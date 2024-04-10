Sam Taylor-Johnson Insisted Her 23-Year Age Gap With Aaron Taylor-Johnson "Never" Comes Up In Their Relationship

"So, if you think of it in that way, then the age gap doesn’t really make any difference."

Sam Taylor-Johnson defended the 23-year age gap between her and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The couple met on the set of Nowhere Boy, the John Lennon biopic directed by Sam, when Aaron was just 18. They were engaged by the time of the movie's premiere and welcomed two daughters shortly after.

Aaron is also stepfather to Sam's children with her first husband, now aged 26 and 17, who he often refers to as his daughters. 

In a new interview with the Guardian, Sam was asked if she was "cynical" about love after her father left her family at a young age. She replied, "If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn’t have worked. If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I’m quite instinctual. I’ve gone feet first into everything in my life. I’m always, ‘This seems amazing,’ and I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad. It’s definitely a ‘Fuck it, let’s go with it’ approach. And I’m a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all."

When asked if the age gap between her and Aaron ever manifests, whether it be through divergent interests or cultural references, Sam replied, "No, it never does. I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us."

"We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: After 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?” the director continued.

When asked whether she avoids social media, where Sam has been called a "groomer," she replied, "No, I don’t. Because it’s just there, but it doesn’t mean anything. It is just people upset with their own sadness; with misgivings about their own life.”

As for whether her children are impacted, she continued, "Not really. Or, if so, I don’t think they care. They see two loving, happy parents, so it doesn’t really register. They just think people are a bit mean, or mad."

Sam then compared her 9-year marriage with ex-husband Jay Jopling to her 14-year relationship with Aaron, adding, "So, if you think of it in that way, then the age gap doesn’t really make any difference."

You can read the full interview here.