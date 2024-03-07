Here's What's Inside The $178K Gift Bag For Oscar Nominees This Year

Hot Topic
As the Oscars ceremony inches up to us, it's time to look at one of the most lavish parts of the whole thing: the gift bags.
Now, there is no such thing as an official Oscars gift bag. However, one of the most famous offered to some celebs is the "Everyone Wins" gift bag, which is given to all directing and acting nominees. So we spoke to Distinctive Assets — the company behind the gift bag — to see what's in store for this year's nominees.
Let's start at the lower end of the spectrum. The cheapest item in the bag is a sampling of Poppi, the low-calorie, low-sugar prebiotic soda — coming in at $9.
In fact, 29 of the gifts are valued at less than $100. This includes a collector's edition Rubik's Cube, a Bagceit device (aka a seat for your bag, lest it touch a table), and $65 worth of "raw, dehydrated organic and non-GMO" pet food.
Let's get into the middle tier. There's "the Sagar," a "vegetable forest sugar derived from maple water made in Quebec," valued at $1,000. There's also a private sound bath with a tuning fork, antioxidants, and a private sleep consultation.
Things get very costly around the top. Cynosure offers a microneedling session for the nifty price of $10,000. There's also a private show by "mentalist to the stars" Carl Christman, which involves magic, mind reading, and hypnosis — valued at $25,000. There's also a $25,000 Maison Construction "complimentary project management on the nominee's next remodel or ground up project."
The most expensive gift comes from Chalet Zermatt Peak. It's a three-night private stay at a Swiss ski chalet for the nominee and up to nine guests. The stay at this "architectural masterpiece" comes in at $50,000.
If you're wondering what the total value of the gifts from 61 brands is, it comes out to a cool $178,410.29. Strictly speaking, it's less of a gift bag and more of a gift suitcase.
BuzzFeed corresponded with Lash Fary, the founder of Distinctive Assets. In a statement, he said of the selection of items, "It is an intersection of our wanting to include the item and the brand being able to pay the participation fee. There is a great deal of work that goes into planning and executing this promotion, so yes, there is of course an admission fee (which starts at $4,000)."
There are also some more charitable causes in the list. Lash further said, "Vegan dog food company V-dog is donating 10,000 meals to PETA’s Global Compassion Fund in the names of the respective Oscar nominees. And the Wallis Annenberg GenSpace, which is a thriving community center that promotes intergenerational connectedness, has provided a bento box filled with postcards that the nominees can share with an older adult who has positively impacted their life."
Phew!
