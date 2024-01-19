Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    If Your FYP Is Full Of Videos About Toxic Relationships, Here’s Why It Might Not Be Good For You

    “If you didn't know better, you would think that everybody was dating, married to or raising children with an ex who was a serial killer.”

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Orange peel theory. The guy punching a puzzle. Horrendous wedding vows. If your TikTok FYP is anything like mine, then it’s a total smorgasbord of people sharing their bad relationships. It can take different forms: people "testing" their partners, videos of people behaving in toxic ways, "tips" you need to follow to avoid such toxic people, and "therapists" reacting to it all. Truly, a solid third of my FYP is this stuff. Hours of entertainment, right?

    screenshot of a video that&#x27;s captioned puzzle destroyed by my future ex husband
    bonusbecky / Via tiktok.com

    The trouble is, I have OCD — and one of the way it manifests is relationship OCD (ROCD). ROCD is a subtype of OCD that focuses on relationships, which I didn’t even realize I had until I was dating my now-fiancé wondering why an ugly fleece he wore led me to spiral into thinking we’d break up. Basically, everyone has fears around their relationship: What if they’re not right for me? What if I don’t really love them? What if…? But the OCD brain takes this uncertainty to a level that is intolerable and totally consuming.

    graphic showing the thought cycle of OCD
    Elenabs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Perhaps one of the most ironic parts of my writing this is that I first found out what ROCD meant via a TikTok. I remember watching it, Googling “ROCD,” and thinking, “Yup, that sounds exactly like me.” I then proceeded to do nothing about it because I didn’t think I had OCD. That…didn’t go so well for me. I was formally diagnosed for something else that came up.

    I don’t know if TikTok knows I have ROCD or if it’s simply guessed that content about turbulent relationships will hold my attention — i.e. the aim of every social media app. I now notice that the kinds of discussions I see in such videos would exacerbate my worst thinking.

    hand holding an orange
    darwinandtheblonde / Via tiktok.com

    Hey, my fiancé is kinda slow at chopping that onion turned into My fiancé is slow at chopping onions and that is a sign of weaponized incompetence à la the TikTok husband that didn’t get his wife the canned pumpkin. This ultimately means that years down the line I will be stuck with all the housework, seething with resentment, and utterly reeking of onions because this is a sign that I’m in one of those terrible relationships so I may as well end it now. To be clear: weaponized incompetence is very real. It just isn’t what’s actually happening in my relationship. His knife work could just use some improving.

    I also want to note that there’s a difference between intentionally engaging with triggering content for Exposure and Response Prevention reasons versus as part of a compulsion. For example, a video of a “therapist” who claimed to know the one thing that signified true love recently popped up on my FYP and I found myself watching the entire thing to test whether me and my partner fit the bill so I could get that sweet hit of reassurance. Nope! Not good!

    One of the things that helped me snap out of it was a TikTok I saw by creator @emmamastone. “This is my impression of the For You Page when you’re in a healthy relationship and you’ve stopped feeling anxiety about bad things happening pertaining to the relationship but then you log onto TikTok and it’s like TikTok and anxiety have a brand deal,” she began, before acting out a number of dramatic stories ranging from infidelity to death.

    @emmamastone

    all i would like to see is some happy relationship content can we do that instead

    ♬ original sound - emma
    emmamastone / Via tiktok.com

    I spoke to Emma, who’s a 24-year-old from the Chicago area who predominantly makes videos about crochet and knitting. When I asked her why she made the video, she replied, “I was scrolling. I don't feel a lot of relationship anxiety personally, I'm in a stable relationship. I'm very happy. [But] I got maybe like 20 videos in a row. Husband left! Boyfriend left! Boyfriend died! Girlfriend stole their money! Boyfriend got shot while they were gone! I suddenly just felt this panic come up, because I do struggle with anxiety.”

    emmamastone / Via tiktok.com

    “I needed an outlet to talk about all these videos that I just saw, that other people might relate to as well. Because I know people in my life have also said that they get these videos over and over again, almost trying to make you feel anxious,” Emma continued. “A lot of people related more than I thought they would.”

    comments left on the video relating to her
    emmamastone / Via tiktok.com

    She further said that she was also told by some commenters that she should relate the app, but as TikTok is her job, she said that advice didn’t resonate with her.

