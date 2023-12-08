Amid The Benny Blanco Comment Saga, Selena Gomez Confirmed That She's Had Botox

Yesterday, Selena began commenting under a Nov. 25 Instagram post by pop culture update account @popfactions, which claimed that she was "rumored to be dating music producer" Benny Blanco.
Notably, in the comments, she confirmed (and defended) her relationship with Benny. While most of Selena's comments were about Benny or their relationship, she did also say in one comment that she's had Botox.
Someone responded to the original post, "HE IS SO UNHANDSOME" — leading one person to reply, "She can't get better."
"[I] feel bad for you," Selena herself then replied.
This prompted another user to enter the conversation and write, "remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain." Their account has since been deleted.
Selena then responded, "hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl" — which actually appears to be the first time Selena has discussed having had cosmetic work done.