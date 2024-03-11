Skip To Content
    People Are Supporting "The Zone Of Interest" Director Jonathan Glazer After His Moving Oscars Speech Was Egregiously Misquoted

    "The speed at which Jonathan Glazer’s statement has been misquoted and turned into something sinister has been incredible."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, writer and director Jonathan Glazer won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for his movie The Zone of Interest. He was the only winner to directly condemn the violence in Gaza in his speech.

    Jonathan stands with an Oscar, wearing a formal black suit and tie
    For context, The Zone of Interest is a disturbing movie about the Holocaust, as told through an unsettling portrait of a Nazi family who live near Auschwitz. It was nominated for five Oscars in total, including Best Picture.

    Woman holding a baby in a garden as the baby touches a flower
    Upon accepting the award, Jonathan took to the stage alongside producer James Wilson. He said, “All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say, ‘Look what they did then’ — rather, look what we do now. Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present."

    View this video on YouTube
    "Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he said, to some applause. “Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza — all the victims of this dehumanization. How do we resist?”

    Jonathan in a suit and tie stands onstage with James and another man in tuxedos as he reads from a paper with a microphone
    The death toll in Palestine has already crossed 30,000 since October. 

    Jonathan dedicated the award to a woman named Alexandra, whom he met while making the movie, who left food for the prisoners in the concentration camp overnight while she was a child living in the area. Referencing her depiction in the movie, Jonathan concluded, "I dedicate this to her memory, and her resistance."

    The three men onstage as Jonathan holds a paper
    However, people took Jonathan's words grossly out of context — including Republican pundit Meghan McCain, who tweeted, "Lotta people in Hollywood showing their ass when a man gets on stage to 'refute his Jewishness' and half the room claps."

    Jonathan holding an Oscar trophy, dressed in a black suit and tie, standing in front of statue silhouettes
    Batya Ungar-Sargon, the opinion editor at Newsweek, shared an opinion similar to McCain's, tweeting the same clipped quote and adding, "I simply cannot fathom the moral rot in someone's soul that leads them to win an award for a movie about the Holocaust and with the platform given to them, to accept that award by saying, 'We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness.'" 

    A New York Post columnist tweeted, "Jonathan Glazer, you can go fuck yourself and stuff your Oscar up your ass." Former Anti-Defamation League director Abraham Foxman further posted, "As a survivor of the Holocaust I am shocked the director would slap the memory of over 1 million Jews who died because they were Jews by announcing he refutes his Jewishness. Shame on you."

    Amid the backlash, many subsequently took to the platform to reemphasize what Jonathan had actually said:

    And some argued that the aforementioned critiques were not done so in "good faith":

    We'll keep you posted with any updates.

