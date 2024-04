Sam Taylor-Johnson Insisted Her 23-Year Age Gap With Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Never" Comes Up In Their Relationship

In a new interview with the Guardian , Sam was asked if she was "cynical" about love after her father left her family at a young age. She replied, "If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn’t have worked. If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I’m quite instinctual. I’ve gone feet first into everything in my life. I’m always, ‘This seems amazing,’ and I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad. It’s definitely a ‘Fuck it, let’s go with it’ approach. And I’m a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all."