If Your FYP Is Full Of Videos About Toxic Relationships, Here’s Why It Might Not Be Good For You

“This is why the kind of conversation that we're now having is not a conversation that can happen on social media, because it trades on a kind of nuance. The danger is, if you say something like this in too casual a way, it can end up sounding like victim blaming. Obviously, that's not what we're trying to do,” Matt said.

“Relating to an individual who has been mistreated by somebody, as somebody who nonetheless isn't was a choice maker — part of the work of recovery, learning from those experiences, and not making the same mistakes, is to reflect upon your own choices and not merely the choices of someone else. That's not that's not something that the media of social media is well attuned to.”

