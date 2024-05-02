Model Olivia Culpo Showed Her Lips After Dissolving Her Fillers

To be candid with you, I'm getting married in two weeks, and last night, I had a freakout that I wasn't having any skincare treatments done. Lo and behold, Olivia Culpo posted her pre-wedding routine on Instagram, and it is...considerably more involved!
The model is marrying San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, after first being linked in 2019. He proposed during a roadtrip to Utah.
Yesterday, as part of an Instagram AMA, Olivia answered some burning questions about skincare and injectables from her followers. One of her responses involved getting a "salmon sperm facial," where some DNA from salmon sperm is injected into one's face.
Olivia also hyped up her lash lift, which I, at least, have heard of.
However, one of the biggest revelations was that Olivia had her lip injectables dissolved the week prior. "I'm really happy the way they look now. Debating filling again but might just keep like this for the wedding," she wrote.
Indeed, you can see Olivia's natural lips in her latest Instagram photos:
Indeed, Olivia has been candid about the fact that her lips are the only part of her face that has been filled. A month ago, she also shared that she was getting Botox "on corner of brows to lift brow" and having a platelet-rich plasma facial (aka the "vampire" facial, as it uses blood drawn from your arm).
She's also shared her morning and nighttime skincare routines:
And her full list for "wedding skin prep glow up," from celery juice to red light therapy.