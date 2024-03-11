People Are Supporting "The Zone Of Interest" Director Jonathan Glazer After His Moving Oscars Speech Was Egregiously Misquoted

Hot Topic
Yesterday, writer and director Jonathan Glazer won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for his movie The Zone of Interest. He was the only winner to directly condemn the violence in Gaza in his speech.
For context, The Zone of Interest is a disturbing movie about the Holocaust, as told through an unsettling portrait of a Nazi family who live near Auschwitz. It was nominated for five Oscars in total, including Best Picture.
Upon accepting the award, Jonathan took to the stage alongside producer James Wilson. He said, “All our choices were made to reflect and confront us in the present, not to say, ‘Look what they did then’ — rather, look what we do now. Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present."
"Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he said, to some applause. “Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza — all the victims of this dehumanization. How do we resist?”
Jonathan dedicated the award to a woman named Alexandra, whom he met while making the movie, who left food for the prisoners in the concentration camp overnight while she was a child living in the area. Referencing her depiction in the movie, Jonathan concluded, "I dedicate this to her memory, and her resistance."
However, people took Jonathan's words grossly out of context — including Republican pundit Meghan McCain, who tweeted, "Lotta people in Hollywood showing their ass when a man gets on stage to 'refute his Jewishness' and half the room claps."
We'll keep you posted with any updates.
