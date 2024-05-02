Taylor Swift Subtly Confirmed A Fan Theory Linking "The Tortured Poets Department" With "Midnights"

Hot Topic
Taylor Swift appeared to confirm a theory linking 2022's Midnights with her recent album The Tortured Poets Department.
During her Tokyo Eras Tour show earlier this year, the artist confirmed that she had been working on TTPD for two years, putting it squarely within the range that Midnights was released. Thematically, the albums are linked through their exploration of a relationship shortly before and after a breakup — and the whirlwind of the first relationship afterward.
Last week, an account by the name of @pattypopculture posted a video where he brought up that the opening lines of TTPD directly run off from the closing of Midnights.
Specifically, the final song on Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) before the remixes is "Hits Different." In the final verse, Taylor sings, "I heard your key turn in the door down the hallway / Is that your key in the door? / Is it okay? Is it you? / Or have they come to take me away? / To take me away."
Compare that with the opening lyrics of TTPD on "Fortnight": "I was supposed to be sent away / But they forgot to come and get me."
Calling it her most "unhinged" album to date, the user added, "This album is pure mania and I heard someone describe it as 'Tolerate It' on meth."
And who should like the post, but Ms. Swift herself.
As for me, after some more time with TTPD, I'm inclined to agree that it's easily one of Taylor's best.
