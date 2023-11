"I’m Giving Up Smoke": Snoop Dogg's Latest Statement Is Going Viral

Of course, the 52-year-old's weed intake has made headlines over the years, with his "roller" seemingly claiming that he smokes over 100 joints in a day. Snoop himself subsequently took to Instagram to claim that the actual number was closer to around eight in a day, and his "roller" emphasized that she usually rolls around "a quarter pound to half a pound a day" — but that that number wasn't solely for Snoop. The rapper has even sold his own brand of marijuana over the years.