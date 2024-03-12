Lily Allen Joked That Her Children "Ruined" Her Career, And She Made Some Good Points

"I actually think if we weren't so self-centered as people these days, on Instagram you see quite a lot about this no negative energy, I'm protecting my healthy boundaries, and it's all about me, blah. I think if we were less like that and more actually about the community and taking care of the community, then maybe you could have it all. People just can't afford childcare in the way you're supposed to. It just doesn't add up," she continued, noting different things like home ownership and state care are from decades ago. "People can barely afford to live without children."