    Videos Of Ice Spice Having Football Seemingly Explained To Her By Taylor Swift Are Going Viral

    "People explaining football to Ice Spice in every video she’s in is so real."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Listen, as someone who first watched a game of football at the tender age of 22, I usually need a little help keeping up with the game. On the plus side, watching the Super Bowl cost me $0* in comparison to the reported $1 million spent on tickets in the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift suite.

    Ice Spice, Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and more at the Super Bowl
    Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    *If I remember to cancel my Paramount+ membership. 

    Why do I bring this up? Because folks noticed that in various clips, rapper and Super Bowl attendee Ice Spice seemingly had "no idea what's going on":

    Twitter: @tslondonboy

    Yes, this is a clip of Taylor Swift pointing to the field and Ice going, "Oh!"

    Twitter: @hotmessjunk

    "But sure, that's one video!" I hear you cry into the void between my typing and your phone screen. But wait, there's more! Taylor's friend Ashley Avignone seemed to have a similar experience:

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @_bucktooth_

    But there was one thing that Ice DID know about, and that was how to pose:

    Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and more at the Super Bowl
    Steph Chambers / Getty Images

    Yes, amid all the hubbub, Ice was still able to spot the camera:

    Steph Chambers / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @rohandbatc

    Steph Chambers / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @choirgirlshotel

    Steph Chambers /Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @swifferstruggle

    On the plus side, it was obvious when the Chiefs won:

    People cheering for the Chiefs
    Michael Reaves / Getty Images