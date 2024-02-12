Videos Of Ice Spice Having Football Seemingly Explained To Her By Taylor Swift Are Going Viral

Browse links
"People explaining football to Ice Spice in every video she’s in is so real."
She has no idea what's going on I'm crying 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RrqZpQsEJr— clay ೀ TTPD (@tslondonboy) February 11, 2024
Ice spice is just like me (no idea what is going on)— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) February 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/xhR0P8vVe7
people explaining football to ice spice in every video she’s in is so real https://t.co/bA0BBAgKhD— eritrean jo march (@_bucktooth_) February 12, 2024
ice somehow finding the camera and posing is so hilarious pic.twitter.com/pzuUvjQvZd— rohan 💜🤍 (@rohandbatc) February 11, 2024
Y’all I’m cryingnfnfjj😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yYBv7k3aXR— ً (@choirgirlshotel) February 11, 2024
ice spice on this picture. pic.twitter.com/6V586IIAC0— swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) February 12, 2024