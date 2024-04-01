Browse links
"Nickelodeon was my childhood trauma TOO."
LIMITED RUN ✊https://t.co/iAD91TFidR pic.twitter.com/JIezJROOAN— Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) March 31, 2024
This not weird to yall? https://t.co/TYfGrLJGLA— Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) March 31, 2024
exploiting the trauma of your peers for money and fame is so diabolically evil i can’t even comprehend how you got here https://t.co/dTVOxM65HZ— 🕊️ (@newdiaryentry) March 31, 2024
We are left with nothing meanwhile they make millions off of us still till this day. While we can’t afford therapy. Shame on you.— Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) March 31, 2024
Go ask HBO and ID how much they have gotten paid off our trauma. Bring that energy over there 💋 We shared our stories for a better world with zero payment. Power to Survivors. Proud of us.— Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) March 31, 2024
girl we see , hear and feel terribly sorry for you, no one’s taking away from that. but you can’t profit off of other victims and their own trauma, it’s just straight up weird and idk how you don’t see a problem with that. we’ve been on your side but don’t get weird now.— rose ﾒ𝟶 (@dwrosee) March 31, 2024