    Amid The Benny Blanco Comment Saga, Selena Gomez Confirmed That She's Had Botox

    Selena hadn't previously addressed the topic of cosmetic work.

    Natasha Jokic
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Selena Gomez revealed that she's had Botox.

    Close-up of Selena smiling and wearing a halter-top outfit with a wide, silvery collar
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    Yesterday, Selena began commenting under a Nov. 25 Instagram post by pop culture update account @popfactions, which claimed that she was "rumored to be dating music producer" Benny Blanco.

    Close-up of Selena smiling and wearing a strapless outfit and leather coat
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    Notably, in the comments, she confirmed (and defended) her relationship with Benny. While most of Selena's comments were about Benny or their relationship, she did also say in one comment that she's had Botox.

    Close-up of Selena seated in an audience, smiling slightly, and wearing a leather jacket
    Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

    Someone responded to the original post, "HE IS SO UNHANDSOME" — leading one person to reply, "She can't get better."

    Benny wearing an embroidered denim jacket and denim shorts at a media event
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

    "[I] feel bad for you," Selena herself then replied.

    Selena&#x27;s comment
    @PopFactions / Via instagram.com

    This prompted another user to enter the conversation and write, "remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain." Their account has since been deleted.

    Close-up of Selena in a silver, sparkly spaghetti-strap dress at a media event
    Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic

    Selena then responded, "hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl" — which actually appears to be the first time Selena has discussed having had cosmetic work done.

    Selena&#x27;s Botox comment
    @PopFactions / Via instagram.com

    Well, then!