Daniela Orozco
"So I bought two black turtleneck bodysuits, one designer a