    “It's like TikTok sometimes tends to steer a very specific anxiety-inducing culture for each person to make them feel worse, but that makes them keep scrolling as well. So you just get deeper and deeper and deeper into this anxiety torture realm,” she noted. Part of her realization on this came from comparing her own feed to her boyfriend’s, who mainly gets videos about “soccer, cute dog, funny thing, podcast — and then mine is like, my husband left, my boyfriend died, my mom killed me.”

    emmamastone / Via tiktok.com

    Now, Emma tends to scroll past videos that she thinks fall into this category. “I think a lot of people will see a creator post something like, if he doesn't share you, every single day, he doesn't love you. That's not true. That’s somebody doing engagement bait.. I think it's really important to learn how to differentiate engagement bait and people trying to make you anxious, so they’ll get likes and follows, from people who are genuinely trying to give real relationship advice,” she added.

    emma talking into the camera
    emmamastone / Via tiktok.com

    Indeed, It’s been interesting to see people rally together with similar ideas to me and Emma. I was recently served a TikTok that began, “If you’re in a relationship, I’m going to tell you something that’s gonna save you a lot of time. I wish I would have known this.” The user proceeded to say that she used to “question” her previous relationships, but now she intuitively “knows.” One of the top comments reads, “Ppl with relationship anxiety, no this is not fate that you’re seeing this vid. This doesn’t apply to you, everything is okay.”

    kateplus8ft / Via tiktok.com

    To explore the topic further, I spoke with Matt Lundquist, a psychotherapist and founder and clinical director of Tribeca Therapy. He noted that the nature of the FYP makes the way random content is served to people especially noteworthy, adding, “Sometimes as therapists, you're encouraging people to put certain kinds of content away. But often, that tends to be the kind of content that is really quite popular.”

    circle around the number of viewers being 17.9 million
    bonusbecky / Via tiktok.com

    Yes, I know the creator of Puzzle Gate said that it was a joke, but that sure hasn't landed with most people!

    Matt had seen a shift from the Facebook era, where people’s lives were perceived to be perfect, to the prevalent negativity now abound on social media: “If you didn't know better, you would think that everybody was dating, married to or raising children with an ex who was a serial killer.”

    In terms of the content offered by therapists or “therapy-adjacent” users, Matt said, “It's very organized around pathology, much more so than actually offering helpful guidance to people in how to reconceptualize how they're living their lives, or God forbid, take more responsibility for how they're living their lives.”

    signs he&#x27;s a narcissist
    racytayxox / Via tiktok.com

    Part of where Matt had seen this play out is in videos about “narcissists.”  He explained, “I think it is really remarkable and reductionist. I think, as a fairly competent therapist, there is nothing in what these people are saying, in reference to this thing, that they're labeling narcissist, that has anything to do with any serious clinical definition of narcissistic personality disorder or narcissistic character traits at all.”

    When I asked him whether there was any value in seeing videos of people displaying bad behavior on TikTok, he replied, “I think it’s remarkably unhelpful. I think it's funny because the presumption of it is, I'm going to warn you about these types of individuals that can be quite seductive and tricky. It casts the subject, the person who's being warned, as this completely hapless and unwitting individual who, at any moment, is going to have some dangerous person pounced upon them — rather than asking the critical question."

    3a.teamx / Via tiktok.com

    "The only responsible question to ask as a therapist, when somebody comes in and they're recently out of a bad relationship, or they've had a string of bad relationships, the relevant question is, What is it about these individuals that was compelling to you? How did you find yourself in these relationships?” he continued.

    poisonoustongxe / Via tiktok.com

    Put bluntly, the problem usually isn’t that people in toxic relationships simply don’t know that their partner’s behavior is bad. He explained, “When you actually look at the reality of those relationships, the problems in them were not subtle. The problem wasn't that somebody didn't do a successful job of identifying this person, the problem was that they found themselves with this person and elected to nonetheless engage with that person.”

    “This is why the kind of conversation that we're now having is not a conversation that can happen on social media, because it trades on a kind of nuance. The danger is, if you say something like this in too casual a way, it can end up sounding like victim blaming. Obviously, that's not what we're trying to do,” Matt said.

    “Relating to an individual who has been mistreated by somebody, as somebody who nonetheless isn't was a choice maker — part of the work of recovery, learning from those experiences, and not making the same mistakes, is to reflect upon your own choices and not merely the choices of someone else. That's not that's not something that the media of social media is well attuned to.”

    Now, Matt isn’t my therapist, but he suggested that for folks like me, periods of abstinence from TikTok were the only way forward. “Behaviors that rely on finding oneself being obsessive or compulsive — social media can be sort of catnip for those kinds of struggles, because of the ways that these apps are designed to make you obsess over them,” he explained.

    angry man about to throw his phone
    iStock / Getty Images Plus

    “Deciding, I'm gonna spend some time on TikTok but I'm not gonna consume any content that at all activates this part of my struggles — I don't buy that. I think that it’s a little bit like when in the ‘90s and the ‘00s when we insisted that all of these cigarette companies be responsible for getting people to quit smoking. Those objectives are fundamentally at odds.”

    So, did I get off TikTok? Yeah, no. My semi-reasonable justification is that I also use it for work. Maybe I'm just not ready. However, it has gotten me to scroll the hell away from even the whisper of a relationship on my FYP. It cuts into valuable time I could spend doing other things, like being present in my actual relationship or watching cat videos.