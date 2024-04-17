12 Things About Wedding Dress Shopping That No One Tells You

It was upon getting lunch with one of my editors, when I'd asked her to print out a return label for one of the many wedding dresses I'd returned, that I thought, "Hey, maybe this whole experience wasn't quite what I'd imagined" — i.e., the Say Yes to the Dress moment where my loved ones weep over my beauty in a well-lit room.
I knew I wanted two things: a short, simple courthouse dress and a more traditional, sleeved ceremony dress. I had a pretty good idea about what I wanted for the latter, given that I have pics of wedding dresses on my phone dating back over a decade.
So, here's what I learned on my quest to say yes to...two dresses:
1.Sample sizes can be a struggle.
2.Some dress styles can go out of stock very quickly.
3.You (probably) need to make an appointment.
4.It's okay to be a lil' stressed.
5.It's good to try on a wide variety of dresses.
6.People will probably think you look good in a lot of things.
7.You can wear whatever you want.
8.The online wedding dress market is pretty amazing.
9.Return policies are your friend.
10.But being overwhelmed by choice is very real.
11.It's worth going to a tailor to get your measurements professionally taken.
12.I did have a moment where I tried on the dress that made me feel amazing — but it was in my room, shortly after an earthquake.