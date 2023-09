Vanessa Hudgens Addressed Playing The Latine Character Gabriella In "High School Musical," Despite Not Being Latine Herself

Earlier this year, Vanessa said that it was a "struggle" to make it in Hollywood as a Filipino person, explaining at a press conference in Manila, "I remember, I was auditioning for a movie that I was very passionate about, a character that I always wanted to play, and I was told I couldn’t because I wasn’t Black or Latina. I’m like, 'I’m ethnic! If that’s what you’re looking for.' But you know, it’s hard. It really is. And I think I’m still out there, trying to find where I fit in Hollywood."